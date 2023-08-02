Help! My Girlfriend Keeps Showing Up With Her Kid at Our Adults-Only Dates.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I have been dating “Diane” for several months. She is 24 and has a four year old son “Stevie.” She lives with her parents and works full-time. I enjoy spending time with her and her son, but she has this nasty habit of foregoing arranging childcare and just dragging her son along on our dates. These are always activities I have arranged weeks in advance and are not child friendly, like kayaking (we never got in the water) or parties with my friends (my friend had a board game party and Stevie ended up using his markers on the wall).

Diane always claims her sitter backed out at the last minute and she had no choice. I find it hard to believe that it happens so often. I send her reminders and Diane texts me that her mom will be watching Stevie, only to turn up with him. The last time we were attending a local music event that was standing-room only and the tickets weren’t cheap. Diane swore up and down that everything was all right. She showed up with a very cranky and tired Stevie. The kid should have been in bed an hour ago.

We ended up having a huge fight. She accused me of calling her a bad mom when I questioned why the hell was Stevie here. I told her she should have just canceled on me. I could have sold the tickets or found someone else to go with. She called me selfish. I told her it shouldn’t be so hard to find a babysitter. My parents had weekly date nights and so did my sister and her husband, and they have three kids! Diane ended up taking Stevie home after he started crying. I ended up selling the tickets to a stranger and going home myself. Diane later apologized, but I honestly don’t know if our relationship should continue. On every other level, Diane and I click, but this habit is frustrating.

—What About a Babysitter

Dear Babysitter,

It doesn’t matter what Diane is saying before each date. We have to look at the evidence: She and little Stevie are a package deal. Whether or not it makes sense to you, and whether or not it’s fair or reasonable or past his bedtime, he’s going to be around while you try to date his mom. If this isn’t okay with you—and it is absolutely reasonable for it to not be okay with you—you know what you have to do: Unmatch. Consciously uncouple. Commit to being friends and hooking each other up with your single acquaintances. There are people out there who would love an instant family and a cranky toddler companion at local music events, and they would be more compatible with Diane. There are people who are child-free or have reliable babysitting, and they would be more compatible with you.

This is what dating is all about—finding the answers to questions like: Do I respect this person? Do I think they make good choices? Do we enjoy our time together or do I somehow find myself pissed off every time? Am I getting angrier and angrier as I compare her to my family of origin and becoming frustrated that she doesn’t do things the same way my mom and sister do? You have a few months of data—and a few nights out with a small child—that should be enough to give you some pretty clear answers.

Dear Prudence, I have a crush on one of my close friends, but she’s in a relationship and I don’t know what to do. I met her like a year ago and we were instantly friends. I think that it might have been either fate or love at first fucking sight, because as soon as I laid eyes on her, something clicked in my mind that she was the one. I could literally picture myself with her while we’re old and gray, but, like I said, she’s in a relationship. The most frustrating thing is that if she was straight or if she never reciprocated anything—we flirt all the time—it might be easier to get over this, but she does every fucking time, and it’s getting even harder to remind myself that I can never be with her because she’s absolutely in love with her long-term boyfriend. I’ve had conversations with her about all the things that go on in her relationship because we’re friends, and sometimes it really seems like she wants to break up with him, but when I ask if she ever would, she says that she doesn’t think she ever could. It’s so painful seeing them together when I know that there is a possibility that we could be together, and I don’t know where to even begin when it comes to getting over this stupendous crush. I could also never distance myself from her because we have such a strong connection, like we’re basically soulmates. I just need some advice on what to do because honestly it hurts so fucking much. —Little Miss Heartbroken

Dear Prudence,

I would like some advice on how to be supportive to my sister, Bea, who’s going through a tough divorce.

Some context: We have a large family of 11. Bea was the oldest girl and I the youngest girl, and we grew up really close. Our parents have their good points, but they tend to be overly critical and compare all of us. Think straight-A bookworm kid (me) being compared to sporty social butterfly kid (Bea), and our parents preferred the grades. I want to be very clear: I think these things are value-neutral. But our parents’ running commentary did real damage to Bea’s self-esteem when we were teenagers, and as an adult she has picked up the habit of comparing us, which I try to push back on.

Now, we’re in our twenties and thirties, and she’s going through a contentious divorce with an abusive man that our mom never approved of to begin with. And because the universe has either the best or worst sense of timing, this has all happened just after I got engaged to my long-term partner. You can imagine the ammunition this has given everyone. I realize this habit of our family is toxic, and I’ve spoken up and managed to get at least my mom to cut it out, but not everyone, and not Bea.

On the one hand, I think it’s good that she’s identifying positive things about my relationship and saying “I deserve to have that too” (she does!); on the other hand, it feels like she’s actively hurting her own feelings. She approaches it like it’s her fault that she failed to “achieve” a better partner. Having conversations with her around this feels exhausting and like an emotional minefield, and it doesn’t feel like my attempts to reframe things are having any effect. She’s suffering and I want to be there for her, but I don’t know how to navigate this. I wonder if it would be better for me to be less “in the picture” right now, but I don’t want her to feel abandoned. Do you have any advice?

—Help a Sister Out

Dear Help a Sister Out,

You can’t change your entire family’s dynamic or reverse the messages your parents sent and continue to send to your sister. You can’t even change the way she thinks about things. But definitely, definitely do not pull away from her at this tough time. Your sister was mistreated by your parents and by her husband. The best thing you can do for her is to be a person in her life who shows her that a different kind of relationship is possible. That doesn’t mean you go around yelling at every family member to be less toxic. It means being kind to her. Treating her like she’s worthy of respect. Listening to her and taking what she says seriously. Asking her how she wants to be supported. Sharing your own struggles and insecurities. Requesting her advice once in a while.

As compassionate as your letter is and as much as I can tell you care about your sister and want the very best for her, I get a little bit of a sense that you might have bought into the family narrative about her being flawed and not capable of making good choices. If you catch yourself thinking this way, stop. She needs your love and your presence, and if she gets pity instead, it will only reinforce the negative things she believes about herself.

Dear Prudence,

Is it normal to have a crush on someone who isn’t your long-term boyfriend? After moving back to our hometown, we’ve recently started hanging out more with my partner of seven year’s large friend group, and I have found myself lightly crushing on one of his friends. He’s great at conversation, and we regularly chat—it’s all friendly, and honestly, it’s just nice to get to know someone new and have someone show interest in getting to know more about me too. My relationship is it for me (he’s proposed and we’ll be getting married soon), and I always remind myself that a crush is a lack of information (i.e. I know this guy and I would never actually mesh in real life), but that doesn’t seem to cancel out the nervousness I still feel when around said friend. Does it go away with time? Should I just redirect my newfound flirtatious energy into my relationship?

—Walking the Line

Dear Walking the Line,

I don’t know if I agree that a crush is always just a lack of information. A lot of real relationships begin with crushes! That said, I don’t think you have anything to worry about … unless you find yourself needing more and more (more time together, more intimate conversations, more physical touch) from this guy to satisfy your infatuation, or if the crush is accompanied by feeling more critical of or less interested in your actual partner.

You also need a plan to protect your relationship, especially if this guy’s going to be a part of your life for a while. Assuming he returns the crush and would be happy to have an affair with you (which, yes, is my assumption since I’m probably jaded from reading about so many relationship problems), what can you put in place on your end so that if you’re tipsy or mad at your boyfriend or feeling low on willpower, you don’t slip up and get into a painful, marriage-ending situation? I’d suggest that you avoid one-on-one time or on-on-one communication of any kind. Knowing that it’s impossible for anything inappropriate to happen should calm you down a little, and hopefully before long the crush will pass and you’ll settled into regular friendship.

