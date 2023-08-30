Help! I Had an Affair With My Late Sister’s Husband at the Worst Time. Now I’m Dealing With the Aftermath.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

The day my sister died, I was in her house looking after my nephews while their father stayed by her bedside. He returned home shortly after I had put them to bed and we sat together crying and hugging, talking late into the night. At some point in the early hours of the morning, we ended up having sex and we had a very brief affair with no romantic feelings, just deep sadness and loss. That ended after a very emotional conversation in which he asked me to leave, and I’ve stayed away ever since. I didn’t even attend her funeral. Several weeks later, I discovered I was pregnant and quickly decided to terminate because the alternative was far too raw and complicated. Besides the horrible emotional cost of all of this, I am now navigating all sorts of family pressure, particularly from my parents who cannot understand why I am “heartlessly ignoring my nephews when they need me most.” It’s a horribly fraught situation and one I hope will resolve with time, but for now, I need a script to get people to stop pressuring me to engage with my brother-in-law when he would not welcome it without explaining why.

—Distant Auntie

Dear Distant Auntie,

In a situation this complex, I think it’s best to keep your response very, very simple: “Everyone grieves differently. He and I aren’t on good terms right now, and I hope that will resolve, but until then, please give me the space I need to mourn my sister.”

Dear Prudence,

I have a lot of food intolerances. Growing up, I was constantly put down as a picky eater but screamed at for hogging the toilet (because the food made me sick). I have a select variety of food that I trust and have been buying it for myself since I was a teenager. That hasn’t stopped my sister from stealing my food and stuffing herself. She can literally put away a week’s worth of junk food in a sitting, then whining that there is “nothing” to eat in the house. There are plenty of fruits and veggies, but my mother refuses to buy more junk for my sister. Even if I hide the food in my room, my sister will go in and stuff herself. When we fight over the theft, she whines and cries and our parents blame me. I can’t afford to move out. I can barely afford my bike repairs and college costs. Last time, my sister accused me of giving her an eating disorder, and I screamed she was starving me to be a fat stupid pig. Our mother told me to stop and I threw a toilet paper roll at her head. I screamed because they refused to take me seriously as a kid and I can’t afford to see a doctor now and I literally shit myself when I eat normal food. My father locked up my bike as punishment so I have a 40-minute walk to work and school. What should I do?

—Fed Up

Dear Prudence,

I’m sure you get plenty of letters about rotten mothers-in-law, and while my MIL is far from rotten, I’ve found her difficult to tolerate in recent years. She’s generous with her time, money, and attention, which I appreciate. If we need a favor, she won’t hesitate to help us. But she drives me bonkers! Without getting into all the things she’s done over the years that were not her business (such as calling my/husband’s health provider to get COVID test results because my husband was busy and she wanted to know); all her prying into people’s business (including questioning my mother on more than one occasion about my father’s death, which made her very uncomfortable); and outright telling people what to do unsolicited (me as a time mom years ago, etc.), I find her very overbearing and annoying, and frankly don’t like her much.

MIL caused much conflict between me and husband when our son was born (admittedly, so did my lingering PPD), so four years ago, our family (me, husband, child) moved an hour away from in-laws, which helped immensely. Now, in-laws are downsizing in a few months and decided to move 10 minutes away from us, where they know nobody else. MIL has needed my husband’s help much more in the search for their new home, and I can feel myself slipping back into my old feelings that caused us to move (back then, it was either divorce or we move). I told my husband how I’m feeling and we discussed it, and our marriage is strong, and he will be firm with her and handle situations as they arise, as he’s always done, but what can I do differently this time around? I love my family, and I’m also sympathetic that my husband is an only child and our son is their only grandchild. I would never keep my husband or son hostage, but how can I deal with someone who I would not otherwise want to be around and keep my sanity?

—No-Contact Not an Option

Dear Not an Option,

“Be firm with her and handle situations as they arise” is a great start. But it’s way, way too vague to constitute an effective agreement. Just imagine: You walk into your living room in early October to find your MIL standing there, decorating it for Halloween, and in the process of looking for tape, she’s opened a medical bill and called your doctor to ask a few clarifying questions. It isn’t going to be enough for your husband to come in and firmly say, “Mom, this is not okay!” It’s sort of like how, when it comes to new year’s resolutions “I’m going to take a vitamin every day and walk a mile four days a week” is better than “I’ll focus on being healthy.” We need actionable, measurable goals.

So you and your husband should sit down and get into the details. How many times a week can his mom come over? Is she allowed to know where the spare key is? Will Saturday or Sunday or some other day be reserved for you and your kids, with no interruptions? Should you set aside one night a week when he goes over to help her with household tasks? What is he going to say if she gives that annoying, unsolicited advice in his presence? Then, I would also encourage you to think about how you can feel better when you’re around her. If substances aren’t a problem for you, this is exactly the kind of situation wine (a glass or two) was invented for. Or get one of those calming CBD tinctures they’re pushing on Instagram (at least on my feed!). Or perhaps a good exhausting workout calms your whole mind and body and could put you into a good place to tolerate her presence.

Finally, is there anything—anything at all—that this woman can add to your life? If she’s a decent gardener, could she direct her energy and opinions to the rose bushes in the front yard? Is there any chance you both watch one of the same shows and could use it as a topic of conversation in a way that doesn’t leave as much time for other commentary? Could you interview her about her childhood and compile the stories into a gift for your husband that honors the good parts of his relationship with her (and, again, keeps her busy with topics other than inappropriate ones?). Oh, last thing: Have a secret code that you can text to a friend and immediately get an “important” phone call if she’s at your house and the situation becomes unbearable and you just need to leave the room.

Dear Prudence,

My son’s girlfriend has gained a lot of weight in the last few months; she suffers from PCOS. I tried to broach the topic with my son—he is aware, but I’m not sure he addresses the issue. I know it’s not my place to say anything, but I am really concerned about the GF’s health on the way to obesity What do I do? I don’t want to ruin my relationship with my son, but this is really unhealthy, and I worry about him having to carry this.

—Can’t Take the Heat

Dear Heat,

Please don’t say anything. “I know it’s not my place to say anything. I don’t want to ruin my relationship with my son” can be your mantra. Repeat it to yourself whenever you get the itch to share your concerns. Mind if I quote myself? As I recently told another letter-writer who was weirdly into minding other people’s business, “I’m not going to reinvent the wheel here, because with even the tiniest bit of curiosity you could disabuse yourself of your outdated, 1980s notions of the relationship between body size and health. Instead I’ll just send you to these two episodes of the podcast Maintenance Phase that will seriously challenge your thinking: 1) The Obesity Epidemic and 2) Is Being Fat Bad For You?” Listen to those! Also, please let me assure you that your son’s girlfriend lives in the world and is well aware of her weight and what society says about it. You will not be breaking any news to her if you tell her you think it’s better to be thin. I promise you. Finally, if this is all tied to a health condition that is out of her control, keep in mind that your feedback will be 100 percent useless.

