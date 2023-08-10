After Gen Z murdered the laughing-crying emoji a couple years ago, it became clear that no expression of mirth was safe from suddenly being declared passé. And now it has come to pass: The longtime default phrase for online laughter, LOL (short for, duh, “laughing out loud”), may be on its way out, as a new abbreviation for communicating hysterics comes to the fore: IJBOL. It stands for “I just burst out laughing,” and this week the New York Times threw the word a coming-out party in the form of a Style section article. This came on the heels of the publication of a Mashable explainer last month. And now here I am, writing this: MJBOWAAHPCSBOL! (Media just burst out writing articles about how people can’t stop bursting out laughing.)

Though IJBOL has been around for more than a decade, it’s really picked up steam among K-pop fans in the past couple of years. This has led to the misconception that it’s a Korean word, since -bol is a not-uncommon word ending in the language, but that seems to mostly be a coincidence. How do you use it, then? Sometimes you’ll just see it next to a crying emoji, commenting on a funny clip or meme that presumably made the user posting it burst out laughing, but a more advanced usage is to comment on a picture of someone laughing and say they “lost the ijbol war” or must have just taken an “ijbol pill.” A recent clip of Beyoncé starting to laugh while she sings and dances was labeled “Beyoncé’s idgaf ijbol mode” and one of the singer Julien Baker laughing was described as “the definition of ijbol.”

Adopters of IJBOL (pronounced, per the paper, eej-bowl) told the Times that what’s really led to the spread of the acronym is its utility and how it manages to more accurately describe what happens when something funny crosses their screens: “I don’t LMAO. It’s just not what I do,” one twentysomething told the paper. “I’m usually just quiet,” another person said, by way of explaining IJBOL’s usefulness. “And then I let out a snort.”

I’m not completely buying it. Wouldn’t that be more like IJBOIAS (“I just burst out into a snort”)? I mean, maybe sometimes you burst out laughing, but to me, IJBOL seems to lack the versatility of an all-purpose LOL, which can convey everything from cracking up to a polite titter. But this very versatility may also be what ultimately led to LOL’s decline.

This leads me to my theory about the rise of IJBOL. (Yes, you are fully permitted to make fun of the fact that I have theory about a word I only just heard about in the past few weeks and have never actually said out loud, but I am going to share it anyway.) My hypothesis is that we need a new word for online laughing precisely because LOL has become basically meaningless. When was the last time you said something funny and actually felt gratified to receive a LOL in response? We’re living in an era of widespread, unchecked LOL inflation. (Thanks, Biden!) As I alluded to earlier, LOL has become merely polite, a social nicety. Many outlets have written in recent years about how LOL has deviated from its origins: When not being used as a perfunctory acknowledgment of humor, it often functions as a kind of punctuation mark, something people use to keep from sounding too earnest or like they’re taking themselves too seriously. As a tweet once memorably put it, “When you hook ‘lol’ onto the end of a sentence, it acts like a flotation device so the sentence doesn’t sink into sadness lol.” And if you want to show that you found something really funny, everyone knows a simple LOL won’t suffice. Instead, you stretch it out with some added o’s or l’s—loooooool or lollllllllll or lololololol, depending on your preference—or maybe you add the word “literal” to clarify that you are actually laughing—literal lol! If you’re going the haha route, it’s a similar thing—haha is almost rude, the way ending a text with a period can seem rude. Three ha’s—hahaha—seems like the bare minimum, and it’s not until people start doing all caps—HAHAHA—that I assume they’re actually genuinely tickled.

Given all that, it makes total sense that a new generation of internet users is looking to start fresh with a word that hasn’t been bogged down by years of overuse. I don’t think that LOL will completely die going forward, but I do think it’ll eventually mostly be registered as a filler word, a friendly little tic that doesn’t mean much. And though IJBOL is spreading online, it’s unclear if it will ever achieve the ubiquity of LOL—after all, culture is much more fractured than it used to be, and it’s kind of awkward to say out loud.

Still, what IJBOL has going for it now is that it actually means something concrete, and something good—the feeling of bursting out laughing is a life-affirming experience that our screens haven’t managed to take away from us, yet anyway. It seems to me that IJBOL should stay as close as possible to literal, reserved for those times when one actually bursts out laughing. But inflation—or more likely, the internet’s tendency toward hyperbole—comes for us all, and as we can already see, it will also be used when people are merely snorting, when their giggles build rather than burst, and other times when it wouldn’t seem to strictly apply.

In time, this will come to seem natural—it’s not like I picture someone actually rolling on the floor laughing when I see the letters ROFL, or picture someone actually laughing their ass off (which would look like what, exactly?) when I see LMAO. Those have been around long enough that they’re ironic: LMAO doesn’t actually even really mean laughing my ass off; it’s its own concept, pronounced le mao like a fake French phrase in my head, and it’s just what you say when something is really amusing online. It’s the cycle of language that people will eventually need to invent a word to replace IJBOL too, but if we’re lucky, there will be many bursts of laughter to enjoy in the meantime.