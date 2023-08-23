I Convinced My Doctor Wife to Try My Biggest Fantasy. Then It All Went Wrong.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I (60 M) have been married to my wife (57 F) for 25 years. After four kids and the stresses of life, we still have a healthy and satisfying love life, except for one thing. My top (by a long shot) sexual fantasy is anal, but my wife had no interest. As a physician, she says she sees the physical damage that anal sex causes women and wanted no part. But after years of denying me and knowing how badly I wanted it, we started to dabble in anal play a few years ago: mostly fingering (which she seemed to enjoy), occasionally putting in the tip with once or twice a little farther, but never close to full insertion. Now she’s pissed (at me, but mostly at herself, I think). She says she has leakage, and streaking in her underwear, and generally feels unclean back there. The back door is completely and permanently closed. While that condemns me to a lifetime of unfulfilled desire (we’ve broached opening the relationship, but that was a hard no), obviously, I will respect her wishes. But I have a few questions:

1) It seems nowadays that heterosexual anal sex is more accepted and practiced, so are all of these women suffering these physical consequences but no one discusses them? You don’t hear about it, but is it just an unspoken truth that everyone deals with?

2) I asked her if there was anything to do about it, such as pelvic floor exercises, to mitigate the issue, but she said that the sphincter isn’t muscle and there’s nothing to do short of surgery. Do you know of anything?

3) Again, while respecting her bodily autonomy, do you have suggestions for compromises or alternatives (at one point, she did seem to want to fulfill my fantasy)?

—Shut Out for Life

Dear Shut Out for Life,

Yeah, this study makes it pretty obvious that anal is more damaging for people with internal genitalia. And I can’t help but snicker dejectedly at anyone being surprised at a practice that damages women being celebrated while the downsides are quietly ignored. It isn’t so much that it’s unspoken as it is that even this column—along with similarly tame and educational discussions of sexuality—is difficult to stumble across.

Your wife is a physician, and she’s saying there’s nothing to do short of surgery, so you’re asking an advice columnist? Even if I did know of something (which I don’t) you’d be wise to keep quiet until she cools off, which, with the leakage firing her up over and over again, may never happen.

And aside from getting an anal Fleshlight or something similar (and I must disclose that I have a licensing deal with the company), no, there’s no way to compromise. You’re either penetrating an ass or you’re not, and you’re not. You might be able to ask your wife to help you fantasize while using the penetrable toy, through vocalizations.

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 38-year-old cis woman who recently ended a 16-year monogamous relationship with a cis man. I am about 90 percent sure that I am bisexual, and I would like to explore sex with women, but I don’t know where to start. I’m not looking for a relationship, but I feel like I don’t understand the norms around casual sex between women. Having never been with a woman, I probably have a lot to learn, which is kind of embarrassing. And, to be honest, I’m not exactly sure how I’ll feel when I’m actually face-to-face with a woman IRL. I want to make sure I treat any potential partners fairly and wouldn’t want them to feel led on. Further complicating matters is that I have my two little kids full time, so I don’t get out much and can only really meet people on dating apps. Any advice?

—Wanting More

Dear Wanting More,

You are bi enough to be curious. You are bi enough. You are enough.

I would put something in your bio like, “Newly divorced, looking to explore sex with women.” Or, “Freshly feeling my fascination for femmes, looking for new friends to fornicate with.” You might clarify, once you’re chatting, that you’re nervous about how you’ll feel when you’re confronted with the ability to explore your desires. You’ll probably encounter some people who feel the need to vent their bias against women who want to have sex with women but haven’t yet. But you’re certain to encounter people who are excited to meet you, and to meet you where you are.

Everyone starts out with the anxiety born of low experience level. We move through that by gaining practice—by putting ourselves out there until we find people to explore with. Some will be peers, some will be mentors, and, as time passes, some will be mentees.

As for norms, you might check out Allison Moon’s Getting It for a bit of background. But every group and subgroup will have their own norms. So, while Feeld might yield more queer, polyamorous, and kinky folks, Tinder will have a different sort of umbrella culture. Be clear about your boundaries, and be vulnerable about your worries.

Dear How to Do It,

I have an extremely sensitive gag reflex. It’s regularly triggered by things like me smelling some gross dishwater or brushing my upper back teeth. I think there is a psychological component to it, since if I’m not paying attention to the sensation I don’t usually gag, and if I start thinking too hard about not gagging, I often do. I’m also sexually inexperienced and have never given oral sex to anyone with a penis or vulva. I’d like to! But I’m very afraid of vomiting on a partner or just overall making it a very unsexy experience.

I tried for a short while to desensitize the area with stuff like brushing further back on my tongue and so on, but that just made me more conscious of how strong the reflex is and I think might have made it a little worse. I think getting over the mental block as well as the physical would really help, but since thinking about gagging makes me likelier to gag, I’m not sure how to approach lessening the reflex. Any tips?

—Shallow Throat

Dear Shallow Throat,

Mechanics is far more in my wheelhouse than the ephemerality of scent. So I’ll start there. In a blowjob where the person is standing, I can usually get about 3.25 inches into my mouth. When they’re laying on their back and I’m crouched over them, that number goes up to a little over 5 inches. So, while the particular positions that work for you may vary, it’s worth trying various arrangements. Meanwhile, keeping the back of the tongue down. Thinking of it as cupping it like the opposite of a tilde (~) tends to help. And angling the dick toward the roof of your mouth also seems to take the pressure off.

I must say, you are completely correct that thinking about gagging induces a gag-fest. I go into blowjobs assuming that everyone is an adult who understands that there’s always some small risk of having their balls puked on. That allows me to not worry about it. It may help to confirm this verbally and would be a version of extra-active consent. You might say, “I’m worried I might vomit on you, and that worry is preventing me from attempting oral sex. What do you think or feel about this?” Then the other person has a chance to say no thank you, or to offer reassurance.

As for the scent of both types of genitals, some are mild, some are strong, and regardless of intensity, some will be for you while others are not. You might try a subtle sniff, or using your hands and then getting a slight whiff of that, to judge whether you want to proceed with oral.

Genitals, however, are not like toothbrushes or fingers at all. So trouble taking one of the latter doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll struggle with the former. Avoiding excess coffee and alcohol will also help set you up for success. Good luck. (And special thanks to my partner for allowing me to use his penis for science.)

—Stoya

