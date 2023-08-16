Help! I Just Discovered My Daughter’s Wedding Won’t Be a “Real” One. I No Longer Want to Pay.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

Help! My adult daughter is planning a wedding in November. I just learned she was married in secret in August. She’s now angry and says I invaded her privacy by looking up her marriage license online. I wouldn’t have looked at all, but she accidentally wore a ring during a FaceTime call. I asked if she was married, she said no, and thinks I should have left it alone. She still wants the “wedding” with 100 guests, and is expecting me to pay for it. Is it right or wrong to deceive 100 close friends and family?

—Is the Wedding Deceitful

Dear Wedding Deceitful,

You do know that people don’t attend weddings because they’re really invested in the paperwork side of things, right? You have to know that. It’s a party to celebrate love, and many, many people do the legal part separately for all kinds of reasons. If you want to seriously damage your relationship with your daughter, feel free to tell her she’s deceived everyone and refuse to pay. If you want to be a kind person and have a nice time knowing that absolutely no one is being harmed, write the check and pretend to be happy about it.

Dear Prudence, I am a 54-year-old man about to celebrate my 20th wedding anniversary. I have two teen boys that do well in school, play sports and generally seem happy and well adjusted. The issue I am having has to do with friends. Before marriage, I was always very social and had tons of friends. My sons are always amazed at how when we are out, I always know people—both staff and customers—in restaurants, stores, museums and just on the street. My wife is a bit more socially anxious than I am, but not debilitatingly so. However, just being busy with my kids and having had a father with dementia, and then the COVID social re-arrangement, I lost touch with some great friends, and many of them had similar issues. I am trying to reconnect, but am having some trouble with it. When I call or text my friends, they always reply or pick up and seem to enjoy talking to me, but very rarely, if ever, do any of them spontaneously text or call me. Similarly, if I ask friends to meet for lunch/dinner/concert/soccer match or just come by, they mostly say yes and we have a great time, but no one seems to ever invite me out or over. This is all hurting not only my confidence, but also my feelings. I feel like I am generally not important enough for these people to remember to check in with me or more of a friend of convenience—as in a fine person to spend time with, as long as there is little effort involved. It makes me feel like I am imposing on these people and generally friendless and worse of all, that if I didn’t make the effort to contact them, they would just go on with their lives and never think about me again. Any advice on how I should deal with my feelings and/or how to deal with having friendships that are more reciprocal? —Call Me, Maybe

Dear Prudence,

I care very much about making the world a better place, because it is a dumpster fire. I want to help make the political situation better, but I can’t figure out how. I have ADHD and social anxiety—I cannot adequately explain how terrible knocking on doors or being part of a phone bank sounds. I am also terribly organized. No one wants me to take notes for meetings. I never learned how. I cannot “spread the news to my network, and get them to vote.” They already know, and they already do. I can’t seem to find my place. I don’t have a lot of money. The things I want don’t seem to be what I have to offer, not at the entry level. I have a lot to offer, I’m smart and dedicated, and a pretty solid writer. But I don’t know how to offer it.

—All Fired Up with Nowhere to Go

Dear All Fired Up,

Whew, I completely get your feelings about knocking on doors or being part of a phone bank. I’ve done both and they definitely drained all the life out of me. It’s good that you know this about yourself. It’s also great that you want to help out! You’re going to have to find an actual human (not just a website or social media account) for someone involved in a cause you care about and ask (over email to text is okay!) “Do you have any volunteer roles that could be done by a very shy person?” or “Do you have any writing-related tasks that I could help you with?” Include a resume that reflects your skills, and a writing sample. Be okay with starting at the entry level to get your foot in the door; for example, by offering to write postcards to voters. And in general, when you’re thinking about this and when you’re speaking about it to other people, a slight reframe would be helpful. It’s not “The world is a dumpster fire and there aren’t any opportunities for me to help because I have so many limitations.” It’s “I really want to make the world better and I have the skills to make a difference so I’m looking for the right fit.”

Dear Prudence,

I’m (she/her, 40) the mother of a 14-month-old, and during and even after my pregnancy, I gained some weight. I wasn’t thin to begin with, and now I’m 5’4” 180 lbs, with what I think is a nice, hourglass figure. Several months ago, I started working out regularly and began a healthy meal plan—I feel stronger and look better, and the meal plan has helped me up my vegetable intake, but I still “cheat” and the number on the scale isn’t changing. I struggle with binge eating disorder, and am seeing a therapist who specializes in ED.

The problem is my partner and a couple of family members are bothered by my weight, and I’m struggling with self-acceptance and a lack of support around my disordered eating. My mother says I’m “still beautiful” but should “lose some weight for (my) health,” my sister says my eating is a “symptom” of a bigger problem, and my partner tries not to be a jerk but polices me about sweets. I recently told him that I was going to give up dieting because it was making me crazy and not helping, but would still work out and try to make healthy choices. I said I needed to accept myself and wanted him to accept me too, and that I hope it isn’t a deal breaker. He responded it’s “not a dealbreaker” but that I “give up too easily.” This was devastating to hear. I understand if he’s not attracted to bigger women, but he still initiates sex and seems to want to be with me, but then makes judgements about what I eat and acts like I’m not trying.

We are seeing a couples therapist, but I’d like some extra insight into how to deal with this problem. Part of me feels embarrassed about my new size, but part of me thinks that’s internalized fatphobia, and I should tell everyone to f*** off.

—Fat and Unhappy

Dear Unhappy,

Congratulate yourself. It takes a lot of strength for a thought as powerful as “That’s internalized fatphobia and I should tell everyone to f** off” to make its way into your mind despite the many voices that are encouraging you to judge and dislike yourself. You can’t change the way your loved ones feel about your weight and about weight in general, but you can place some limits on the conversations you are willing to have about it. A line that might help to shut them up is “I’d rather not discuss this. If I need input on my physical or mental health, I have a doctor and a therapist.”

Then you’ve got to replace all the input you’re currently getting from your well-intended but ignorant and insensitive loved ones with validation. Load up your social media accounts, bookshelves, and, if possible, in-real-life friendship circles with people who understand disordered eating and the apparently revolutionary idea that your physical size isn’t a reflection of your value as a person. Tap into these resources and support systems to start to allow yourself to imagine how you might cope if you and your husband decided to part ways. I’m hopeful that the couples therapy will work, but his fatphobia might run deep. It’s going to be up to him to get past it and get both of you to the satisfying relationship that could exist on the other side of it. If that proves too hard for him, you might begin to think about how great it would be to have a partner who loves and is attracted to you for who you are.

I’ve been in a relationship with “Nick” for almost five years, and for the most part, it’s been smooth sailing. My family adores Nick. But lately, Nick and I have been arguing quite often. I’m a staunch Republican, and two of his friends, “Jordan and “Andrew,” don’t like that. They use all kinds of vile names for me, including “white trailer trash” and “inbred.” This started after I began working for a Republican organization. Before that, they were nice to me. Now they treat me terribly. I’m starting to believe that what they say about me is true.