Help! My Marriage Has Reached a Breaking Point, and I’m Trapped.

Dear Prudence,

After 10 years together and six years of marriage, I think my relationship with my wife is at a breaking point. We argue far more frequently than I would like (we’ve spent at least an hour not talking to each other 3-4 times the past week), don’t know how to make up or apologize, have little emotional or physical intimacy, and don’t do much together other than watch TV. We have talked about these issues numerous times and sometimes can solve them for brief periods of time, but the same problems always eventually come back. Complicating the matter is that we have young children and live abroad in my wife’s native country. I have no other real family or close friends here, and if we split up, I can’t imagine staying. But if I go back to the U.S., my children will essentially grow up not knowing me (maybe one day I would be able to take them for the summer, but given that they would barely know me, who knows if they would be open to that).

The way I see it I have three options: Try to stick it out and hope my marriage improves as the kids get older and life gets hopefully a bit easier; split up and stay in a country I don’t think I can be happy in to try to maintain a relationship with my children; or split up and move back home accepting that I will have little to no contact with my kids. What do you think?

—Breaking

Dear Breaking,

I thought this sounded like an impossible dilemma until I went back to re-read about what exactly the problem in your relationship was. And I breathed a sigh of relief. I know the situation feels interminable, but while “we argue far more frequently than I would like (we’ve spent at least an hour not talking to each other 3-4 times the past week), don’t know how to make up or apologize, have little emotional or physical intimacy, and don’t do much together other than watch TV” does not describe a great situation, it also doesn’t sound that bad at all! We’re not dealing with abuse or infidelity or a lack of respect or one partner who fundamentally dislikes each other. You’re just not getting along very well. This is the kind of thing couples work through all the time, often by making a real effort to remember what brought them together in the first place. And because of the logistics, you have more incentive than most to make it work! Unless you’ve left out a lot of details or a lot of failed attempts at fixing things, I don’t think you should even begin thinking about leaving your children in another country. It’s a totally solvable, made-for-couple’s therapy dynamic. Get in to see someone and stop looking at plane tickets.

Dear Prudence,

I live in the northeast. For many years, I have taken a week off in late winter to travel somewhere warm. My go-to destination has been Florida, but I’m going to withhold my tourism money from the state until its current governor, and his policies, have been replaced. I have a relative, “Uncle Steve,” who lives across the country in a town that fulfills all my vacation spot requirements. I’d like to make this town my destination this time around. I will certainly let Uncle Steve know I am going to be in town because I would love to visit with him while I’m there, if he is available, but I will plan to stay in a hotel (even if he offers me his guest room) because I prefer being able to set my own schedule while on vacation. This town is also close to another relative, “Marcy,” whom I haven’t seen in a long time and who expressed excitement that I might be visiting and could meet her young kids for the first time.

My issue is my brother, “Jim,” who lives in the same state. I know that when Jim finds out that I’m going to be “on his coast,” two things will happen: He’ll immediately want to make the eight-hour drive down and spend the entire week hanging out, and he’ll be hurt that I chose Uncle Steve’s town, not his, as my destination. Honestly, I just want to have a week away, spend an afternoon with Marcy and her kids, treat Uncle Steve to a dinner or two, and hang out by the pool reading a book without turning the trip into a family reunion. So am I just complicating things by considering a vacation near Uncle Steve and Marcy? Or is there a way for me to clarify the purpose of my trip, and my own expectations around it, to Jim?

—Wanderer on the Fence

Dear Wanderer,

I think this can be a group email: “Hi [insert location] family! I’ll be moving my annual solo retreat to your neck of the woods this year. It’s an absolute must for me to have time alone and recharge, and Florida doesn’t work for me anymore. But since I’ll be close, I would love to see family on Thursday and Friday and treat everyone to dinner before I head home. Uncle Steve, will you be around? Marcy? Jim, would it be worth it to come down to hang out a couple of times? If not—I know it’s a long drive!—let’s start thinking about the holidays.”

Dear Prudence,

My same-sex spouse and I live in a very conservative small town in a thankfully Blue State. Recently, one of our service providers (think dog groomer) posted that they “Stand with Jason Aldean” on their personal social media page after the recent controversy surrounding his song “Try That in a Small Town.” I use this page as a way to contact them and set up appointments, and I saw it when I was checking in on our next visit. Needless to say, we do not stand with Jason Aldean, nor the racism surrounding the song and video. I have found another service provider, but I’m at a loss as to what to do with the former. They’re a relatively new business owner, and a recent college grad, so I’m torn as to whether I should just ghost them and unfriend them, or should I have a conversation about why we’re not returning to use their services? I know that these types of memes can appeal to a certain client base, but they are also toxic.

—Not Trying This In a Small Town

Dear Small Town,

You can absolutely just go sign your dog up to get his nails clipped somewhere else, unfriend this business’ page, and go on with your life. But if you have time and want to make a statement (either to embarrass the business, or to educate the owner, or to inform the other people following the page, or to show solidarity with any Black customers who may be taken aback by the meme) go for it! How about a comment on the photo saying, “As a customer, I was really disappointed to see this post,” followed by an excerpt from this Vox.com article by Aja Romano, which does a great job explaining the critique of Aldean’s work:

The lyrics and accompanying video are layered with references to Black Lives Matter protests, sundown towns (“see how far you make it down that road”), and white protectionism (“good ol’ boys … we take care of our own”). The video’s main location was no less than the site of historical lynchings, a particularly unsubtle jab. Inevitably, however, when you attempt to illuminate this racist imagery, a “Try That in a Small Town” defender will show up.

I am sure you are aware that the replies will include “They have a right to post what they want” and “Free speech” and “Everyone is too sensitive these days” and other things that are not really responsive to what you wrote, because people love racism, struggle with reading comprehension, and are not thoughtful. But at least you will have stood up for what you believe. There’s something to be said for that.

