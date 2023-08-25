As the police approached, Tracy hoped he might talk his way out of trouble by insisting he was merely assisting a woman in need. The ruse was short-lived. Pants down and penis exposed, he was soon forced to admit that he and the woman were indeed having sex along the boardwalk. There were extenuating circumstances: Tracy explained that both he and the woman were homeless. There was no place they could go to have sex other than a public space, and so a public space was where they ended up.

Unsurprisingly, this argument didn’t fly. A boy and his grandfather, out for a stroll, had witnessed the two in the act. Tracy was summarily read his rights and charged with lascivious and lewd exhibition.

As the homelessness crisis has intensified, the issue of access to bathrooms is having a moment. Humans need places to relieve themselves, and society has begun to reckon with what it means to arrest them for doing it in public when they have nowhere else to go. There is now a movement to expand public access to toilets. But that still leaves other matters. “Where exactly am I supposed to go to do this?” is a question that applies to lovemaking as much as it does to evacuating one’s bowels.

Many will dismiss this suggestion right off the bat. A person needs a place to eat. A person needs a place to sleep. A person needs a place to urinate. But a place for sex? How is that a need? Responding to the news stories about unhoused persons being arrested for indecency, some in the comments section are very eager to report that they themselves aren’t getting any, but they are still alive. If people living on the street have no place to go for sex, can’t they just refrain?

I found myself asking exactly this question the day the police removed an unhoused couple who were entangled in an outhouse not far from my house. My immediate reaction was low-grade revulsion: From my point of view, having no sex seemed better than having toilet sex. My next reaction was low-grade indignation: This was a public space. The porta-john was for kids using the baseball field. The general disregard for norms about who does what, where struck me as pretty disrespectful.

So I understand the gut reactions here. But in the back of my mind, something didn’t feel right. I’m a professor specializing in moral philosophy with a research interest in homelessness, and though this certainly wasn’t a traditional ethical quandary, the more complicated moral dimension isn’t that hard to see. We’re not talking about people whose dating life had stalled as of late, or who had chosen to prioritize work over romance for the time being. We’re talking about people for whom refraining from sex in forbidden locations would amount to a forced vow of celibacy, reaching indefinitely into the future.

Google “homeless sex”—or don’t!—and you’ll find lots of homeless porn (because, of course). You will also find snarky news stories inviting readers to snicker at the illicit deeds of the amorous unhoused. But Tracy’s plea about having nowhere else to go really does deserve some attention. As we come to appreciate more fully the homeless population’s need for spaces in which to do the things that humans do, it’s worth taking seriously the fact that people experiencing homelessness often have no place for physical intimacy.

There are ways to damage the human spirit that do not threaten one’s biological existence. Were I placed in solitary confinement without much hope of its coming to an end, I might well go on living. But it would be brutal and inhumane, which is why there’s a perfectly recognizable sense in which I can be said to “need” human interaction. After all, humans “need” any number of things that aren’t direct requirements for biological survival—a place to shower, education, time for relaxation, an antidepressant—and we still take these needs seriously.

Physical intimacy is similar. For many, finding romantic partners is an important endeavor that structures large portions of their lives. People spend time, money, and lots of energy going on dates. They commit to others and rearrange their lives in anticipation of ongoing physical affection. They find a therapist if their sex life wanes, or is unsatisfying, or is nonexistent. For a person to have to forego this whole facet of life because they have nowhere to go might not kill them, but it can be devastating nonetheless. In his classic study of a women’s shelter in Washington, D.C., Elliot Liebow notes that the residents expressed a kind of sad resignation when talking about sex. Betty, for instance, lamented that she hadn’t had a man in a year and a half, and though she had been looking for companionship, she couldn’t imagine the “drought” coming to an end anytime soon. “Should I invite a man over to the shelter for dinner?” she deadpanned in response to others’ attempts to encourage her.

If this point fails to resonate, it might be because of the difficulty we seem to have empathizing with those experiencing homelessness. They are often cast as riffraff, compared to animals, and viewed as objects rather than as real people with recognizable human desires and aims. Their plight is treated as unserious, their pleas for help are mocked. We are used to dismissing the most basic needs of homeless people.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve become increasingly interested in homelessness as a unique kind of moral failure in American society. My research has put me in contact with people experiencing homelessness, and these encounters have reinforced what should be common sense to us all: These are people whose drives, motives, and values are just as sophisticated and varied as everyone else’s are. They have opinions and ideas, they get embarrassed and self-conscious, they want to impress others and be thought of well.

So why do they seek out sex? Well, the same reasons that other people do. It feels good, to state one obvious reason. People have sex drives that don’t dissipate just because they lack a dwelling. But people also want to be noticed, to flirt, to be touched, and, perhaps most significantly, to be desired. When asked about his sex life, an unhoused man named Crister told a journalist that it used to be easy to meet women, but “now I’m older and I’ve lost some of my teeth. When I was younger, I used to get a lot of girls. I’m kind of a flirty guy.” He went on to clarify that though he wasn’t looking for a relationship, he took pride in being a generous lover and “a gentleman.”

Indeed, there’s every reason to think that the common reasons for pursuing sex are even more pressing for those who are unhoused. Imagine that you spend your days on the street, where people refuse to look at you, or where they glare at you with disgust. Being noticed, flirted with, touched—being desired—can be a godsend.

Committed relationships are also just as important, if not more important, to those experiencing homelessness. Many turn down a bed in a shelter if it requires being apart from their partner. Melissa met her husband Brian at a park while picking up food delivered by a soup kitchen. After he took her to eat at a food cart with money he’d earned cleaning houses, they started to spend time together. “I was staying in shelters but had to line up in the freezing cold every day to get a bed,” she told the Guardian. “Brian suggested I stay out a night on the street with him and see what it was like. That was my first night outdoors. We slept in front of a business, covered with a tarp and it was raining.” She describes her experience of homelessness as harrowing, but reports feeling safer because of Brian: “I got more protection from being in a couple.”

In addition to the rampant sexual assault, those experiencing homelessness also report meaningless sex, bad sex, problematic sex, sex for mixed motives, and sex they regret. Many describe the mundane experiences so many of us have in the course of our sex lives: “I don’t really know that I felt a whole lot of anything,” one unhoused woman said of an encounter that left her content but underwhelmed. “It was fast, it was quick, and he was happy. I was happy.” There’s no need to overromanticize the problem. But anyone who has ever pursued sex will understand why these people continue to, too.

Indeed, despite not having a roof over their heads or a stable source of food, those experiencing homelessness often go out of their way to express their longing for romance and sex. In one striking instance, a man named Tom told ethnographers working in Austin that he was sleeping on the roof of an apartment complex while his employer refused to give him the paycheck he was owed, and said this was frustrating because it prevented him from impressing a woman with whom he was smitten. In another, a woman named Martha described the debilitating exhaustion of working long hours as a registered nurse while living at a women’s shelter, but still complained bitterly about how long she’d gone without a bedmate. When people without housing highlight romantic and sexual needs, they’re not being frivolous or revealing their misplaced priorities. They’re getting something profoundly right.

At this point, you might ask: OK, but what are we supposed to do about any of this? Building homeless sex pods for people to canoodle in seems like a political loser if there ever was one.

Sex stalls next to the port-a-potties aren’t part of the political or social agenda in any city I know of, and it’s doubtful that anyone would be too happy with such a solution. There is, to my knowledge, no effort being made to address this facet of homelessness.

Permitting public sex is also a nonstarter. The grandfather and the boy who happened across the couple on the boardwalk should have been able to use public space without encountering a live sex show; the restroom near the Little League field is best left for its intended purpose. But if the point here isn’t to advocate for intimacy cubicles or open-air intercourse, what is the point?

Well, it’s to develop a fuller understanding of what homelessness entails, to better appreciate what is denied to those who lack housing, to see the humanity in all of this, and to adjust our politics accordingly. The presence of people living on the streets is often a source of frustration and discontent for those who do have shelter. Some complaints about the unhoused are dehumanizing, for sure. But many residents of a city also want to be able to use the sidewalks or parks without being impeded by a tent, without seeing someone defecating next to a tree, or without witnessing others having sex out in the open.

These wants are, to my mind, reasonable ones. But in cities like San Francisco, Minneapolis, and my hometown of Portland, Maine, I worry that the frustration is morphing into weaponized hostility. A parent who encounters a couple having sex while walking their child to school is well within their rights to think, This shouldn’t be. What I hope is that by taking seriously the reasons why unhoused people do things in public that we typically reserve for private dwellings, we can encourage that parent to become committed to the political project of ensuring that everyone has housing of their own, rather than calling for people to be jailed or relocated one town over. Then, when you encounter a snickering news story about a couple caught having sex, your second thought becomes: They’d prefer privacy. I would prefer they have privacy. It’s a step toward collective commitment to everyone having a place where they can fulfill their various and varied human needs.