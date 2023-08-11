I’m Not Sure How to Help My Kids Cope With the Truth About Their Father

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband recently died suddenly of natural causes. He was an emotionally and verbally abusive, violent, controlling narcissist. I am not sad and do not miss him at all. He was a terrible person, and I am grateful he didn’t kill me. I feel like I am getting a second chance at life. However, we have two very wonderful kids. How do I help them navigate their grief? They are doing well as our home is much calmer now; however, kids are obviously predisposed to love their parents no matter what, and they are experiencing something completely different than I am. How do I know if they are grieving properly and will be okay?

I am open to them talking about their dad; they have a lot of factual questions and bring him up here and there in conversation. I am not badmouthing him in any way although as horrible as it is, I do feel they are better off without him and the future continued abuse they would have experienced. Is okay to sugarcoat things for them and just focus on the (little) good about him? Are there books that would help me understand how children process grief and losing a parent at relatively young ages? I don’t want to discourage them from feeling and talking about their full range of emotions. I worry that somehow something is missing for them because I am not more upset.

—Not Grieving

Dear Not Grieving,

You don’t have to perform grief if you don’t feel it for the sake of your kids. Instead, hold their hands through their own processing of this loss and encourage them to deal with the feelings it inspires within them. Allow them to talk openly about their father and continue to entertain their questions. If they ever ask about your own thoughts on the matter, tell them, in language that feels right for them and you, that you are sad for their loss; I would imagine that they had some insight into your own relationship to your husband and know enough to recognize that it wasn’t good. When they get older, you can begin having more complicated conversations about who their dad was, and specifically, who he was towards you. If you think they can handle it now, you can talk about the abuse they experienced and that while you didn’t want for things to end the way they did, you are relieved that your home is now a safer place for them. It’s also okay to say that there were good parts of Daddy and bad parts, and that they can focus on remembering their happier moments with him.

As far as books go, The Rabbit Listened, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Remembering Blue Fish and When Daddy Goes to Heaven are good choices for small children. Earl A. Grollman’s Talking About Death: A Dialogue Between Parent and Child is a guide to help parents help their children navigate their grief journeys, complete with information for you on how children process death at various ages. You may want to consider counseling for you and your children as a way for you all to reconcile both the loss and the experiences you had with your husband while he was alive.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My sister, who is 38 years old, recently announced that she is getting a divorce after being married to her husband for 18 years. We haven’t been particularly close, and the same goes for my relationship with her husband. We rarely communicate, maybe once a year, if even that. Interestingly, I haven’t heard from him since my wedding in 2021. Now, my mom is suggesting that I should reach out to my sister’s almost ex-husband to see how he’s doing and bid farewell. However, as a protective brother, I’m not thrilled about the idea. We haven’t been close, and it feels disloyal to reach out to him, especially since I don’t want to take sides or appear upset about the divorce. I personally don’t feel the need for closure, and I trust that my sister has her reasons for ending the marriage. I’m wondering if there’s any sort of etiquette when it comes to dealing with siblings or siblings-in-law during a divorce. Frankly, I’m not sure what to do in this situation. While I’m not personally losing anything by not reaching out, I do feel sad that my sister is going through a difficult time.

—Protective Brother

Dear Protective Brother,

There is no reason for you to reach out to your soon-to-be ex-brother-in-law. It would be different if the two of you had much of a relationship, but you don’t really know this man. Your sister would probably be somewhat offended to know that you felt the need to check up on him, and considering that you don’t know the reasons for the divorce, that could be really messy. Explain to your mom that you don’t feel that your relationship with your BIL requires a farewell conversation and that you don’t want to seem as though you are taking his side inadvertently. I know that you and your sister aren’t close, but if there’s anyone you should be reaching out to now, it’s her. Let her know that you’re sorry for what she’s going through and that you’re there for her if she needs you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

What would you say is the appropriate reciprocation rate for visiting your adult child who lives overseas, assuming all are in good health, have adequate paid leave, and can equally afford plane tickets? I’ve lived abroad for 22 years and my parents have visited me three times, and not at all for the past 12 years. At the same time, they expect my husband and I to visit them every year for at least two weeks, which is half our vacation time. I went to them as usual in July and for the second year in a row, I was told that they have no further interest in visiting, they hate airports, and they “just aren’t up for it anymore.” This really irked me, and I retorted that they shouldn’t expect me to visit every year if they can’t tolerate the same things every traveler has to put up with. My father said that’s fine, but I also know that the second I inform him that I’m “not up for it this year,” I’ll get months of whining and complaining how much they miss us and how sad they’ll be to not see us that year, and my mother will cry every time I call her after that. Would it be reasonable to cut my visits short and skip some years?

—Abandoned Overseas

Dear Abandoned Overseas,

However good or logical your reasons, you made the decision to live very far from your parents, who I imagine are now older people. International travel may be difficult for them in ways you can’t quite yet understand. Long hours in uncomfortable seats, making connecting flights, crappy meals, not being able to use the bathroom for periods of time … this may impact your elderly parents more than it does you at this stage of your life. While it would be ideal for them to visit more often, they, indeed, just aren’t up for it anymore. You can’t move to the other side of the world and expect that it would be as easy for your parents to visit you as it would be for you to visit them. You can let them know that it’s been 12 years since their last trip and that it would mean a lot to you if they could try and make the time to see where you live. If you have the means to do it, perhaps you can help by upgrading their tickets so they have more comfortable accommodations along the way.

Also, maybe you can cut your visits down from two weeks to one. It will still allow you a good amount of time with them, but it will also let you spend your time off doing other things. This might not have been the answer you wanted, but there’s no way to force your parents into travelling internationally if they don’t feel comfortable doing so. Children move away from home all the time, but you picked a distance that is particularly difficult for them to handle. It may seem like a tremendous sacrifice for you to give up half of your vacation to see them each year, but I’d argue that the people who raised you deserve it.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I live with my sister and her two kids so I can help her out with bills (and save myself rent). I telecommute, but on the opposite coast from my team, so I basically work nights. My sister depends on me to pick up the kids from day camp. I am not a morning person so I need coffee to function. I usually pick them up and grab a coffee from a drive-thru. The kids are usually good at not being demanding brats when we go through the line. Then my sister asked me to pick up “Emily” and “Jay” as a favor to a friend. They are both a year older than my sister’s kids but act like toddlers. Very spoiled toddlers. Emily and Jay will screech their heads off that they want a cake pop/hot dog/burger/whatever and not shut up about it for the rest of the trip. It gives me a headache and sets off my sister’s kids.

Talking to their mother got me zip. She snickered and told me it wasn’t nice to “tempt” her kids with treats and not give in to them. Her suggestion was I just go out and get coffee after I drop Emily and Jay off (which is in the complete opposite direction of our house and traffic is dicey). At this point, I told my sister I wasn’t going to pick up Emily and Jay anymore if they could not behave. My sister told me I had no choice since I was the only one available to pick up all the kids. So I got very busy with extra projects at work and could not be available to do the pick-up/drop off. My sister is having to work a split shift now in order to get the kids and is totally pissed off at me. The situation is awful here, but caving in just puts me back with a daily hour commute filled with screaming, whining kids. What do I do?

—Black Coffee

Dear Black Coffee,

I understand that Emily and Jay are a pain, but helping your sister with her kids seems to be a condition of you living in her house. You should consider making yourself available to pick and drop them off again because of the major inconvenience your absence has caused her. Explain to your sister that you’re happy to help her out, but that you simply aren’t available to take care of the other two children if they aren’t capable of behaving. If your sister is in a situation where she has to be responsible for Emily and Jay—perhaps their mother provides childcare for her?—then you may want to consider giving them another chance. Perhaps their mom can send money for her kids to have snacks of their own.

I have to say, it is sorta cruel to take children to a drive-thru daily and not get them anything. Maybe she can buy them treats once a week as a reward for good behavior? What sort of things have you done to make the ride smoother? Do you play games with the kids? Put on a podcast for them? If your sister really needs you to keep these kids, I think you owe it to her to try and make it work. I’m sure that not having to pay rent helps you out tremendously. It’s only an hour out of your day, but it seems like it would mean a lot to someone who is doing you a major solid.

—Jamilah

