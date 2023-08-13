I Have a Rare, Very Specific Fantasy. It Could Send Me to the Hospital.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

This is a gross question, so be prepared! (It’s hot for me because it’s gross).

Here goes: I’m a 50-year-old male bi masochist. In my 20s and 30s, one of the things I’d do to get off was to go to porn stores with video booths in the back. There’s often cum all over the floor in these booths, for obvious reasons, and, since one of my turn-ons is extreme humiliation, I’d get naked and rub this cum all over myself, hump the floor in it, use it to jack off, and desperately want to lick it up—but refrain from doing so, out of a desire not to get a disease. Sometimes I would let guys jack off on me, but more often, it was the disgusting leavings of previous jackers-off that got me going.

I haven’t done this in years, but a new relationship with a domme (on the porn-booth floor I was fantasizing that a woman was making me do it) has rewired some old lines—these booths still exist, though not in their previous abundance. My question is: How dangerous is this? What diseases would I be at risk for, and how likely is contracting them in such a manner? And, just for the hell of it: licking up cum from video-booth floors is a bad idea, right?

–On the Cumming Room Floor

Dear On the Cumming Room Floor,

Well, that’s new. Thanks, OTCRF—I’d never have thought this if weren’t for you. I’m going to circumnavigate the STI question a bit, mostly because there isn’t a lot of great data about the exact threat this poses—most STIs don’t tend to live very long outside of the body (if at all), and anyway, the risk of STIs is implied when you start taking other people’s fluids in your mouth (chlamydia and gonorrhea, for example can be transmitted through semen). I wouldn’t advise you not to suck the dicks that shot this sperm (I have, in fact, on several occasions suggested people seek out and use glory holes), so I’m viewing that concern as immaterial. It’s the other stuff that makes your question novel, thus relevant.

If we think about relatively clean shared public spaces like gym showers (at least, clean in theory and purpose), here’s what we’re looking at in terms of potential infections: athlete’s foot, warts, and MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus). It’s rare to get a staph infection in your mouth, but it’s certainly possible. Is it likely? I don’t know—I couldn’t find a study measuring the transmission rates of people who licked public showers or porn booth floors. The most relevant finding here concerns HPV, which can apparently live on surfaces for days.

There was this interesting 2015 item regarding the risks of licking subway poles—Weill Cornell Medical College’s Dr. Chris Mason helped bring to life the PathoMap study by swabbing various public surfaces to get a sense of what’s going on, molecularly. Mason told Gothamist that you’d “probably be fine” if you licked a subway pole (though, the doctor cautioned: “You wouldn’t want to lick all the poles”). I reached out to Mason regarding your request, but he wasn’t willing to speculate in the absence of data. Sounds like an opportunity for further research to me!

So then I turned to my favorite clean person, Jolie Kerr, a cleaning expert, CNN contributor and author of the New York Times bestselling book My Boyfriend Barfed In My Handbag … And Other Things You Can’t Ask Martha. She also wrote the beloved advice column, Ask a Clean Person. In response to my query, she did some research and effectively punched out an AACP-worthy answer. I’m reprinting it in full:

As LW suspects, licking a public floor is indeed a bad idea. (I’m disappointed to have to say so, because I would love to be able to give him a “God made dirt, so dirt can’t hurt” go-ahead to pursue his desires. Alas!)

To define the potential risks involved with licking a video booth floor, we’d want to know what bacteria and viruses might typically be present, and from there, consider the effects of both skin contact and ingesting them. The closest thing we have to analyzing the bacteria one would likely find on a video booth floor are studies of public bathrooms and, fortunately for us, scientists love to study public bathrooms. Would you like some literature? Sure!

This study tells us a few interesting things about bathroom floors that we can apply to video booth floors. The first is what specific types of bacteria might be found, which includes some bad actors that will be familiar to most people:

- E. coli - Staphylococcus - Streptococcus

The study found plenty of other fun bacteria, in addition to our friends E. coli, staph and strep, which you can see in this chart called “Microbial Biogeography of Public Restroom Surfaces.” Another thing this study tells us is, “Floor surfaces were the most diverse of all communities and contained several taxa commonly found in soils.” A rough translation from Science to English is, “The floor is the dirtiest place in a public bathroom.”

While it may defy belief, the fact is that you are more likely to pick up a nasty actor from setting a bag down on a public bathroom floor than you are from sitting on a public toilet seat. We can extrapolate from that, then, that putting your tongue in contact with a public bathroom floor, or similar, would be a very fast way to get yourself very sick.

Do with this information what you will. I’m not trying to yuck your yum, but to point out that if you do what you are thinking of doing with your tongue, you might end up yucking your own yum.

Dear How to Do It,

Over the years, I’ve discovered I enjoy a little BDSM. I like to be dominated, praised, tied up—that sort of thing. I’ve been seeing someone who I have incredible kinky sex with on and off for two years, but it’s not romantic, and I don’t have any interest in dating him. I do want to date a kinky person, though. I want a partner who can give me the sex this particular man gives me, just with some emotional attachment involved—I want BDSM with someone who actually cares deeply about me. `

How do I date knowing that I have these sexual needs and interests? How can I vet men that I’m interested in to get an idea if they’re open to being dominant? It feels hard to find!

—Single and Kinky

Dear Single and Kinky,

There’s no truly foolproof way to accomplish this. The first line of attack would be to dip your toe in your local BDSM scene or use a kink-friendly app or website like Feeld or FetLife, where most people are specifically looking for something kinky. Of course,

choosing a forum primarily concerned with connecting people for play means that relationship stuff is often a (highly unpredictable) byproduct of the kinds of matches facilitated there. You could state, in a profile for a kinky site, that you’re looking to date, ideally in the long term, but such a search might amount to looking for a 12-ounce steak on a small plates menu.

If you choose the more conventional dating route, it’ll probably be harder to find someone who shares your sexual interests (it’s not an easy thing to ID on sight), and you might have to wade through a lot of clueless potential suitors. Still, I’d recommend being up front if kinkiness is a priority for you. Here’s where I wish straight people would take more of a page from gay men, who often announce their interests upfront, filtering out those who don’t align on sight. But that’s more of a systematic change that would have to take place (and, take my word for it, it’s not a perfect system as it stands among gay men), and it’s unreasonable to expect you to take that on yourself.

What you’re looking for—someone who ticks multiple boxes—is what the process of dating is about. It’s tedious and full of dead ends, but it’s often over time that you can truly get to know someone and whether their interests align with yours. It sounds like sex is important to you, so don’t wait forever to have it. You can, via innuendo, suggest where your interests lie early to see if you have a taker. A bit later on, when you find someone who you truly like, it’s more than reasonable (practically essential) to have a conversation about sex before (and/or during) about what you’re into and what you’d like to experience with your guy. You can directly ask about their desires and experiences, and whether they have any experience with BDSM. Questions like, “What does domination mean to you?” or, “What makes you feel dominant?,” could help you determine whether you have a potential match. It may seem difficult to find what you’re looking for—and that seems fair to say—but you’ll make it at least easier for yourself by asserting what you want tactfully.

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Dear How to Do It,

My wife and I are in our early 40s, and we’ve been married for 19 years. We met in our 20s and had great sexual chemistry for most of our relationship. But for the last 5 years, we’ve only had sex about twice a year. We have two kids. She gained a lot of weight when she had them. She went from 115 pounds to 200, and is only 5’2”. I’ve conveyed to her that it doesn’t make her less attractive, but she feels that her weight makes her less sexy, and she’s almost completely lost her drive. We’ve gone through the requisite therapy and medical problem clearances. We talk and talk, but nothing changes. Months of this have turned into years.

One sticking point is that we had a sleep divorce a couple of years ago when the snoring got too much for me to handle. It was so loud that I couldn’t get a good night’s sleep. I now sleep in another room and she feels because of that, it’s hard to be intimate. I don’t watch porn to cope. I get off on erotic stories or just memories of when we were younger and the going was great. I masturbate 8-12 times a week. It is what it is.

I often read your column, and am struck by the stories of great sex and touch how good it is for the psyche. This makes me wonder: Is it OK that I’m never going to have that? I’m not asking for permission to have an affair or wander. That’s not what I desire. It’s more just that, before I started reading this column, I really didn’t think about how sex could be a fulfilling existence. I thought of it in more simple terms like, OK, wife doesn’t want it, let’s try fixing it, nothing changes … masturbate and move on.

Clearly, I’m sexually frustrated, but you can’t have everything, right? What do you think the consequences of continuing as such are?

—OK to Continue Not Getting It?

Dear OK to Not Continue Getting It,

There are people who never have sex and nonetheless enjoy fulfilling lives. There’s also a whole spectrum of asexuality that includes healthy, self-aware, thriving individuals. That alone shows us that there’s no right relationship to have with sex—some people seem to need it like food, others treat it like a snack, and still others spend their lives fasting without ever getting hungry. If you feel unbothered in your current arrangement, that’s great—it’s actually working for you. You don’t feel compelled to engage in unethical behavior like cheating or pressuring your wife. You don’t even seem to want sex that much. Whether you will develop a craving that compels proactivity remains to be seen, but if you’re not feeling that now, try not to worry about it. Anxiety only complicates things. It could be that when you do have sex again, you realize how starving you were for it (like sometimes how the extent of your hunger only dawns on you upon putting that first bite of food into your mouth). But if you’re fine—and you sound mostly fine, albeit frustrated—then you’re fine. Finding peace with not being able to have everything you want is something I advise many, many people who write in to this column to do.

One further thing you may want to do is look into sex therapy, if that wasn’t part of the “requisite therapy” you mentioned. Even if it doesn’t move the needle on your sex life, it could facilitate deeper communication with your wife on the issue, and it may prompt you to verbalize aspects of your sexuality that you previously did or could not. It could also equip you with new, more creative ways of being intimate with your wife, without actually having penetrative, PIV sex. But it sounds like, as of now, you have a good grip on yourself and your needs.

—Rich

