Help! My Friend’s Meet-Cute With Her Husband Is a Lie.

Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns.

Dear Prudence,

My friend has always been delighted that she had a “rom-com” relationship. After being a bit of a wallflower in school and not very successful dating as an adult, she ran into an old schoolmate at our reunion and had a whirlwind courtship, marriage, and stepkids. I was recently told by someone that her husband had been burned by his (beautiful/popular/outgoing) ex and had told them at the reunion that he was going to “settle” for my friend when he saw her. The rationale, apparently, was she would be grateful, he would be comfortable, and the kids would be taken care of when with them. I didn’t want to know any of this, but now it is all I can think about when I am with my friend and she talks about her wonderful husband, his awful ex, and her bratty stepkids. I don’t think there is anything to be gained by telling her (for a start, it might not be true! Or it started out true and her husband did fall madly for her), but how do I stop thinking about it all the time? It is hard to avoid the topic, and I admit that after a few years of “Oh, you should have a meet-cute like mine,” I was already a bit sour on the topic.

The real problem is that years after her happily ever after, your friend keeps invoking it, giving you the oh-so-helpful advice of “You should have a meet cute like mine.” If she tends to say that after you’re, say, complaining about a bad date, I think you should respond a little sharply: “You say that all the time, but it’s really unhelpful. That’s not something I can exactly sign up for.” Maybe she’ll think you’re just jealous—but that’s OK, even if it’s a tiny injustice! If you can get her to chill out on referencing her classic rom-com meet cute, you’ll be able to stop thinking about the gritty reboot version, too. —Torie Bosch (filling in for Jenée Desmond-Harris)

From: “Help! My Friend Doesn’t Know the True Story of How She Met Her Husband.” (May 29, 2021)

Dear Prudence,

I have TSA PreCheck through my job. When my wife and I travel together, is it rude for me to use the PreCheck line? She thinks I should go through the standard security line with her. I think it makes more sense for me to use the PreCheck line. If I get through security faster, I can get us a spot at the gate or a table at a restaurant while she’s still in line. What say you?

This is a perfect example of how there are no rules for relationships, only things that work for you as a couple and things that don’t. Your positions are both totally reasonable.

I can imagine many healthy couples in which the spouse without PreCheck would say, “Of course, go through the faster line. I see you all the time and I don’t need to be in this line with you. Bye.” I can also imagine many in which the spouse with PreCheck would say, “Don’t be silly, I’m not leaving you behind. We’re here together, plus, what am I really going to do with the extra five minutes on the other side of the gate?”

So your position isn’t wrong. But, assuming this isn’t part of a pattern where your wife tries to control your every move or doesn’t want you to do anything at all that doesn’t include her, you should let her win. It sounds like she would like your company and support—those lines can really stress some people out!—and wants to avoid feeling abandoned, even in this small, relatively meaningless way. If you can give her those things by taking your shoes off and giving up a few moments at Hudson News, why not just do it? After all, if we always did the practical thing that worked best for us, marriage wouldn’t work at all. We’d buy our own groceries, eat separately, and Venmo each other instead of giving each other gifts. What’s the point of being a couple if you aren’t going to go out of your way to act like it? —Jenée Desmond-Harris

From: “Help! My Wife Wants Me to Stay With Her in the Normie Line Even Though I Have PreCheck.” (June 24, 2021)

Dear Prudence,

I’m a single mom of two (6 and 8), and my boyfriend of a year and a half opened up to me that he thinks I have great kids, but he doesn’t enjoy spending time with them. He’s great with them and does things with us out of love for me. We were about to move in together until he told me this. I’m glad he told me, but now I’m hesitant. Is this normal? If we were to continue, is this a relationship bound for resentment and failure?

It may very well be normal to not like someone else’s kids, but I don’t think “normal” is an important framework here. “Is it a good idea to move in with a man who told me he doesn’t like spending time with my kids?” is the question to ask yourself, and it seems pretty clear that the answer is “Hell no.” I’m glad he told you before you moved in together, and I don’t fault him for not liking children, but this should immediately and drastically affect your plans. Don’t move in with him! It will be hard for your kids, because kids are pretty good at intuiting when an adult finds them tolerable at best and doesn’t really want them around. It will be hard for him, living with a couple of kids he doesn’t especially like but who still need to be raised and cared for pretty much 24/7. And it will be hard for you, feeling at odds.

That doesn’t mean you have to break up immediately—or necessarily at all!—or that the time he does spend with your kids is necessarily fraudulent or worthless. Maybe in a few years you’ll be in a different position; maybe you’ll decide this is too serious an incompatibility and end up splitting anyway. But living together is a serious commitment that will affect your kids’ daily lives, and you shouldn’t move ahead with this plan now that you’ve learned this. —Danny M. Lavery

From: “Help! My Boyfriend Just Admitted He Doesn’t Like My Kids.” (April 5, 2021)

Dear Prudence,

Just imagine working in an office and having someone copying everything you wear. This person is my co-worker, who sits next to me. We are medical professionals and see the same patients. She comes from a rural area and wanted to fit in. That’s fine, but she has started to copy me. It’s not flattering, it’s plain irritating. She just goes and buys the same sweaters and shoes that I wear; she got the same haircut from my hairdresser too.

How do you deal with a colleague who imitates you to this extent? I’ve stopped sharing the details of my clothes, but she now knows where I shop and what I buy and already owns everything that I wear, so some days we are twinning. I have to work and deal with this person daily, and even though I’m trying to maintain a distance, it’s just making her more clingy. Now, she’s calling and texting me desperately, trying to keep a friendship. Would really like your expert thoughts on how to handle this.

I suppose my first question would be whether you used to consider her a friend before her imitation game really took off, or whether she’s always been working overtime to force a friendship when all you’ve ever wanted was to be collegial. You’d still be entitled to back off in either situation, but if it’s the latter, you don’t have to worry quite so much about being diplomatic. If she texts and calls you too often, tell her so straightforwardly: “You’ve been calling me a lot after office hours, and I need you to stop. It’s too much.” If that makes her “more clingy,” you can continue to be firm and unapologetic. “Too much” and “needs to stop” will be your watchwords, and you don’t have to go into more detail in justifying yourself.

As for the wardrobe factor, I’m afraid I just can’t think of a realistic, achievable way to get her to buy different shoes. You could, I suppose, switch hairdressers, but you may like yours and feel (rightly) that you shouldn’t have to change, and anyhow it wouldn’t do much to address the underlying issue. Focusing your energies on the things you can control, like how much time you spend talking to her outside of work or encouraging her belief that you two are actually good friends, will go a long way toward minimizing your frustrations and turning things like “same shoes” into petty annoyances, rather than the straw that’s about to break the camel’s back. You can’t (and shouldn’t try to) manage her internal experience, whether or how she feels about her rural background, what “fitting in” looks like for her, or how she feels about your wardrobe or appearance or anything else. But you can definitely let her know she’s calling you too often and that you don’t want to be best work buddies. —D.L.

From: “Help! My Clingy Co-Worker Copies All My Outfits.” (Feb. 1, 2021)

