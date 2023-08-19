Help! I Think My Partner Is an Actual “Creepy Old Man.”

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My partner of nearly 8 years (who’s 61) ogles young women half or more than half his age—sometimes doing a double-take or looking them up and down. It’s obvious, embarrassing, and disrespectful. He presents as a “dirty old man” or “creeper,” as young girls often call men that do the same. I’ve told him several times his actions are lewd, but he doesn’t change. Should I tolerate his tongue-hanging-out behavior or find a more respectful man?

—Dealing with a Disrespectful Partner

Dear Disrespectful Partner,

Find a more respectful man.

Got a question about kids, parenting, or family life? Submit it to Care and Feeding!

Dear Prudence,

I’m having some trouble with an embarrassing problem. I think in general I am pretty good at hearing how people feel without taking anything too personally. I think it’s important that people feel like they can be honest and express themselves when they need space or distance, and not to make it about me or any hurt feelings that might pop up. But there have been a few times in the last year when I’ve found myself totally incapable of keeping it together over very small things, and unable to pull myself out of my feelings afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example, once, after a long fun day together, my boyfriend told me that he was really tired and, although it wasn’t personal, he needed some time and space without being in each other’s faces. I started crying and couldn’t stop for the rest of the night. (I managed to explain that I knew I was overreacting, I was just having a strong emotional reaction that seemed misplaced and wasn’t sure why, but that didn’t keep me from feeling incredibly lonely, feeling this was the end of our relationship, and thinking that I was unlovable and overly needy—which the endless crying perpetuated!). Another time during a stressful period at work, he told me he needed to sleep and sadly couldn’t keep talking. I stayed up till 4 a.m. unable to sleep (despite telling myself I was overthinking and needed to get rest because it wasn’t that deep) and woke up the next morning in tears that also wouldn’t stop for hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I feel like these reactions are unhinged, and my inability to pull myself back or self-soothe is really frustrating to me. Although I’ve apologized to my boyfriend, it’s also unfair on him. To make everything worse, every single time this has happened, I have gotten my period a day later, so I think it’s attached to PMS. But being inconsolable and having very big very dramatic emotions that consume my time for a full day seems like there is more going on. I usually pride myself on being reasonable and understanding with myself and others. Is there a secret pit of sadness in me I should be dealing with? Is this something I should be in therapy for? More than anything it just feels confusing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Monthly Madness

Dear Monthly Madness,

Based on what you’ve written, the most obvious conclusion to come to is that you’re experiencing hormone-enhanced feelings in response to your boyfriend’s reasonable and respectfully stated requests and could possibly benefit from medication or therapy. That may be all we’re dealing with here. And if that’s the case, what a relief! But you could have called your primary care physician for a referral for that. You wrote to me instead. So I wonder if there’s more going on.

I admit that I’m really reading a lot into what you’ve said. And it’s informed more by what I’ve seen out in the world, and experienced and read about in other requests for advice, than it is by the words that are actually in your letter. But any time a woman attributes a problem in her relationship to being “overly needy” (or overly-emotional, or insecure, or “crazy” or anything like that), I worry that she’s desperately trying to explain away a legitimate issue, by insulting herself and undermining her own feelings. Self-gaslighting, if you will! The problem doesn’t have to be abuse or infidelity or anything horrible. It could just be the slightest whiff of incompatibility. Or the feeling of not being adored or enjoyed the way she might like to. Or wanting a little more than her partner is able to offer, even if what they offer is within a normal range for a healthy relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, I can’t help but wonder if you’re focusing on your supposed emotional shortcomings as a way to talk yourself out of feeling that you’d like a little more emotional intimacy or time or enthusiasm from your boyfriend. Could it be that you are doing that most of the time, but these feelings are bubbling over every month as soon as PMS gives them a window? Just think about it. And let me say very clearly that if you want a boyfriend who does not need a break from being in your face after a long day, or who has the energy to talk to you even when he’s stressed at work (or even finds talking to you fun and enjoyable when he’s stressed at work!), you can have that. Wanting it doesn’t make you overly needy in the least.

Advertisement

Get Even More Advice From the Dear Prudence Podcast

Dear Prudence,

I have been dating someone for about a year who is an undocumented immigrant. He is a wonderful man who I love. However, he cannot live or work like a regular citizen, like me. I’m in my late 20s and have dreams of starting my own family, which I could see with him. But I also dream of travel and home ownership, which I don’t know if he could ever do with me. I am questioning whether I should stay with him. And it feels unfair to leave him for a reason like his immigration status.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Conflicted Romantic

Dear Conflicted Romantic,

You can leave someone for any reason, fair or unfair or for no reason at all. Wanting to end a relationship is enough. But if you’re on the fence—and in love—give it some more time. How about six months to a year? During that time, notice how things are going, separate from your doubts about his status and the future. Do you want the same things when it comes to children? Do your families get along? How is he around your friends? How are you two at conflict resolution? Is there even still a spark after another few months? You could very well end up wanting to break up for a reason totally unrelated to his status. And if you don’t, ask yourself “Am I enjoying this time with him or am I constantly bothered by nagging doubts about the future?” Basically, pay attention to how you actually feel in this relationship, rather than overthinking about what “makes sense.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Catch up on this week’s Prudie.

More Advice From Slate

I was recently diagnosed with Stage IV cancer and have been told that I probably only have a few years to live. My husband and I have talked through many of the end-of-life issues, including hospice care and cremation versus burial. I find that my biggest fear is related to my memorial service. I have two siblings who are not close to me, my family, or my parents, but they are known for attending family funerals and giving “no holds barred” eulogies filled with criticism of the departed’s life and choices. Since I obviously won’t be there, sometimes I think it really shouldn’t bother me. But I find the thought of my teenage children listening to their vitriol very upsetting. Should I handle this by leaving written instructions with my husband outlining who can speak, or am I putting too much pressure on him during what will be a difficult time for my family? He is very loving and supportive, and will do whatever I ask him to do (within reason)!