I Thought My Husband Could Keep Family Secrets. I Was So Wrong.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I don’t know what to do about my husband, now in his late-60s. We have two grown daughters who both have wonderful husbands we adore. I have nurtured a close relationship with both of my daughters and they confide in me about personal issues involving themselves and at times, their spouses and their families. I am honored they trust me and value my feedback or at least my being a safe person to vent to. The problem: I share this information with my husband, letting him know it’s strictly confidential. The girls are aware I update him on their discussions with me.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twice in the last few months, though, I have been mortified by his blatant disregard for confidentiality as he blurts out information in front of friends, my daughters, and their spouses. One such conversation ended with one of the spouses being deeply disturbed by my husband’s lack of respect. We had a long talk about it, my husband apologized to our son-in-law, and we moved on. I thought he understood. Now he’s done it yet again—ringing up a sensitive subject publicly and hurting feelings. I don’t believe another “deep talk” with him will solve this. I am feeling that I may need to maintain my private avenue of communication with my daughters and stop looping him in. I don’t like the idea of keeping secrets from my spouse and the father of these children, but I can’t continue to play the “moderator” in these lapses in his judgment, which feel like betrayals. Lately, he has also blurted out his opinions, even in situations when they’re not warranted, and insulting comments about people’s appearance. What should I do? It’s like his social filter is broken.

Advertisement

—At A Loss for Words

Advertisement

Dear At A Loss,

I was all set to tell you that if your husband can’t keep his mouth shut about confidential matters you’ve shared with him about your daughters (with their knowledge and permission), it’s time to stop telling him these things—that while it may feel strange to you to keep secrets from your spouse, he had forfeited his right to be in on them.

But then I got to the end of your letter—which made me reread the beginning of it. If this “blurting out” of secrets began only a few months ago, and at the same time your husband also began—uncharacteristically?—insulting people and inappropriately inserting his unsolicited opinion, it seems to me he should be evaluated by a physician. While it’s certainly possible his social filter is “simply” disintegrating, as it sometimes does when people age, there are some (rare, I hasten to say) cases when this sort of behavior—showing poor judgment and a lack of sensitivity, abandoning social conventions, and a loss of inhibition—is the result of a stroke or an early indication of a neurodegenerative disease. Dramatic, sudden changes in someone’s behavior and personality should always be taken seriously, so I would strongly suggest ruling out a physiological cause before you take any other action. I hope very much that your husband is just being kind of a jerk but is otherwise completely fine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Want Advice From Care and Feeding?

Submit your questions about parenting and family life here. It’s anonymous! (Questions may be edited for publication.)

Dear Care and Feeding,

I need advice on how to handle my daughter Emily’s recent decision to stop speaking to her mother and me. It is bewildering and deeply painful. I don’t know how we are going to deal with this, or how we should reply to friends who ask about her. What I want most is to persuade her to change her mind. For context, things have been strained since she came out as gay at 17. Her mom, Helen, reacted badly and seemed to think she could argue our daughter out of her sexuality. A lot of her distress was focused on the idea that being gay meant Emily would have a very difficult life with fewer options available to her. I disagreed with my wife and told Emily I loved her. Years passed. Emily got a girlfriend, who I met and liked but who Helen refused to acknowledge. Helen got angry when I tried to talk to her about this; she refused to let Emily bring her girlfriend around for Christmas or anything else. She felt we should “wait it out.” It was only when Emily eloped with her partner that Helen seemed to realize this wasn’t a phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has spent the last year trying to make amends, asking to meet Emily’s partner and inviting them both to family events. This makes it more shocking to me that Emily has chosen now to cut off contact. She wrote a very long and, in places, hurtful letter, saying that since she and her wife plan to have children soon, they no longer “feel able to have homophobic presences in their lives.” I called her to ask when exactly I had been homophobic, and she essentially told me that I had chosen my wife over her and so could not be in her life anymore. I said it was unfair—in fact, sick—to ask someone to choose between his wife and daughter, and she spat some abuse at me before hanging up. Her phone number has now changed. I am completely heartbroken. Helen has sunk into a deep depression. She has stopped socializing with friends altogether. I want to write Emily a letter but I honestly don’t know what to say or if there is anything I can say that will make her change her mind. Any advice on this awful situation would be appreciated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Never Meeting Our Grandkids

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Never,

I don’t know that Emily will open and read a letter if you send one, but if you want to try, start here:

I was wrong. I am so sorry. I love you. I miss you. I hope you can forgive me.

It isn’t “unfair” (and it most certainly is not “sick”) for a child—of any age—to count on a parent to support, love, and celebrate them, embracing them for who they are, even if that means standing up for them against a parent who isn’t doing any of those things. Your wife behaved abysmally, and until she can own up to that and apologize—and prove to Emily over time that she has changed and fully sees how wrong she was—there is no chance that your daughter will forgive her. Can she forgive you? Can you adequately explain the tightrope you felt you were walking in a way that will soften her stand? I have no idea, because I don’t know Emily. But you did a terrible job at this when you last talked. Instead of recognizing her pain, you accused her of being unfair to you. You have an uphill battle ahead—particularly since you are so baffled by her decision, which isn’t baffling at all to me. Your wife let her down in a profound, deeply hurtful way, and her efforts to “make amends” fell far short. Asking to meet her daughter-in-law and inviting Emily and her to events is a way of trying to smooth things over, which is not what amends means. Emily is pained (to put it mildly) that you can’t see any of that, that you don’t recognize how much damage has been done. You’ve let her down too. Until both you and your wife are able to see this clearly and take the necessary steps to try to undo the damage, you are out of luck.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As to what to tell people who ask about your daughter: I confess that I am pained that this was among your questions. You have only two choices. You can lie and tell them she’s just dandy, thanks for asking. Or you can tell them the truth: You don’t know, because she isn’t speaking to you. And then when they ask why, you can practice taking accountability.

Catch Up on Care and Feeding

• If you missed Friday’s column, read it here.

• Discuss this column in the Slate Parenting Facebook group!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am the family scapegoat. The oldest child by five years, my parents, especially my mom, have determined that since I had more “only child” time with them, I’m always looking for attention. And because of that narrative, I am “emotional” or attention-seeking when all I’m looking for is equality and respect from my family. Examples of my attempts to get their respect include demanding an apology from a sibling who swore at me in front of my kids at a family dinner (I had made the unforgivable mistake of sharing my subject-matter expertise on a topic) and asking—then telling—my mother to stop sending my nonbinary child dresses and to use their preferred pronouns. I don’t believe (and my therapist agrees) that these are out-of-bounds or attention-seeking behavior.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the sake of my child and my own emotional health, after another cycle of my “imagining things” (my family had a group chat I wasn’t invited to, and when I found out and was hurt, they told me they didn’t think I would mind), I decided to step back and go no-contact. I wrote a letter informing them of my decision, told them they could reach me through my husband if there was an emergency, and moved on. It has been a blissful five months—I’ve been the happiest I’ve perhaps ever been. But both my sister and my mother have recently broken my boundary of space, and they do so (of course!) by focusing on their needs. “I miss you,” “I don’t understand,” and “I don’t think you realize the impact this is having on us.” But what I really want are the words “I’m sorry. Can we try family therapy?” Should I even reply to their self-centered demands to break my request for healing and space? How can I when I have felt freer and happier than I ever have before? And if I do reply, how do I? How can I make them see the way things really are? Or is this a lost cause and I just need to give up on them for good?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Scapegoat No More

Dear Scapegoat,

It seems pretty clear that no one in your family is going to say, “Let’s try family therapy.” And it also seems unlikely that you’re going to get the apology you yearn for, because your family doesn’t see things the way you do and you can’t make them. You are at cross-purposes with them. If you really are much happier without them in your life than you ever were with them—and I must take you at your word—if it’s only a sense of obligation that makes you wonder if you should respond—then I would suggest you not do so. But if “blissful” is a bit of an exaggeration, if you’re at all sad about the idea of this as a lost cause, and the prospect of permanently cutting ties with your family—if you want to give it one more shot—it will do no harm to respond with a detailed explanation, with examples cited, of why you made the decision you did. I would put this in a letter, not a text. Let them read and reread it. If their response to that is anything less than, “We’re sorry we’ve hurt you, we love you, we want to do better, we will do better,” it may indeed be time to give up. I’m sorry. I don’t wish this for anyone. But sometimes it’s the only way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Care and Feeding,

In 2021, I moved in with my loving, fun, supportive, and hardworking partner. He and I have a fantastic relationship. I am 10 years divorced and share custody of a 12-year-old kid, who is easygoing, smart, creative, conscientious, and well-liked. I lived alone with my child for eight years, and she was with me 70 percent of the time. I am not a strict parent. I wasn’t raised in a strict household. I do have expectations for cleaning and helping with housework, but overall, I am a loose and chill parent and get a lot of pleasure from taking care of her. I also have enough money to provide for her needs and then some, and so does her dad, who is even more chill than I am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My partner, on the other hand, was raised with a lot of strict expectations and less money, and my looseness, especially around chores, bothers him. He thinks my kid gets whatever she wants and doesn’t contribute to the household enough. He thinks my parenting style will make her a bad roommate or unable to care for herself when she’s older. My daughter does what is asked of her, keeps her room clean, and is all-around a wonderful person. She is grateful for what she has, and she’s also 12. I have time to teach her what she doesn’t know about housekeeping yet and I also have faith she’ll figure it out (like, I’m sure she’ll be able to clean a toilet and do dishes when she’s 20). His feeling is she’s a spoiled brat, but he also doesn’t have a strong relationship with her and hasn’t tried to build one separate from me. It’s annoying. I do all the parenting and I don’t have a problem with my approach. I honestly am not sure if I can even be strict! But I also feel like I should honor the request of my partner, as maybe if I am a bit stricter with her, and she contributes more, he will complain about her less and start seeing her differently. But he’s not my co-parent, so part of me wants to blow off his request. I can teach my wonderful kid to be independent without being a jerk to her. What do I do?

Advertisement

—Loving Mom

Dear Loving,

Well, I can tell you what I would do: I would ditch the guy you’re living with. He doesn’t sound very loving, fun, or supportive to me (I’ll give you hardworking on faith). He isn’t co-parenting or making an effort to have any other sort of relationship with your daughter—who sounds great, by the way—and he’s critical of the way you treat her and thinks she’s a brat? I’ll be honest: I have no idea how you’ve made it through two years with him. But since you are seriously considering changing your parenting practices and your expectations (of a 12-year-old who, as you say, is conscientious, grateful, and does whatever she’s asked), I’ll leave you with a warning. Indulge your partner so that he’ll stop complaining about your daughter and start “seeing her differently” (or so you hope), and your relationship with your child will be irreparably damaged—and, worse still, you will inflict damage on her at a crucial developmental juncture. If you’re convinced this is the guy for you come hell or high water, it’s time to lay down the law to him.

—Michelle

More Advice From Slate

My husband and I have a 2-year-old boy, Harry, who has his terrible-two moments, but is generally good-natured. He is also very active (maybe a bit hyper), very clever, and very determined. We are both involved parents, my husband even more so now that he is working from home. I’m pretty even tempered with him, but my partner is not, and I’m not sure how to deal with it.