Help! My Husband Has a Very Unhealthy Relationship With Tylenol.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I have been married for almost a decade and have two toddlers. My husband is generally very healthy, but when he does get the occasional sickness, he exclusively treats himself with Tylenol. Sometimes this makes sense (headache? take some Tylenol); however, sometimes it does not make sense—he’ll take Tylenol to treat a cough, stomach bug, seasonal allergies, diarrhea, etc. This used to strike me as odd but not problematic, and when we were younger I’d just go about my business and offer chicken soup. Now that we have young children, he ends up feeling terrible and not helping with our toddlers. He coughs all night, keeps me awake, sleeps in since he’s exhausted, and I pick up the slack with our kids. It’s starting to bother me. I can definitely be sympathetic to illness, but when he won’t just take a spoonful of cough syrup, I feel less so. How can I broach this in a way that doesn’t come across as callus?

—Not What the Doctor Ordered

Dear Doctor Ordered,

This one is interesting—I wonder if it has something to do with how his parents treated illness growing up? In any case, you might try: “I’m really not trying to be a nag about what you put into your body, but when you’re sick and can’t help with the kids, it makes things rough for me. Next time you have a cough, can I ask you to take something designed to address your symptoms?”

I recommend having this conversation when he is healthy, because if he’s sitting there with an upset stomach aggravated by the Tylenol he inexplicably thought would treat it, he’s not going to be in the best position to receive the message. If that doesn’t work, and he’s someone who generally respects expertise, you might enlist your family doctor to help explain that acetaminophen is indeed not for everything, and in fact should be taken pretty judiciously.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“I’ll take the LW’s word for it that she’s not jealous, but I can understand being a little taken aback.”

Jenée Desmond-Harris and Joel Anderson discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

Low-stakes question here. I live with my boyfriend, and we sleep naked. I usually get out of bed earlier than he does, while he stays in bed for a significant amount of time on his phone. He has a longtime friend who lives in another country and sometimes FaceTimes him to chat. The way the time zones work out, this is only feasible in the early morning, and he’s usually still in bed (naked) when he takes her calls. I’m not worried about infidelity at all—I trust him completely, and I’m often in the room when they talk, and their conversations are always completely innocuous. (He never calls her while naked—and of course, he doesn’t pick up her calls if I’m still naked and would be in the camera frame!)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But even though I’m not at all a jealous partner, it seems a little weird to watch him FaceTiming with someone else while he’s completely naked. We’ve discussed this and he understands how I feel, but he (totally reasonably) points out that his friend calls at unpredictable times and we don’t keep any clothes near our bed. Plus, the way he holds the phone, you can’t see much more than his face—she definitely can’t see anything that she shouldn’t. We agreed to ask for your take on this. Would it be reasonable to make him cover up while he’s taking her calls, even if she wouldn’t even be able to tell the difference?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Early Bird Gets the Worm

Dear Early Bird,

My first thought was to come up with a test, because I do think this is a little strange: Ask your mom or a male friend to FaceTime your boyfriend when he’s in bed naked. If he refuses to answer or scrambles to cover up a little then, well, we know that he realizes he’s unclothed in a way that could potentially be seen as or feel sexual. And for whatever reason he is into doing that with his “friend.” And that’s weird. So he should wear a shirt.

Advertisement

But that approach is not particularly healthy, and you two have come to me together, wanting a solution that works for both of you. So your first job should be to unpack what “it seems a little weird” means. Go deeper to be really honest about the feelings that are coming up for you, and what your fears are. Tell your boyfriend. Then ask him what his real feelings are about putting a shirt on, beyond “we don’t keep any clothes near the bed.” What is his reaction when he thinks about getting dressed at your request?

Advertisement

Throw out the idea of what’s “reasonable.” What’s reasonable changes with every relationship and is determined by the people in it. Instead, make it a goal for both of you to be happy and comfortable. Once all of your feelings are on the table, brainstorm some painless ways to get there. My idea: He should keep a t-shirt under his pillow, say “hold on” when he answers, and take two seconds to put it on. And your conversation about opposite-sex friends and personal boundaries should be an ongoing one.

Get Even More Advice From the Dear Prudence Podcast

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My mom and I recently completed a cruise to Alaska, which we loved. We had a great time doing excursions at every port, participating in daily ship activities and really enjoyed the specialty restaurants and main dining room experiences. Mom is married and for our Alaskan cruise, her husband, Bob, stayed at home. She told him this was a mother-daughter trip and (in a politer way than this) that he wasn’t invited.

Advertisement

Bob is in his eighties and not in good health and has very limited mobility. His son came down and stayed with him while we were away, and they had a good time together. Mom has cruised with Bob once before and didn’t like it because he doesn’t get off the ship at ports and only leaves the cabin to eat at the buffet—the place on a cruise ship Mom hates the most.

Since Mom and I enjoyed our cruise so much, we booked a Mediterranean cruise for summer 2024. Mom very much wants her and I to share a cabin, and she’s invited my brother, his wife, and their children to come as well, in their own cabin. She invited Bob, too, but only out of politeness, and she strongly believes that Bob will not be healthy enough to handle the cruise. However, when Bob learned about the cruise, he was very excited. He really wants to go.

And I’m happy to have him along. But I don’t want to share a cabin with Bob because he snores extremely loudly, has the TV on all day and night, and generally just makes a lot of noise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I brought up the possibility of booking my own cabin so that Mom and Bob can have a cabin to themselves. But she insists that Bob will not be healthy enough to fly to Europe, get on a cruise ship for 10 days, and explore Greek islands and ancient ruins in the summer heat with his mobility issues, so there’s no need for me to book another room. And she’s right; I can’t imagine Bob actually enjoying this trip, and it’s all too much money to spend to just sit in your cabin all day. But, Bob wants me to stay with them to split the cost of the cabin 3 ways (Mom and I are fine splitting it 2 or 3 ways, but Bob is very cost-conscious), and if I pull out of that arrangement, he won’t come, which would negate me needing my own cabin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I get that Mom doesn’t want Bob there pressuring her to not explore the ports and stay in the cabin all day eating buffet food. But I also don’t think it’s fair to invite him along and get his hopes up with the intention of not having him actually come. What’s the right move here? We have some time to sort all of this out and don’t need to finalize anything until spring 2024. Do I secretly put a hold on my own cabin and see where things are once the trip gets closer? Do I need to encourage my mom to have an honest conversation with Bob about the trip?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Crusin’ for a Bruisin’

Advertisement

Dear Crusin’,

Your mom and Bob do need to have a conversation, but I don’t think a nudge from you is going to successfully change the whole dynamic of their relationship (where seemingly, she feels uncomfortable having her own opinions and preferences, and would rather lie). That said, you don’t have to be a part of it. You can choose to communicate directly and honestly. So wait until you’re in the same place and you tell both of them that, as an adult, you want your privacy and aren’t comfortable sharing a cabin with a couple, so you’ll be booking your own accommodations. If Bob backs out due to cheapness, great. If says he still wants to go, go ahead and reserve your room. Yes, there’s a possibility that your mom will be right and he will realize at the last minute that he’s not well enough, and you’ll have spent money (if it’s too late to change your booking) you didn’t absolutely have to spend. But just consider that the cost of not spending a full year hoping an older man’s health goes downhill. You can’t really put a price on freedom from lies and manipulation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to Get Advice

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) And for questions on parenting, kids, or family life, try Care and Feeding!

Dear Prudence,

A friend of mine, Sarah, is getting married later this year. We have been casual friends for about five years now, and I am invited to the bachelorette party, but not to the bridal party. I am an executive assistant and pretty organized in both my personal and professional life. Sarah keeps making comments about how she has told the maid of honor that I’m an EA and will be super helpful. I’m worried that the bachelorette party won’t be to Sarah’s liking and she will slightly blame me for this even though I’m not in the bridal party and therefore won’t have a hand in organizing it (and it’s not my job to!). Should I say something now, or just let it play out? Should I try to help if the MOH asks?

Advertisement

—Bachelorette in Baltimore

Dear Bachelorette,

Sarah has a lot of nerve. She wants her bridal party and people who aren’t even going to be mentioned in the program to work for free? Doing the same thing they do at work, for money? This is a firm no. “Honestly, I really only tap into organizational skills when I can fully execute a project myself—I’m not that great at informally helping out and I don’t even know how to operate when I’m not in charge. But I will be there with bells on, ready to celebrate!”

Classic Prudie

My partner recently matched for his medical residency training in a city where we know no one, and I have few career prospects. We will need to move in less than a month. I’m heartbroken. I feel like I’m being ripped away from my support system. I cry every day, feel physically ill from anxiety, and cannot imagine my life in this city for the next five years (the length of his residency). We are not in a financial position to do long-distance and pay rent in two cities if I wanted to stay here, with the job I love and a strong support system. He will be working 80-hour weeks and I am terrified I will be depressed, friendless, and alone without him. I’m absolutely distraught.