I’ve Lived On Five Continents. Here’s How to Make Anywhere Feel Like Home.

This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on. For this column, we’ll be giving you advice on the question that comes up again and again: How can I make friends? And more specifically, how you can build a community after a big move.

Below is an excerpt from the How To! Podcast. Each week, How To! Takes on listeners’ toughest questions and finds the perfect experts to give advice. You can listen to the full episode by subscribing to How To! on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Moving takes courage. It’s a step into the unknown—saying goodbye to friends, loved-ones, even co-workers. It essentially requires leaving behind the life you built to start over, which only becomes more difficult when moving internationally.

Sara thought her recent move to the outskirts of Zurich, Switzerland, with her husband and young son would be a breeze—especially since she’s lived as an expat in Spain for over a decade. But it’s proved much more difficult. She’s feeling isolated without friends, family, or a job. Even meeting neighbors hasn’t gone well since she just started learning the local language.

“I go walking and people are clearly trying to chat and be friendly. I can only say a handful of words. So I feel bad and people look [at me] like I must be kind of rude,” Sara explained.

But moving to a new place doesn’t have to be a painful transition. On this episode of How To!, founding host, Charles Duhigg, helps Sara get settled in Switzerland. To do so, he brings on citizen of the world, Dr. Nassim Assefi.

Nassim is a physician, global health specialist, COVID-19 adviser, novelist, TED Fellow, and a self-described “thrillionaire.” But most importantly for Sara—she’s lived in over 10 countries across five continents. She’s originally from Seattle and currently living in Rabat, Morocco. Before that she lived in Cuba, Paris, China, Spain, Afghanistan, and Japan, to name a few. “I feel more alive living abroad,” Nassim said. “Everything is a learning experience. You can’t help but to learn!”

She knows what it’s like starting over and over in a new place. With time, she’s developed some tried and true advice for anyone looking to make an international move so you can find friends (and yourself) in a new country. This transcript has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Charles Duhigg: Nassim, why have you moved so many times?

Dr. Nassim Assefi: I think of myself as a global nomad and I’m happiest outside of the United States. I’m of Iranian heritage but I was born and raised in the States. As soon as I could get out, I did.

Having moved to 10 different countries, that gives you a lot of experience on how to build community and find new friends. What are your insights on what it’s like to be in a new place?

The No. 1 piece of advice: If it’s in your control, move somewhere where you have at least one generous friend. That’s all you need.

The generous friend doesn’t even need to be from that country. But they will open up everything to you. If you don’t have that, look for a generous friend of a friend. We’re all members of alumni organizations, we have friends of friends, we have different communities back home. The world is so connected. … I’ve made so many friends on Facebook through expat groups. Join them and start hearing advice or posting questions and perhaps meet one of those helpful people.

I think that’s really smart. My family moved from Brooklyn to Santa Cruz in 2020, which isn’t as big of a deal as a move to Barcelona or Rabat. But, for us, it felt like this really big shift. We didn’t know anyone. My son’s school assigned us a mentor family who were so generous. They would invite us to parties, barbecues, and take us on hikes. That spirit of generosity made all the difference. Suddenly, even if we didn’t have a big community, we felt like we had a way into a community. The relief of that was amazing.

Once you find that generous friend, you’ll be that generous friend for the next person, even a random person who you don’t know but may reach out to you. It happens to me all the time. Some people don’t have time for it. But some have all the time in the world for it because it gives them meaning and purpose. So I wouldn’t worry too much about being a taker.

Funnily enough, the hardest move for me was when I was a medical student and moving from Seattle, which is my home town, to Washington D.C. It was the loneliest I’ve ever felt. I reached out to everyone I knew to say, “Who do you know in Washington D.C.?” I ended up meeting the daughter of my parents’ friend who, to this day, is one of my best friends.

Whenever I’ve said to folks, “I’m in a new place, I don’t know anyone, and I feel like a loser because I can’t make friends,” all of a sudden it feels like the world comes to my aid. I meet people who I would never meet any other way.

I’ve got another idea for you, Sara, based on an experience I had. I met a Spaniard, we got married, and moved to Istanbul, Turkey. Literally one generous friend later, we left after a year and had a party with 100 people.

We then moved to this tiny town in Turkey and my husband left me a week later. I wasn’t even sure if we were married or if it would work out. I was embarrassed and I didn’t want to make this information public. But what I ended up doing was inviting my nearest and dearest friends to come visit me and help me explore this new place. I started looking at the place with the traveler’s eyes and explored it and spent time with dear people. That reinvented the place for me.

So we have this first general piece of advice: Look for generous friends and really invest in them. What’s your next piece of advice?

Try to make sure your health is in order before you change countries. It can be difficult and alienating to navigate a new healthcare system and a different language.

When we’re in a situation where we’ve lost the control we normally have, what can we do to feel like we’re in the driver’s seat or remind ourselves we get to make choices?

If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it’s that we’re not really in the driver’s seat. Life is about uncertainty. Control is an illusion. We can have objective pain or stressors but how we react to it is up to us. Your attitude is up to you.

But you really are out of control in a foreign environment. Part of thriving, in general, but particularly in a foreign environment is to allow yourself to feel stupid. Let go of perfectionism. Learn from mistakes and laugh about them.

What other advice do you have for someone, like Sara, who is adjusting to a move?

My third biggest piece of advice is learn the local language. Even if you learn it badly, that’s OK. As long as you’re making an effort, just learning the language teaches you so much about the culture. It endears you to the people, even if they’re not the warmest culture.

Language is critical. A lot of adults say, “My window for language learning is over at 7” but that’s really not true. In fact, adults have an advantage over children if they have insight into how they learn, they can harness meta-learning and figure out how they best learn language.

Part of it is giving ourselves rewards. We lived in Cairo for a while and I was trying to learn Arabic. I would give myself rewards for things like having a natural interaction with a shopkeeper that would have been terrible a month ago. With something like language, we’re so used to being good at it, we focus on what we can’t do and how far we have to go. But part of reinforcing habits—and language is a habit—is letting ourselves have rewards.

Charles, you are a habit expert, but I think the reward in learning a language is almost always instant gratification. As a result of learning some language, you communicate better, express yourself, or get a piece of information. All you have to do is be able to speak Swiss German badly but communicate your thoughts and get basic information. That will go a long way.

I agree. So what else should people be thinking about?

Once you make that generous friend, who may or may not be a local, make sure that you don’t stay in an expat bubble. It’s the easiest way to go and could be really fun. But aim to have 50 percent local friends and 50 percent expat friends. That will really help you connect more strongly to the place, the people and the culture, and love it more.

It will also make you look like a better expat. Tons of local people in multiple countries I’ve been to don’t have the warmest regards for expats because they never circulate with the local population. I also understand that some locals are wary of expats. We often come from different socio-economic backgrounds, different privilege, and ease of movement.

I myself was fluent in Spanish when I moved to Granada, Spain—a place where I felt perfectly at home. I had a devil of a time making local, Spanish friends. It wasn’t until I joined a local hiking group and reached out to my neighbors that I ended up meeting Spaniards.

I feel like I’m ready to move abroad with this advice. If you could go back and talk to your younger self and say, “Look, this is the most important thing to know” what would that be?

I think it would be around the lines of embracing the uncertainty and the loss of control and transforming loneliness or misery into adventure.

When I was failing in Washington, D.C., I ended up writing a guide of what to do when you come to D.C. Every place I’ve left, I’ve also written a guide and tried to share with others about how to best adapt to this particular location. Even if I don’t have a particular audience in front of me, knowing I could help someone in the future really helps me make meaning out of my struggles.

The other thing I would say is it’s been the best life ever. Living outside the country with all of the headaches, struggles, and even dangers has been the most joyful life for me. So if anyone is compelled or interested, do it. Just know it’s not easy and it takes some time to transition to be your happiest self.

To hear Nassim and Sara talk more about finding yourself in a new country, listen to the episode by clicking the player below or subscribing to How To! wherever you get your podcasts.