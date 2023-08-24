Help! My Husband’s “Evidence” of Me Cheating Has a Perfectly Reasonable Explanation.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

I’m not sure how to resolve a conflict where neither of us are “wrong.” The other day, my boyfriend saw a mark on my ribs just under my bust that he thought looked like a hickey. He knew he hadn’t given it to me, and when he asked me what it was I didn’t know—it didn’t hurt and I hadn’t noticed it. This made him furious because in his words, he would have believed that it wasn’t a hickey if there was a reasonable explanation, but what was he supposed to think if I just shrugged him off? I got upset at being accused of cheating and said I don’t have an explanation for every bump and bruise on my body, but he should trust me enough to not assume I was cheating. We couldn’t give each other a satisfactory answer so we just redressed and went to sleep.

When I was getting dressed the next day, I noticed the underwire in my bra had snapped and the bruise was where the pointy end was sticking into my skin. I texted him a very short and angry message about whether this was a good enough explanation for him, but hours later I’m thinking from his point of view and I think I was too hard on him. The bruise kind of did look like a small hickey, and as an avid reader of this column, if he had written in asking if my dismissal and lack of explanation was suspicious, I could see it looking that way from the outside. But he’s not on the outside, he’s been dating me for more than two years and should trust me. Is this a red flag for our relationship or an overblown misunderstanding on both our parts?

—Snapped

Dear Snapped,

If you were cheating, why would you allow yourself to get a hickey? And why would you then allow him to see it? His theory doesn’t even make sense. But I appreciate your ability to try to look at the situation from his perspective. If this is a one-off, weird misunderstanding, you two can laugh about it together and joke about it until the end of time. But before you do that, just take a moment to assess what else is going on in your relationship. Is his becoming furious a regular thing? What about accusations and jealousy? Be honest with yourself, because the bruise will fade but any character flaws he has probably won’t.

Dear Prudence,

I’m an autistic woman in her early fifties who can “pass” as non-autistic; I’m fine with people knowing, but don’t otherwise mention it. But I have certain food aversions, and by aversions I don’t mean “just take a bite” things but vomit-if-I-put-it-in-my-mouth things. Unfortunately, they’re common foods, including all fruits, many vegetables, most desserts, and anything flavored with alcohol. Sometimes, a new acquaintance will invite me over for a get-together and have prepared food for us that I can’t eat, or a friend will bring over a dish I can’t eat, or I’ll be at a party, or in a restaurant where something gratis shows up, etc. How do I decline these offerings without insulting the host or hostess (and without getting into a lengthy discussion about autism)?

—No Thank You

Dear No Thank You,

Briefly explain. Make clear that you don’t want to go into detail. Assure the host that they don’t need to worry about you. Then change the subject. That might sound something like this: “It looks great but I have some extreme food intolerances. I honestly hate talking about them, it’s such a downer at a party and kind of a sensitive thing for me. But I’m used to it and always find something I can eat. Could you pass the bread? And by the way, how is the home remodel coming along?”

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I recently divorced after getting married when we were 21 and fresh out of college. I went from living at home to living in a dorm room to living with my husband. Now, in my early 40’s, I am living alone for the first time as our son is leaving for college. I want to get out and build a life on my own and part of that is dating other people. However, my husband is the only person I have ever dated, and I have no point of reference on where to start. I don’t want a serious relationship, but I do want to meet other people and date like I should have before getting married to the first person I ever kissed. My self-confidence has always been low, despite doing well in my career and having a solid group of friends. I tend to be more reserved until I really know someone and can feel awkward in social situations with people I do not know. How do I overcome my insecurities and lack of experience so I can “date” for the first time in my life?

—First Date at 43

Dear First Date,

You know how people will invite a few of their friends over to help with a move and provide everyone with beer and pizza, which is not really adequate compensation for the labor, but it’s fine because the whole day is a little bit fun because everyone is together working on the same goal? Well, I want you to do something similar, but your friends are coming over to help you get ready to date again rather than to pack boxes. Someone is going through your closet giving you honest feedback on what you need to get rid of and picking five good outfits. Someone is showing you how to do your makeup. Someone is taking flattering photos of you for dating profiles. Someone is writing up your bio and swiping on a few guys to get things started. Everyone’s giving you a pep talk and telling you their own dating horror stories, to normalize the disappointment that is likely to come because dating is hard for everyone.

This concentrated day of support will hopefully give you the boost you need to dive into using the apps (yes, you have to use the apps) and set up a few coffees or drinks. If you really put yourself out there, you could have five dates within a couple of weeks. So you’ll no longer be new to dating! After each one, you text all your friends who came over for the dating preparation day and give them a little report: Something good, something bad, something funny, something you learned about yourself. This will put you in the mindset that every encounter isn’t a referendum on your worth, it’s just part of the process and an opportunity to collect content for your supporters.

Dear Prudence,

I’m severely mentally ill and have been since childhood. I’ve spent much of my life in psych hospitals or rehabs for my comorbid polysubstance abuse issues. I’m in my forties now (female/hetero) and, while I never really had trouble finding romantic partners/relationships before, my vast amounts of accumulated baggage and my lack of a “normal” history (career, children, sobriety, sanity, etc.) have finally hit critical mass, and single guys (the ones left) avoid me like the plague. If fairness played a role in determining reality, I’d really be pissed. But I have no real right to be; I’d probably opt not to get into a relationship with a severely bipolar junkie with less than a year sober—I suspect most people would. Or maybe my personality devolved into a weak puddle of boredom when I hit 40. Either way, I think it’s hopeless.

—Crazy and Alone Until Death

Dear Until Death,

You’ve been through a lot, but guess what? You’ve survived. There is someone out there—likely someone who’s also lived a life with a good number of challenges—who thinks people with a “normal” history and the trappings of “normal” adulthood are incredibly boring, while they’d find your story much more relatable. And let’s not forget your sobriety. That’s a huge accomplishment. You’ll feel less ashamed and less damaged if you put yourselves into environments where your history doesn’t make you an outsider.

I’m pretty sure you’re not supposed to date people who are in the same recovery programs, but is there a sober community or mental health support group of some sort where you can get to know people who can appreciate and relate to what you’ve been through? I’m not going to say you have to totally love yourself before someone else will love you because that’s annoying and not actually true, but the process of looking for someone to date (and really, the entire experience of being alive!) will be significantly less miserable if you can tell yourself a slightly more positive story about who you are and how you got here.

