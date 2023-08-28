For me, the four years of turbulent teen angst called “high school” opened with Columbine, closed with 9/11, and somewhere smack in the middle of it, my mom died of cancer. So why in the name of frosted tips and Abercrombie & Fitch would I love such a harrowing age?

Two words: The media.

The new millennium created a boom of entertainment geared toward teens. Dawson’s Creek, Gilmore Girls, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer were on our TVs. Britney Spears, NSYNC, and Destiny’s Child dominated LimeWire. But what resonated with me the most in the era of puka shells and body glitter were the movies. In 1999 alone, we got 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s All That, Never Been Kissed, and American Pie. Y2K really was a moment for aspirational teen cinema that trained a generation to believe high school could be as awesome as the new Mountain Dew Code Red—if you were 26-year-old actor, safely and attractively on the other side of puberty.

Unfortunately for me, I was not a 6’1” Freddie Prinze Jr. with casual washboard abs. I was a lonely shirt-in-the-pool kid struggling with body-image issues, dreaming of the day I’d be as popular as the protagonists I’d grown up watching on screen.

When Clueless debuted in 1995, my 16-year-old brother saw it and insisted my mom and I go back with him the next day, if only so we’d appreciate it when he said stuff like “totally buggin’ ” or “misogynistic undertones.” So we took a pilgrimage down to our local multiplex, and my 50-year-old mom and an 11-year-old me fell in love with a movie that was made for someone between us. Clueless cemented itself that day as the first of many films that informed my understanding of the ideal high school experience: friends, fun, confidence.

Perhaps you’ve been accused of suffering from “main character syndrome,” but I can say with the unbridled self-assurance of Cher Horowitz that it was I who mastered how to put it into practice. You see, by the time I was 14, I had all the resources to be the star of my own teen movie:

1) The School: Nestled in a coastal county of San Diego, La Costa Canyon High was one of those outdoor schools you thought only existed in movies like Clueless, where morning announcements were broadcast on TV and the most popular event of the year was an epic lip-sync competition.

2) The Makeover: All good teen movies feature a “glow-up” montage, but for that to happen like with Cher’s makeover of Tai, the character must be adopted by a popular group. That brings us to …

3) The Inciting Incident: Cher’s mom’s tragic death from routine liposuction is rare for teen movies, but Disney loves to implement the dead-parent trope in an effort to make their main characters sympathetic.

Fade In On: My mom.

My mom battled breast cancer my entire life, but she tried to make sure its presence didn’t define my memory of her. Still, I remember the wigs, the stuffed bras, the cane after an invasive surgery. In one particularly dark moment, I found her knelt down in the kitchen, holding back tears because a chemo side effect made her fingernails snap off. But more than anything, I remember how she used humor as a weapon.

While she was on her deathbed, my dad was explaining their double-depth burial plot, which meant they’d place her 12 feet down, fill it up 6 feet, and then bury him.

“So, you’ll be on top of me?” she asked.

He nodded.

She smiled. “Make sure they face you the right way.”

That was my mom. Sharper than I’ll ever be, even on her worst day. When I tell people how old I was when she died, the common response is, “15 is too young.” I’ve never thought about it that way because I don’t know when it’s appropriate to lose one’s mom.

Was it hard? Yes. You know what else is hard? Ninth grade!

I hated the way I looked. I hated that my mom was my only friend. And more than anything, I hated the way all my self-hate made me feel. However, I believed everything would be fixed with one minor adjustment I learned from teen movies: Being Popular™.

At La Costa Canyon, any kind of kid could be popular. If you excelled in your field of interest, you were popular. The improv team was especially popular because their commercial parodies aired on TV during morning announcements. This brought fame to all the improv kids—chief among them the Teen Icon of Tenth Grade, Adam Chambers.

Adam Chambers was everything I wanted to be: He looked like how I wanted to look, he was funny in a way I could only wish to be funny, and he was the dream guy of every girl in the ninth grade. And because he was on TV most mornings, seeing him on campus was like seeing a celebrity. His DEP 8–gelled boy-band curls bounced, his K-Swiss sneakers shimmered, he even turned in slow motion. It really was like in the movies.

Adam Chambers lived the teen movie life I wanted, but I was too afraid to speak to him. I was afraid of most things, actually. Especially rejection. My mom was fearless, and she tried to teach me that if I wanted something, I should work up the confidence to go straight to the source. Like when I was 9, and crying because I wasn’t the kid in Jurassic Park, she had me write a letter to Steven Spielberg and ask him to be in the sequel.

But this wasn’t Steven Spielberg. This was Adam Chambers.

Instead, I searched for an alternate route to popularity in the drama department, where I learned there was an exclusive club called the International Thespian Society. To join, you were required to partake in an initiation week at the end of the year. During these five days of questionable tomfoolery, “initiates” were assigned a society “initiator,” to whom they reported each morning to receive a costume, upon which they were tasked with “yes, and”–ing whatever theatrical dare was ordered of them. On the final afternoon, initiates were covered in shaving cream and raw eggs while presenting parody songs in the middle of the quad in what I can only assume was practice for what being a professional actor feels like.

I’m aware this is cringeworthy! But you have to remember that I went to a magical unicorn high school where the most popular jocks competed in a lip-sync competition. A week of drama kids running around in costumes reciting Shakespeare backward was cool! This was my in. If I dressed up as the Sugar Plum Fairy and flew around the DJ stage during lunch, I would be popular. I know that sounds absurd, but my high school really did have a DJ at lunch.

It was settled. I signed up to initiate for the International Thespian Society at the end of ninth grade, and who was randomly selected as my initiator? Adam Freakin’ Chambers!

Now, you’d think I’d spiral into a panic attack, but I once drank a 2-liter bottle of Surge for lunch and didn’t even twitch. If I were to be hazed by my idol, I was absolutely going to weaponize that shit for cred. How cool was I gonna look showing up to algebra dressed in a Tin Man costume made by Adam Chambers’ mom?

On that first morning, I wore a business suit and was paired with an initiate named Leslie who was ordered to use my tie as a leash and drag me to class like a manic dog. I yapped. I arfed. I broke loose on the way. Leslie chased me down outside my class and scolded me in front of 50 kids like the bad Yorkie I was, and that’s how I met the girl I lost my virginity to, because relationships are forged in trauma. It was a challenging morning, but when I proudly announced in Spanish class: “Adam Chambers made me bark like a dog,” all the girls swooned. I was popular by proxy. My plan was working!

For one incredible week, Adam Chambers was obligated to hang out with me. I didn’t care that he dressed me in a skintight wetsuit, on the hottest day, during my least body-positive era. Adam Chambers knew my name! And he smashed a raw egg in my face! It was AWESOME.

Then the best week of my life ended, and I remembered that he wasn’t actually my friend. He initiated me and then went on to live his amazing teen-movie life for the summer. I embarked on a family road trip and missed out on Jason Biggs making love to a pie.

When tenth grade arrived, I was cast as “Doctor No. 1” in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Adam Chambers played the much bigger role of Billy Bibbit—incandescently, I might add. We only had one scene together, and he was pleasant to me during rehearsals, but to him, I was just a dude he had once dressed up as a parrot.

Then, on Tuesday of tech week, my mom died.

It was a misty November afternoon, and I came home from school to find her asleep in her hospice bed. The nurse performed words I’d anticipated hearing for years: “It’s time.”

That was the last afternoon I was just a kid. The next day, I would be the Dead Mom Kid.

I crawled into the bed beside my mom, and we sat in the silence of a world that didn’t even know MySpace yet. I cleaned her fingernails—which had just finally grown back—and time dissipated. Was it an hour? Two? I’ll never know.

My dad came in to tell me my ride to rehearsal was coming, if I still wanted to go. I looked back at my mom and knew she didn’t want me there when it happened. This was not her.

I leaned in one last time, whispered, “I love you,” and heard a faint exhale of air in return, that for my own sanity, I have to believe said, “I love you, too.”

​​My next memory is of my own reflection in my bathroom mirror; my face red, my eyes ordering its tears to stand down, and for some reason, a ham sandwich in my right hand. I tugged on my sad attempt at DEP 8–gelled hair and gave the far-too-young face in the mirror one single order for the rest of my life: “Everyone will know her name.”

I wiped my face, took a breath, and went to school to do my job.

“Why are you here?” asked Adam Chambers, after I calmly revealed to the cast my reason for being a few minutes late. It was the first time I really felt someone trying to understand me during all of this.

I could only shrug. “She’d want me to be.”

Some might call what I did “brave,” but the truth is, high school was where I felt safe. I’d much rather have been alone with people around me than alone without her.

Adam Chambers gathered the cast, and asked, with his plan already in motion: “When’s the funeral?”

Everyone skipped school so they could be there for me. And at the reception, with 100 people reminiscing over catered Chinese food, Adam Chambers took us all out to the backyard and we did sketch comedy improv. And my dad made sure I knew how much my mom would have loved that.

The next morning, I began my new era as the Dead Mom Kid. It’s hard not to be a little popular when you’re the Dead Mom Kid. A kid who loses a parent has a finite amount of time when everyone in school must look at them with kind eyes. I certainly leaned into that attention, trying my best to honor my mom’s dark sense of humor by grabbing every opportunity to land a solid dead-mom joke. It was a confidence I’d always dreamed of having, enhanced by the fact I’d found an unlikely way into my own teen movie: Mom died, and Adam Chambers was now my friend.

He asked me to join the improv team, and I became friends with his friends, and they styled my hair and took me to the Gap. By the time they all graduated and left, I was captain of the improv team, Tony in West Side Story, and even hosted that famed lip-sync competition. Because of a set of circumstances I wish had never happened, I grew into my own version of everything I wanted to be when I first watched Adam Chambers on TV in what had seemed like the eternal terribleness of ninth grade.

Death is a lot of casseroles. Then one day, the casseroles stop. Eventually, you cry less, and smile more. Days become years, and years feel like days. Soon, you find yourself decades past the moment you never thought you’d survive, and you wonder, “How?”

My mom has been dead for nine Spider-Mans, and I still can’t shake what happened in high school. Because as I look upon the years that followed, and who I am today, it’s clear as the Crystal Pepsi my mom regretted buying that I am the person she always hoped I’d be—because she died. Through the unexpected kindness of teenagers, I was lucky to become the Dead Mom Kid, to save me from being a kid whose mom died. And that is why I loved high school.

My mom had the goofiness of Lucille Ball and the glamour of Elizabeth Taylor. She radiated the warmth of Laura Dern’s Marmee and the edge of Carrie Fisher’s Leia. She lived life with the thrill of Geena Davis catching a pop fly in a split and the joy of Gene Kelly when it rained. She taught me how to dream as infinitely as she loved being a mom, and she fought each day to make every moment of our time together cinematic.

She was the movie.

And her name was Bonnie.