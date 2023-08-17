Help! I’m the Ultimate Flirt. And I Can’t Bring Myself to Stop.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I think I might be an awful person: I’m (happily) aromantic and I love to flirt. I’ve known I’m aromantic since around 15 (now in college), and I’m also bisexual. My friends and I jokingly flirt a lot (it’s joking. I’m aro, they’re in relationships, etc). However, I have new friends who I love dearly and do tend to flirt with! It’s fun and teasing and one especially, “Joe,” flirts back. We have a lot of fun as friends, but I don’t want him to think I’d want to date him. I’ve mentioned being aro, but I’m worried about sending mixed messages. Of course, it would be easy enough to just not act flirty! But I find that when my sense of humor and teasing and affection come together, it comes across as flirty! I’m kind of at a loss here as someone who doesn’t even seek out romance, so I’m not sure how to signal that I don’t want romance without being weirdly in-your-face about it.

—I Don’t Mean It Like That

Dear Like That,

People flirt all the time. Married people flirt. Unavailable people flirt. People who never plan to see the object of their flirting ever again flirt. I think you’re okay. Now of course, flirting is a pretty broad category of behavior. Limit yourself to the teasing and giggling end of the spectrum, staying away from sexual innuendo or physical contact. If someone tries to take things to the next level, you can say something like, “I’m actually aromantic, but I know I can be a flirt, so sorry for the misunderstanding. I’m flattered but friendship works best for me.”

Dear Prudence,

I’m third trimester pregnant. My husband and I moved into my mom’s house after accepting her offer to stay in her master bedroom, since she leaves every other quarter to stay in her house in another state. (We were originally staying in a one-bedroom apartment with one parking space (mine) and my husband would have to drive around to find parking for himself.) My mother has large heavy furniture, and there is barely enough space to build the nursery or allow my husband the space to set up a remote workstation. She’s had this furniture for about 20 years. We asked if it would be ok if some of her furniture went to her other house, which is far bigger than the one we’re staying in and also needs furnishing. We would pay for the shipping. She was adamant that she only wanted a few of these items sent to her other house, not everything. The few items she wants sent over doesn’t really create more space for the baby/my nesting and my husband’s work.

Are we asking for too much? Should we just be grateful that we have a master bedroom in a generally decent neighborhood with more than enough parking? Should she let go of the setup she’s had for over 20 years and let me nest and my husband work? I just feel myself getting a bit claustrophobic with the mismatching decor, cramped space, and old clutter. I once asked my mother if the soap dispensers could be placed closer to the edge of the counter so I don’t have to bump my belly or awkwardly reach over to get it. She ignored that request and continued to place them up against the wall, furthest away from the edge of the counter because she said it was for my “exercise.” Sigh. We also offered to call 1-800 Got Junk to get rid of said extra clutter that hasn’t been used in more than 10+ years (old things that roaches and dust have ruined). Both my parents were not a fan of this.

—Le Sigh

Dear Le Sigh,

I’m sorry, but you can’t move into someone else’s home and expect them to change it according to your preferences. You just can’t! Your mom’s house sounds suffocating and miserable, and she sounds insensitive. Absolutely. But that is why she should be a person you visit, not a person who has control over your entire environment at one of the most vulnerable times in your life. Go rent another one-bedroom. I get that circling the block looking for parking is tough, but it’s not as tough as being fat-shamed by your mother and destroying your relationship with both parents over your clutter clearing plans for things that don’t belong to you. This situation will become unbearable once you have the baby. Get out of there.

Dear Prudence,

My ex-husband “Terry” and I divorced on good terms decades ago after a very brief marriage. We maintained a close friendship. I remarried, but he did not. Terry’s family is bad news, so he asked that I take legal responsibility for making his medical decisions if he became incapacitated. We set up the paperwork with an attorney, and he wrote down some end of life care goals. Last year, he suffered several bad things in a month: a layoff at work, the loss of his dog, the sudden breakup with a serious boyfriend (and with it, his home), and the violent death of one of his former foster kids, who he loved very much. In combination with underlying depression, this led to some kind of mental health event that his doctors still can’t quite label. Terry wasn’t safe and had to be hospitalized, and I made a bunch of medical decisions while crossing my fingers that they were the right ones.

For a month he refused to speak to me because he was angry about the hospitalization. He eventually made progress with recovery and is now fully independent again. Terry apologized for his anger, but I’m terrified of going through the nearly-blind decision-making process again. I tried to gently bring this up, asking him to outline some goals the same way he had about physical things like life support. Terry responded that “someone just needs to shoot me if that happens again.” I can’t get him to give specific care wishes, and my wife suggested we look into asking him to get a professional to handle this. That sounds like a lifeline to me, but I don’t know how to have the conversation. Our friendship is still important, and he’s only a year out from the event, but I don’t think I can do this again unless something changes.

—Can’t Do It Again

Dear Can’t Do It Again,

I admire your care and compassion, but this is a lot to ask of an ex, and you don’t actually have to find a replacement for yourself, you can just step down. “Terry, I’ve thought about it and reflected on how this last situation went, and I’ve decided I’m just not up to the task” is enough. Do it now, before he is in a bad position again and you feel too guilty.

Dear Prudence,

I’m a 44-year-old cis white man with boundary issues, a fear of commitment, and a bruisable romantic heart. It’s not the most ideal combo, and over the last decade or so has resulted in me pursuing unavailable women and then getting caught in the blast radius of the inevitable explosion. The most recent example just happened last weekend—I hooked up with a girl I had a massive crush on, and thought I was building a genuine foundation of friendship with, for the last three months. She told me the next morning that this was fun, but she quite firmly has a monogamous boyfriend. Three months of daily chatting, a couple of hangouts (she’s legit busy and travels a lot), and one glorious date where everything seemed to go right until the next morning … and now I know there’s no romantic future with us. It’s just that she wants to remain friends. And I’m not sure I want to.

I think the move is to go to therapy and work on my issues—my first session is this afternoon. But is the move also to A) cut ties with this girl as friends, as she’s demonstrated she’s pretty cavalier about my emotions? Or B) take a break from her for a couple of weeks, give myself time to recalibrate my own expectations, and be friends with her?

—Friend Not Sure of the Benefit

Dear Friend,

This is so disappointing. It is also the kind of experience that’s going to make you incredibly appreciative when you find yourself in the committed and loving relationship that you really want. And you will get there. I think you should do something between A and B. Take some space from her to get over your disappointment. And also to get used to the idea that nothing else is going to happen between the two of you. But then I want you to let her back in a little bit … as a matchmaker. Yes, I’m serious. She clearly enjoys your company and seems to find you attractive. I’m sure she has friends of her own, and she could be a great reference if she decided to introduce you to one of them. I’m not saying you two should be hanging out alone together or texting late into the night. But stay in casual contact and if she has a holiday party or something, go! See what happens. Hopefully therapy will start chipping away at your boundary issues and fear of commitment. And in the meantime, the next time you’re interested in someone, you need to make your intentions known so you don’t pursue a person who’s unavailable by mistake (or, subconsciously, on purpose?) Don’t start with “a genuine foundation of friendship” if you know the goal is romance. Start with “I’d love to take you out sometime” and even “Are you seeing anyone?” You could save yourself a lot of time and energy.

