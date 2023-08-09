Help! My Family Keeps Dismissing My Brother’s Cruelty Toward Me as a “Joke.”

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I feel really strongly about a family dynamic I’m experiencing, but I am starting to sense that I might be in the wrong. My brother and I (both adults) grew up in a complicated household with an alcoholic parent. During that time, I became the scapegoat for a lot of things I, only years later (and with considerable therapy), realized I didn’t deserve. My younger brother witnessed the anger my parents directed toward me, and began treating me similarly. This has continued into our adulthood.

Now, two decades later, I am struggling with how to maintain both a relationship with my family and my own mental well-being. My brother treats me with frequent condescension and rudeness, and when I bring this up to him, he tells me I’m being overly sensitive. My mom has witnessed some of these interactions and tells me “he’s in a dark place right now, we just need to give him grace,” or “that’s just his sense of humor.” As a concrete example, last year I invited my brother to spend a holiday with my family. He responded, “why on earth would I want to do that?” I shared that the response made me sad and that it was a missed opportunity to spend time with my kids, his nephews. My mom and aunt told me his response was a hilarious joke and that I was overreacting.

I’m feeling entirely unsupported by my family, but I also can’t define exactly what I’m asking of them. When I suggest that someone could step in when they witness my brother treating me unkindly, I’m told that we are adults and it’s between us … which is true! But when I say I’d rather not invite him to a family function I’m hosting, I’m told that I need to be more inclusive and more patient. Somehow, I’m coming off looking like the bad guy in either case, and I’m to the point where I fantasize about telling my entire family to hit the road and stop calling me. Can you point me in the right direction here? How can I avoid my brother’s meanness and—more importantly—how can I lessen the resentment I feel toward the rest of my family’s look-the-other-way attitude?

—Maybe I Missed the Joke

Dear Missed the Joke,

Your family has lived through many years of dysfunction, and requests to behave better are not likely to change them. But you have something they don’t: considerable therapy under your belt! Knowing that you were not at fault for the anger directed at you when you were growing up is a huge step. Remember to apply that same thinking to the current moment. You’re going to do things that make them mad, but it will not mean that you’re a bad person.

So the easy part of what you need to do is say “I’m not inviting my brother this year.

We tend to bump heads and misunderstand each other, and getting my feelings hurt is not the way I want to spend the holiday.” Your family will go “Oh my God, you are so dramatic, you’re ruining everything!” And the really challenging part is going to be to take a deep breath and say, “we can agree to disagree.” Then as soon as you hang up the phone, call someone who is able to see you for the reasonable, strong person you are, in a way that’s not distorted by family dysfunction. Tell them what happened. Get confirmation that you handled it well. And offer them your brother’s seat at Thanksgiving.

Dear Prudence, I’m writing about how to deal with Slack bullies at work. Background: I joined a new company about six months ago, to do program management on a huge new contract for them. While the contract was already up and running, they were not honest with me about the level of disorganization of the project and the maturity of their company in general. The entire company was remote, and the onboarding was really tough. Even six months in, I am regularly discovering gaps. Most of the project team is wonderful. While the project is insanely stressful, the team has a positive, collaborative, can-do attitude. The finance team, on the other hand, makes me cry every single month when client invoicing rolls around. The project finances have been chaotic, but rather than working together to resolve problems when they come up, the finance team seems to treat this as if I am personally responsible for the chaos. They refuse to speak to me on the phone, only communicating via Slack. On Slack, they never send private messages when there is an issue, which is my default. They send complaints on a channel with many senior leaders. When one person sends a complaint, the other two upvote it with the giant red up arrows, even when usually they don’t know the details at all. If the complaint is valid, and I apologize, they never say thank you or upvote my comments. When I say thank you, which I do often, they never upvote, they never respond, and they never thank me. They never admit their own errors; rather, the minute I ask for their help to resolve something they did wrong, which I try to do privately, they immediately complain that if we didn’t make it so confusing, it would all work out, etc. Frankly, I am exhausted at this mode of operation. I don’t mind stressful work at all, as long as I know we’re working on it together. I am the only person below a senior director on my team dealing with finance, and I feel like the whipping boy. Is this the way Slack is supposed to be? How should I handle this? I’d love to ignore Slacking with these guys, but it’s literally the only way to communicate with them as they refuse to talk by Zoom! —Too Old to Be Bullied

Dear Prudence,

I (M22) am a school teacher who can’t seem to get a date. My roommate (M26) is just about the only fun person I know. Even though he’s still in med school, he manages to drink everyone under the table, go swimming every morning, and be the life of every party. He’s basically the only cool thing in my life, although sometimes annoying to be around. I finally have the opportunity to move out. An older friend (M38), who is finally leaving his cheating wife, has offered me a room at his place. In a lot of ways, I think this is a better situation given my personality, but I’m afraid that leaving now will cheat me out of a good time while I’m young. What should I do?

—Confused Near Columbus

Dear Confused,

Do you know who a lot of 20-something women would love to date? A thoughtful, sensitive teacher who lives in a nice, adult, non-frat-house-like environment, doesn’t try to keep up with wild group of friends, and never tries to drink anyone under the table (so is less likely to have problems like getting into fights or staying out ‘till the wee hours, or being unfaithful in ways he can’t quite remember, that tend to accompany drinking everyone under the table!)

So move. Do it. And let it be the beginning of a phase in your life in which you start to get comfortable with who you are and surround yourself with people who make you feel good. Someone who is “fun” and “cool” but leaves you feeling exhausted or annoyed or bad about your own personality is not a person you need to see every day when you wake up in the morning. Don’t get me wrong—you and your roommate can still be friends. I’m sure he’s a nice guy. Maybe you’ll join him for the occasional night out. But if his lifestyle feels like a bad fit for you, his energy is mismatched with yours, or his presence simply makes you feel inadequate in some way, pull back. This will create space for friends who can help you discover a new definition of “a good time” (It’s more than being the “life of the party!” believe me) through activities that are a better fit for your personality. And from there, your sense of belonging will build your confidence, and that confidence will lead to a bunch of great stuff—including dates.

Dear Prudence,

A friend of mine in my city used to ask me to cat-sit for her. The cat was very sweet and had a gravity feeder, so it initially started off as low-key check-ins every couple of days during a couple of annual trips. Over time, this evolved into checking in on the cat every day, with picture updates, during 5-6 trips per year, some of which lasted weeks. My friend also went from thanking me with a nice bottle of wine for helping out, to basically presuming I would always help her out without thanks. I was getting kind of sick of the amount of time and effort being asked of me, and was beginning to push back on cat sitting requests, when the cat died suddenly last year. My friend was devastated and took it hard, especially since she lives alone. Now she’s looking at getting another cat, and already openly discussing ways to lasso in free help from other people in watching the cat. She says she does not want to ever pay for pet sitting because she thinks it’s too pricey. I know I need to talk to her, so the question is: Do I have a chat with her BEFORE she gets the new cat, or wait until the requests start rolling in?

—Don’t Want to Resent a Cat That’s Not Here Yet

Dear Not Here Yet,

Yes! Before! “How is the adoption process going? I wanted to let you know that the cat sitting had been getting to be a little too much for me as I’m spread kind of thin these days, so I probably shouldn’t be on your list of caretakers. I know it can be expensive to find good care, so I just wanted to let you know in case that factored into your decision.”

My son is 6. Among other things, he loves fairies, unicorns, stories about girls, and the color pink. Good for him, right? My son and my daughter have both been brought up to know that everything is for everyone. Only trouble is the other kids haven’t been brought up that way.