Help! I Just Discovered Something Really Horrible About My Daughter’s New Boyfriend.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My 27-year-old daughter has been with a guy (30 years old) for about a year that I initially had a lot of reservations about. She told me that he had a hard childhood, past drug problems, and a daughter he does not see (according to him it’s because the mother won’t let him). He recently told me that he had been in an elite military group. He said he didn’t like to talk about it but wanted me to know about it. At first, I thought that it explained a lot about him, he probably had PTSD.

Being curious and a good internet sleuth, I tried to find evidence of his military career. The result is that there is no record of his having served. Taking it further, I found the mother of his child and she gave me her side of the story. He is an abuser and she currently has a restraining order against him for domestic violence. My question is how do I present my findings to my daughter? I am afraid for her as they are currently living together. I know she will initially not believe me and I will be the “bad guy.” Also, how can she get away from him safely?

—Worried Mom

Dear Worried Mom,

Oh boy. I would have initially told you not to snoop but I guess I would have been wrong. You have this important information now and you have to share it. If you live near her, take her out for a meal. If you don’t, ask to talk on the phone at a time when her partner won’t be around. The way you present this information is like this:

1. Apologize: “I am so sorry for violating your privacy by doing this. I don’t feel good about it. I know you may be upset with me and I accept that. I’m ashamed of what I did. I know I would be angry if someone went digging around to find information on my partner. So this is hard for me to tell you but here’s what happened…”

2. Share the information in the most direct and simple way possible, very much like you did here.

3. Tell her how much you love her and care about her.

4. Offer her a plan to safely leave him now or when she feels ready. That could include offering her money for a hotel and plane ticket if she’s far away, or offering up your home as a place where she can slowly move her important documents and belongings and then flee to and stay until she gets back on her feet.

5. Assure her that you’ll keep all of this confidential, and then go back to step one. Apologize again and assure her that if she does take you up on your offer to help her leave, you will commit to treat her as an adult, respect her privacy, and give her space to make her own decisions.

Dear Prudence,

I’m 33 (she/her) with two kids and I’ve noticed that the people whom I would have deemed “lifelong” friends haven’t been reciprocating my feelings of what it means to be a lifelong friend.

One friend in particular, who was my college roommate that I’ve known since high school, recently made me feel this way. She lives in Nashville and characterizes herself as anxious, neurotic, and depressed but comes off as bubbly, fun, and creative. We have very different lives. She is childless, a business owner, and very social in a social town. I’m a mom and artist in a beach town. She was due to visit me in 2020 but got nervous and backed out. She has mentioned many times how she wishes she could come to visit and can’t believe she hasn’t met my children yet (ages 5 and 1).

We keep in touch via text as phone calls make her anxious. Personally, I resent the text relationship as it takes up more time than a phone call and I don’t have a lot of free time. I am by far putting in more work than she is. I mail her Christmas and birthday gifts (I’m lucky to receive a text from her). I’ve flown out to visit her on multiple occasions and I send her just because cards are in the snail mail. She knows me and my history better than anyone so I feel very loyal to her. I’m not super active on social media, and I stopped following her stories because they mostly circulated around her depressed narrative which bums me out, but she made a post recently that she was visiting a city about three hours from me and she never reached out! This was extremely hurtful because I expressed my sadness over relationships fading with other people I considered lifelong friends in a similar manner. Do I let this go?

—Broken Friendship Bracelet

Dear Friendship Bracelet,

It sounds like you don’t believe that your friend is anxious, neurotic, and depressed. I do! I really think she’s suffering and struggling and has been honest about this with you. Her coming off as bubbly in person means pretty much nothing when it comes to her mental health. That doesn’t mean you have to simply “let it go” though. She is (or at least was) one of the most important people in your life. It’s okay to tell her “I’m so sad that it feels like we’re not as close as we used to be.” She’ll likely rehash her struggles with anxiety. And then, instead of getting mad at her and pulling back or acting like everything is fine, you can brainstorm solutions for maintaining your relationship. If coming to visit you is too much, could you accept that right now, in-person contact happens only when you go visit her? Maybe you’re too busy to keep that up, or the inequality really bothers you. If so, it’s okay to acknowledge that you love each other but because of the issues she’s grappling with and the demands on your time, you might have to do that from afar for the time being. But you’re not going to truly be okay with this unless you really believe she’s going through what she says she’s going through. To convince yourself, ask her to tell you more about what it’s like to be in her shoes right now. And let her do it via text message.

Dear Prudence,

I have a dilemma. A neighbor has expressed her views on the LGBT community as “perverts.” She is a widow in her mid-80s and her family is several states away. I have tried to be a good neighbor t(invited her to holiday dinners and I REALLY stepped in to care for her when she was recently injured). I believe in helping someone when they need it but this gives me pause. I understand that many in her generation have beliefs that are now abhorrent today. To me, her beliefs are no different than those of a racist or antisemitic. While I am not a member of the LGBT community, we are close to about 20 friends, some of whom are like family. Do I stop being a kind neighbor to her? Do I refuse to socialize with her?

—Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Dear Between a Rock and a Hard Place,

You should go back to her and say, “Beatrice, what you said about gay people really bothered me. It’s not true that they’re perverts and that kind of stereotype really hurts people, including young kids who are thinking about their identities. I have a lot of friends in the LGBT community, by the way.” And you should repeat that any time she makes a similar comment in the future. Best case scenario: It might open up a conversation and change her mind. Plenty of very old people are very unbigoted. It is absolutely possible, and it’s wrong to hold them to a lower standard. There’s hope for her! But even if she simply grumbles and changes the subject, never to bring the topic up again, you can hold your head high around your queer friends (and honestly, around yourself) knowing that you did the right thing by speaking up and would never allow someone to insult them in your presence.

