Q. Patience Running Low: I expect I’ll get reamed for this, but here it goes. For context, I am Gen X and consider myself substantially liberal. However, I find myself more than annoyed as every rude characteristic has now become a diagnosed disability. Time blindness with today’s technology and custom notifications going off every other minute, come on, I totally get, neurodivergence is a thing. I’m enmeshed in the autistic community and ADHD, anxiety and other mental illness are abundant. But must we make allowances for every misbehavior? I understand showing grace for those who truly cannot help themselves. But what about my right to not be insulted, not be stood up, or not have more work thrust upon me because of someone’s executive function disorder? I can’t help feeling how I feel. So, I guess my question is how do I get past these feelings? I hate feeling so ungenerous, but I also don’t want to walk on eggshells because I made a joke about the weather and someone is now having a meltdown. How should I reframe this to just let it go?

Jenée Desmond-Harris: So, I think I know what inspired this letter. Lori, I don’t know if you heard about this, but for those who aren’t super online, recently, someone on TikTok shared that they were neurodivergent and that they had asked, I believe, an employer about whether they could make any accommodations for time blindness, which I guess is a condition that causes you to have a really hard time when it comes to getting places on time, including work. So, there was a lot of pushback about the idea that there’d be an accommodation for that, and people weighed in and said that it was a legitimate thing associated with ADD. And everyone’s going back and forth about whether the kids are just out of control and everyone’s acting like a victim and whether people need to just grow up and be on time. So, I think that’s the background here. And I guess I would just ask this person what exactly about that bothers them so deeply when it doesn’t seem like there’s any direct impact on their life? How does this letter strike you?

Lori Gottlieb: I think that the direct impact on their life is that they’re often left waiting or they’re stood up and it wastes their time. It feels rude and disrespectful to them. I don’t know what they meant about, “I make a joke about the weather,” but I think the general sentiment there is that anything that I say could be construed as insulting someone who is neurodivergent in some way that I’m not aware of. And so I think there’s a balance here, and I think that, yes, obviously people who are neurodivergent need to have accommodations to help them function in the way that they need to function for whatever they’re wanting to do. But at the same time, if it starts to impact other people where things start to feel unfair, like this person seemed to imply that they have extra work because the other person can’t do it. So it’s one thing that the other person’s getting accommodations, but it’s another thing that this person now has extra work—

Jenée: Right.

Lori: Or it’s another thing that this person is now sitting in the restaurant waiting for 45 minutes.

Jenée: Right.

Lori: So, lots of people have ADHD and time blindness. But yes, there are ways that people learn to function with them.

So, what they were saying, yes, you can set your phone to go off at a certain time. Technology is great because it can help in so many ways with a lot of these things. And so if people are not using those, then it’s like, “OK, it’s one thing if you have this problem that you can’t function in the same way, but then what are you going to do about it?” And if people are not really availing themselves of all the ways that they can function, then I think that’s where the frustration comes in. And I also think the language issue that this person brings up… There’s my son who’s 17 often says, “Just because you’re offended doesn’t mean it’s offensive.” And he’s not talking about racism and homophobia and things like that. He’s talking about a comment about the weather. Sometimes people don’t know. They’re not trying to be offensive. There has to be more tolerance on both sides, more tolerance for people who are neurodivergent, but more tolerance for people who also are inconvenienced by this.

Jenée: So, we are very compassionate to the letter writer. I was less so because I just felt like this letter came from a place of complaining about where society is overall, like, “Everyone’s on their phone too much, everyone’s too sensitive, everyone’s triggered too easily, what are we even doing?” And I’m like, “OK, but how is it actually affecting?” If the letter writer had said to me, “I’m working on this project at work and my colleague suffers from time blindness, therefore my manager told me I can’t expect to have any meetings on time.” I would say, “OK, well, there’s a solution here.” And the solution has to do with defining your role and having a boundary around your work and what you can do and your job description rather than policing how other people think about their neurodivergence and their abilities and disabilities.

I don’t know, when people start to worry about everyone out there with all their problems getting out of control, I don’t think it’s a healthy path to go down. I just don’t see it leading to a satisfying resolution because it’s really hard to control where society is going in these trends. I think it’s much more productive to look at how it’s directly affecting you, and then look at how you can address those particular situations.

Lori: Yeah, I think that’s really wise. I think that the focus is really on what does it mean that this person can’t be there on time? And then also, I think, how do people respond when you say something that you didn’t know was hurtful to the other person?

Jenée: Right.

Lori: So, if the person who was hurt responds in a really aggressive way, that often perpetuates the cycle of people, like the letter writer feeling like, “Well, I can’t say anything.” But if the person handles it and says, “I don’t know if you knew this, but when you said this, this is what it means to me.” I think people generally react really well to that.

Jenée: Yeah, totally. I mean, I always say that if I find myself being really defensive about something, it often tells me that I actually do feel like I did something a little wrong. And if I’m just totally caught off guard, oh, I said it’s cloudy, and you said that that was upsetting to you for some reason related to your mental health I didn’t know about, I’m just going to be like, “I’m so sorry. I won’t do that anymore.”

Lori: Exactly.

Jenée: Because there’s defensiveness. If you really feel like you’ve done absolutely nothing wrong, and if you generally want people to be OK and it doesn’t cost you much to apologize or to change course a little bit with the way you speak, then to me, that’s not an enormous burden.

Lori: Yes. Just because, as a therapist, I have to go back to childhood here, but I will say that I think people who felt overly controlled as children tend to be the people who react with the most pushback to accommodating other people who have reasonable needs.

Jenée: Oh, really interesting. That’s a really interesting layer on this. So, letter writer, I would encourage you to think about that, and absolutely, whether it involves a friend being late for lunch every time, or a co-worker who can’t be on time for meetings and meet deadlines, assert yourself when it comes to what your needs are and what’s fair from your perspective. But I would encourage you to pull back a little bit on getting really, really aggravated about what everyone out there is doing and how they’re thinking about their own mental health and their own needs, because I just don’t think that’s a path that’s going to lead to really satisfying results for you. Aside from ranting on the internet.

