Help! My Close Friend Cheated on His Girlfriend. With Me.

The letters for this week’s archival Dear Prudie column are pulled from Dear Prudence: Liberating Lessons From Slate.com’s Beloved Advice Column by Danny M. Lavery. For more of the most sensational letters from Danny’s tenure, buy the Dear Prudence book here.

Dear Prudence,

When I met “Ryan,” I knew he had a girlfriend because I met them both at the same time. From the moment I met Ryan, I could tell he was attracted to me, and though I was attracted to him, I put up a lot of barriers to make sure we never got closer than friends. He and I ended up developing a close friendship. We did art together, played music, and talked about just everything under the sun. I always invited his girlfriend to come along, but sometimes it was just the two of us. In an effort to create more barriers, I told Ryan a lot about my past heartbreak over men who were in relationships but actively pursued me without ever leaving their partners, and how I wasn’t interested in repeating the same mistakes again.

To make a long story short, after a few months, Ryan ended up telling me he loved me and that he wanted to leave “Ashley.” I told him I loved him too, but that I wanted a type of love he couldn’t give me because he was in a relationship and I wanted to tumble, with no restrictions, madly in love. Ryan said that he wanted the same thing as me and told me that I was the woman he wanted to be with for the rest of his life. I trusted that, considering everything I had told him about my past, that he had listened to me when I told him exactly what I wanted.

We started sending love letters to each other. We spent time together reading books out loud and going for aimless walks. We started being physically intimate. Ryan told me he didn’t want Ashley to know that he and I were in love because he wanted their breakup to just be about the problems that they had together and not to drag me into it. Ryan then got “confused” about what to do and repeatedly asked me to hold on to what we had, even though he hadn’t broken up with Ashley. This went on for six months. He continued to send me love letters. Ryan then decided, to my surprise, to stay with Ashley and cut things off with me. And he hasn’t told Ashley about any of this and says he plans to “wait until things get better” between them. I’ve cut Ryan completely out of my life because he knowingly brought me into a situation I explicitly told him I didn’t want. He has lied to me, his girlfriend, and himself.

None of our friends know about what happened, and I feel like Ashley should know so that she’s not stuck in a relationship with a man who intentionally lied to her for almost a year (and continues to). Should I tell someone so they can tell her? I know hearing it from me would not be the best idea. I have no intentions of pursuing anything with Ryan in the future, so this is not an attempt to get her to break up with him so I can swoop in. I’m just wondering if this is a situation where I can perhaps share some information so Ashley can make her own decisions about what to do.

I think the absolute best thing you can do, for yourself and for others, is to stay out of Ryan and Ashley’s lives. What you’re considering is just another way to continue to tie yourself to their relationship. If there was any part of you that was truly concerned for Ashley’s well-being, you would have found your conscience prodding you to tell her sometime in the last year—not only after it became clear Ryan was never going to leave her. It would be better for you to spend this time and energy in therapy trying to figure out what you’re getting out of this emotionally traumatizing habit and developing strategies for avoiding similar situations in the future.

Dear Prudence,

I’m sort of worried my husband is an a–hole. Not to me. To me, he is sweet and thoughtful and very much the wonderful man I married. But, for reasons I can’t wrap my head around, he’s not like that to strangers.

To waiters, support staff, concierge? Perfectly pleasant. To the bike rider who runs a stop sign? Angry, like the bike rider murdered a puppy. To my mom who can be a bit tough to handle? Patient as can be. To the teenage girl bumping into him because she was walking down the sidewalk, staring at her phone? Livid, like she told him she had personally canceled his favorite TV show.

Yes, I get it. The world is full of rude people. But my husband takes pleasure in being rude to the people who are rude to him first. I say, ignore it. Focus on the real issues. But he says he’s just giving out the same energy he receives. How do I make him stop?

The bad news, I’m afraid, is that you can’t make him stop if he doesn’t want to, and if he sees his boorish, inappropriately angry responses to everyday inconveniences as justified, then he may not be interested in changing his behavior. But you can at the very least make it clear that you find his anger jarring, inexplicable, and indicative of a deeper problem. I don’t know what this conversation will look like going forward. If he’s generally polite and not abusing waitstaff or short with your mother, then it may not be the biggest problem in your marriage, but I think you should, if nothing else, pay very close attention to the fact that you’re concerned about the way your husband handles his own anger. This is worth revisiting.

Dear Prudence,

I am a gay man in my late 20s planning to attend an expensive law school in the fall. Fortunately, much of the costs are covered by scholarships and my savings. Additionally, my parents have a significant chunk of money originally intended for my undergraduate education that was never spent because years ago I chose a lower-ranked school at a full scholarship over more expensive options. My parents have generously indicated that these funds are available to me now.

But they are also deeply Catholic. In recent years, the unspoken peace treaty involves me never sharing my romantic life and them sincerely praying for my return to the church. However, unbeknownst to them, I am considering moving with a boyfriend (of eight months) to be close to my law school in August. It would be my first time living with someone.

I fear discovery of this situation by my family could prompt bitterness as well as the loss of financial support. Optionally, I could try to conceal my relationship and living situation from them long enough to irrevocably secure the assets in question (six months to a year). This could prove difficult; my parents will want to visit. My (saintly) boyfriend says he’s up for whatever I decide. Ultimately, I will have to confront my parents on this topic, but I do not know if now is the best time. Should I attempt deception?

I think the sooner you can get the money from your parents, the better off you’ll be and the less time they’ll be able to spend holding it over your head trying to control you. If they’ve offered you the money and you’re in your late 20s, I don’t see why they need to hold off (unless it’s for tax purposes?)—it’s not like you’re a teenager starting college and don’t have any experience handling money or paying your own way.

If you need my permission not to tell your parents that your roommate is your boyfriend, you certainly have it. You don’t have to come out (again) on anyone’s timetable but yours, and this is money they’ve earmarked for your education that would do you real, substantial good. I don’t believe it would be dishonorable to postpone conversations about your relationships until after you’ve secured educational funding if you know they’d try to use money against you. I will say this: I don’t think what you’re contemplating is deceptive. Your parents know that you are gay. They also know that you don’t share details about your romantic life with them because they’re homophobic. Continuing to not share details with them is not deceptive so much as the order of the day. I do think you should prepare yourself for the worst and assume it’s at least possible they may find out and withhold the money. Have an emergency plan in place for that, even if it means postponing your entrance for a year while you try to find the money somewhere else.

Dear Prudence,

For about a year since I graduated with my Ph.D., I’ve had some trouble finding a job. I’ve applied to many, but a lot of jobs just won’t take a risk hiring a Ph.D. unless a Ph.D. is required. I couldn’t even find tutoring jobs. On top of that, I also had health issues, so working full time was out of the question. I’ve finally gotten my health under enough control to possibly work full time and also was finally was offered a job. The pay, however, is terrible. I’m debating applying for SNAP. When my health problems started, I lost my job and moved in with my mother. She owes me money from several years ago when she divorced my father and he stopped paying some bills that legally became her responsibility. That’s no longer a problem, and my mother has recently gotten back on her feet financially. She started paying for my credit card bills when I went through my savings. I now no longer have any credit. It will be about a month before I get paid, and I’m not sure I can make it that long. I could possibly ask my mom to give me money on top of the credit card payments, but after six months she started complaining every so often that she thought I would be moved out and financially solid by then. I have a feeling she will start saying this more often if I ask her for more money, even if it were just for a couple months. I absolutely believe in the importance of SNAP and have no moral qualms about anybody who uses them, but I really don’t want to take resources away from people who have absolutely no other options. Should I suck it up and ask my mom, or just apply for SNAP?

I think it’s a mistake to think of SNAP as something you can “take away” from someone else—it’s not as if someone else is going to apply five minutes after you and then hear: “We’d love to give you a card, but [the letter writer] just took the last one. Better luck next month!” SNAP is a federal entitlement program, which means that as long as you meet the eligibility requirements, you’ll get benefits. There’s no need to worry about qualms here. Apply for the program and use whatever you’re entitled to. In the meantime you can also look into local food banks or other federal and state services. Take care of yourself, and good luck with your new job!