Help! My Future Daughter-in-Law Just Broke My Heart at the Wedding Shower.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

Our son is getting married this fall. He and his fiancé are mad about each other, as you would hope for your child. Our family is close, sentimental, and demonstrative, and so is hers. We’ve begun a friendship with her parents, with whom we have much in common, in our values and our social personalities. I’ve told them that I am so glad he’ll have them for in-laws, and I mean it. As for our future daughter-in-law, she’s smart and cute and delightful—when she feels like it. As far as we can tell, she contributes nothing to the work of any relationship, with us or with our son. She won’t work, cook, clean, shop, manage the bills; all practical and emotional labor falls to him. My husband and I feel like she avoids any casual contact with us unless forced, and she makes no effort at developing personal bonds with either of us. It feels sort of like we’re the parents at a teenager’s party: We provide the house and the snacks but we’re not on the invite list.

For example, we threw a shower, and I wrapped in a keepsake box of mementos from his childhood; art and trinkets that I have held over the years. It was, for me, a deeply sentimental gift, and I looked forward to giving it. She opened it, made a comment about making her hold on to all this stuff so I didn’t have to anymore, and put it aside. She showed no curiosity at all about the treasures inside. She moved on to other gifts. The shower was lovely, everyone had a good time, and only this morning I allowed myself to acknowledge the hurt and the disappointment. I’ll be seeing them in a couple of hours, and as has happened many, many times through this relationship, I’m preparing myself to put the worry and the hurt aside so that I can be the open, supportive person I want to be for them.

I don’t know how to keep this up for the years to come. I worry for my son, that he’ll carry all of the burdens until he breaks someday, and I don’t know how to keep managing the feeling of being slighted. I want a loving relationship with my daughter-in-law, and I fear that it will always be pretend. I don’t know what to do. Even after hours discussing it with my therapist, I feel like I must be missing some real way I can improve our relationship, at least. Is there anything besides just keeping up the brave face?

—Still Swimming

Dear Still Swimming,

You know what this kind of reminds me of? On TikTok this summer, people have been sharing videos of “The friend who planned the trip” (imagine someone juggling everyone’s passports and looking up information) compared “the friend who paid their money and showed up with no idea what’s going on” (imagine someone flitting around the airport or resort with no sense of responsibility). As this trend demonstrates, there are just different kinds of people in this world! There are those who plan detailed trip itineraries and send thank-you notes and ask older relatives to talk about themselves and take responsibility for keeping conversations going and cook meals and keep a nice candle burning and ask their friends about how to impress their future in-laws. And then there are people who just … don’t.

I will say that the expectation to do all the things you mentioned and the things I mentioned tends to fall more onto women. And that I’m not sure where exactly the line is between rejecting those expectations and just plain being rude (although your future daughter-in-law did almost certainly cross it when she tossed your gift aside). But what I’m trying to get across is that this is not personal. This young woman very likely lives with less stress than the rest of us, prides herself on being authentic, and enjoys her life in part because she doesn’t force herself to do things like making her fiancé’s mom feel good. She’s probably also the friend who doesn’t plan the trip. And the coworker who doesn’t organize birthday celebrations but shows up for a cupcake. And just generally someone who doesn’t do much outside of what she feels like doing. That’s why she’s so delightful at times! It’s a fun life! If I had to guess, I’d say she’s a Sagittarius.

My astrology guess isn’t actually useful here, but I’m mentioning it because it’s yet another reminder (whether you believe in it or not) that we do kind of believe that there are different buckets of people with different traits. Your son obviously likes his fiancé’s good ones. He enjoys having this adorable, carefree person around and thinks doing everything that requires responsibility is a fair trade. Maybe not the best choice long-term, but it’s his. Nurture your relationship with your fellow in-laws. And treat the fiancé the way you would treat a 15-year-old niece who gets dragged to family gatherings: Pull a little conversation out of her, say a few nice things, and then let her be.

Dear Prudence,

My husband hates being late. I mean hates hates. It’s a source of constant annoyance. If we are even a minute late, he is stressed and embarrassed, apologizes to everybody, and is sure to let them know who is to blame (always me). If we have to be somewhere, he is ready well in advance and waits at the door, pacing and agitated, until I am ready. He often refuses to come out with me if we are going to be late, saying he is too embarrassed to face people. I want him to go into therapy. He says I should just learn to manage my time better and stop making him responsible for being on time. Who is right?

—Clock Watch

Dear Clock Watch,

Based on what you’ve written here, it doesn’t sound like a lot of fun to be your husband. If he’d written to me asking whether he should get therapy over his inability to face people after arriving even one minute late, I would have told him “Sure, go for it.” After all, sometimes lateness can’t be avoided, and he’s probably missed out on some fun times and important moments with loved ones as the result of his rigidity.

But I actually wonder if he would tell a slightly different story from the one in your letter. Could it be that you’ve made him really late many times over and he’s sick of it and has told you over and over and has now decided to show you (by refusing to attend the event) instead? That’s not the most unreasonable thing in the world! It doesn’t sound like he’s yelling or antagonizing you or sulking or even storming off and leaving you upstairs doing your third outfit change. He’s simply saying “I can’t do this anymore.” Again, I don’t think it’s necessary or enjoyable to live like that, but he knows himself and his limits. I respect it!

So to answer your question: He’s difficult, but barring more evidence for your perspective, I think he’s right. And you have the option to travel separately to events, accept that plans will be canceled if you’re behind schedule or … I know this sounds wild but stay with me … start getting ready earlier and be on time.

Dear Prudence,

My parents divorced when I was a baby. My father met his second wife, and they spent the next 20 years having the craziest marriage. So there is: my stepsister (Rose), my half-brother (Roger), his affair child (Ruth), her affair child (Ryan), and their reconciliation baby (Rachel). The only two siblings I have had any semblance of a relationship with are Rachel and Roger, because we are close in age. I have only met Ruth a handful of times. And for the most part of my childhood, my mother kept me away from the crazy. It was just my mom and me. And that is the phrase that I usually use to describe my childhood in the casual sense.

Well, apparently Rose went snooping through my social media and found a few posts where I refer to myself as “basically” an only child. For some reason, this offended her and she went tattling to her mother. Now, everyone has their nose out of joint over this. I ended up having an emotional knock-down fight with my father. He couldn’t believe I would be so “cruel” as to publicly post that. I told him Rose shouldn’t have been stalking my social media and if he wanted to throw around accusations of cruelty, I reminded him that between the birth of Ryan and Rachel, I saw him a grand total of three times. And we lived in the same city. Since then, everything has been a mess. What should I do?

—Only Child

Dear Only Child,

Post passive-aggressive memes on all the social media accounts that she stalked. Just kidding. If you haven’t had any problems with Rose in the past, why not reach out to her and ask to talk? You probably have more in common than you know, and her outrage suggests to me that she’s yearning for a sisterly bond and healthy family relationships. You don’t have to, but if you’re all inclined, a real heart-to-heart (not a social media exchange) could clarify a lot for both of you, and maybe even lead to some of the connection you were missing out on as a child. And in the future, avoid trading insults and accusations with your dad. He knows what kind of life he’s lived, and it will only make you feel worse to get dragged into his drama and his delusional view of your upbringing. If you end up talking again, your line is: “I do feel I was raised effectively as an only child, but I wouldn’t have posted that if I’d known it would be hurtful to her. I’m sorry.”

Dear Prudence,

I tend to interact with my wife as I would do with my close friends. However, sometimes I end up saying something casually that really offends her. One recent example is that she wanted a specific gift on her birthday and was looking for some deal through one of our common friends. I told her multiple times that we’ll save very little so it’s ok to order at full price. However, she insisted on checking the possibility of the deal. Our friend wasn’t willing to help us at this point and requested us to wait till later this year. At that, I said if we wait further, we would also be able to get the newer model of this item. My wife interpreted it as my lack of intention of buying her a gift. She didn’t even discuss what she felt. Several days later, I realized that she actually wanted to order the gift at full price but she got offended at my comment.

This is an example of a pattern that happens very often. I find it extremely heartbreaking that my casual remark is seen as my lack of intention of buying her gifts. I do agree that, as she says, she doesn’t desire a lot of things, but she does have everything she desires, including several expensive items. How do I stop treating my wife like I treat my closest buddies?

—Feeling Unfairly Interpreted

Dear Unfairly Interpreted,

I’m trying to read between the lines here, because I realize there is more going on than this misunderstanding about the Apple Watch or air fryer, or whatever it was. And you mention talking to your wife like one of your friends without really explaining how that approach played out here, and how talking to her like a spouse would have sounded different. But one thing that’s pretty clear to me is that your wife would like you to 1) listen to what she says she wants, 2) buy it before her birthday, 3) wrap it, 4) give it to her with a card, 5) have some other celebratory elements planned, and 6) use this and other special occasions to express your romantic feelings for her. She was hurt by what happened because she wanted and did not have this experience and therefore missed out on the validation of your love and affection that she was craving. And I suspect—again, I’m reading a lot into this—that it hurts because she is craving this in daily life, not just around her birthday.

Treating her like your wife instead of a friend is going to require pushing past what’s most efficient or practical or economical to how your actions are making her feel as your partner. She needs clear evidence and explicit reminders that she’s loved. That’s my best guess. If you can figure that out, there should be no problem with looking for deals on big purchases.

