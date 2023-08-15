This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

Today’s columnist is Carley Fortune, the #1 New York Times and #1 Globe and Mail bestselling author of Meet Me at the Lake and Every Summer After. Her books have sold more than one million copies worldwide. Carley is an award-winning journalist and worked as an editor at some of Canada’s top publications, including The Globe and Mail, Chatelaine, Toronto Life, and the much-beloved, now-defunct weekly paper, The Grid. She lives in Toronto with her husband and two sons.

Advertisement

We asked Fortune to weigh in on wedding objections, divorced dating, and the ultimate imposter syndrome:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I am getting married in a few months, and I’m so excited. I’m having the wedding of my dreams with the woman I love. It’s a fast turnaround for our engagement—about five or six months. I’m aware of how speedy this is. On top of that, we’ve only been together and known each other for a little over a year. My siblings (all older) are so excited for me—they’re married with kids. They love my fiancée. I also have glowing support from my parents and friends. The only trouble is my one sister, only a couple of years older who grew up as my best friend.

Advertisement

It’s not that she disapproves of my fiancée, but she doesn’t know her well enough and is worried for me. She said she doesn’t want to see me go through a divorce after already seeing me go through the “breakup of my life” a few years back. I don’t want to force them to bond, because I know they have very little in common. But my big sister’s opinion is important to me, and I am having trouble shaking the anxiety of making a decision that worries her. She said she will support me and be my maid of honor—but I still have this nagging anxiety. How do I cope with this, while I go through with my decision to have a speedy engagement to my fiancée who I love?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Youngest Sister Down the Aisle

Dear Youngest Sister,

Congratulations! You’ve fallen in love and are marrying the woman you’re meant to be with. That’s huge! I’m sorry your sister’s concern is putting a damper on your joy. A wedding wouldn’t be a wedding without at least a dash of familial strife.

Advertisement

I’ve got to be honest, it was shitty of your sister to dump her worries about your relationship on you. Perhaps she believes she has an obligation to air her fears, and I would understand her doing so if there was a specific issue that has raised a red flag for her. (For instance, if your fiancée was always cutting you down in front of your family, then sure, sound the alarm.) But since that isn’t the case, she should have held her tongue. What does she expect you to do? Break off your engagement? She’s also put you in the uncomfortable position of deciding whether or not to share her concern with your fiancée. Not cool, big sister!

Advertisement

Because here’s the thing: You and your fiancée are starting a new family unit. Your siblings, parents, friends, etc. are all worthy of respect and consideration, but the two of you must work as a team. Together you will navigate the challenges the world throws at you. Yes, your sister matters, but your future wife and your happiness as a couple takes priority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I think it’s time for a heart-to-heart. Tell your sister about how anxious she’s made you feel. Tell her no marriage is guaranteed to succeed, but that you’ve chosen a partner who you believe will be there for you, who you love deeply, and who loves you back. If your sister is the best friend you say she is, she should be able to listen, digest and see how she’s hurt you. If she digs in her heels, you may want to consider whether she’s the right choice for your maid of honor.

Advertisement

Pick Up a Copy of Fortune’s Latest

Slate receives a commission when you purchase items using the links on this page. Thank you for your support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

After a seven-year relationship, I find myself single and dating again at 34. Before my ex, most of the people I dated were around my age. I, frankly, didn’t date a lot. Now, the dating pool has thinned and I’ve been on a lot of dates with men who are older than me. The one thing I’ve run into is a significant number of men who are divorced. I was at a party telling my friend about the most recent date and she said, “Divorced, right?” I was a little shocked because he was divorced. She started telling me about the problems with dating divorced men. Throughout the conversation, some other friends, with much more dating experience than I, started chiming in with the same advice. They stopped just shy of telling me I should try not to date divorced men until I adjusted to dating again.

Advertisement

On one hand, it seemed a little prejudiced, but on the other, they were spot on about things I thought were red flags from divorced men, I just hadn’t connected some of the behaviors with divorce. They mentioned things like having a general apathetic attitude or calling their ex some version of a “nag.” They also mentioned that the chances of someone getting divorced a second time are higher than not. Frankly, I haven’t been enjoying dating that much and was thinking of pulling back a bit, do you think that staying away from divorced men for a while might help? Or are my friends just being super judgmental?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Dating Dilemma

Dear Dating Dilemma,

Discounting all divorced men would be prejudicial on your part, and it’s bad math. There are great divorced guys out there, and it would be a shame to eliminate them. (It’s not unlike making negative assumptions about a woman who’s single in her 30s.) Although please stay away from anyone who calls their ex a “nag.” The term is misogynistic—though misogyny isn’t limited to dudes who’ve ended their marriages. Try not to get too caught up in your friends’ experiences and opinions. Follow your gut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On that note, it sounds like your gut is saying that you need a break from the dating scene for a little while. You haven’t been having fun, and you deserve to. Think about what would put a smile on your face, and spend your free time doing that instead.

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

I landed a job with an incredible company, an incredible team, and an incredible salary. The workload is challenging but not overwhelming, and I know that if I need help, I’m safe, and I’ll be supported. I’m overjoyed, but the problem is there’s this other part of me that’s paralyzed with anxiety and fear. What if I make a mistake? What if they find out I’m not good enough? What if I can’t prove myself in time?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s so bad that I can barely speak up in meetings, and when I do, I spend the rest of the day replaying what I said and dissecting any little mistakes I may have made. The people I work with are incredibly smart, at the top of their industry, and here I am, barely able to string a sentence together. It’s like the anxiety is so bad it’s making my head clouded. I’ve always had confidence issues, but with the help of many years of therapy and many years of yoga, I had gotten to a good place. And then the pandemic hit, and I lost my job in the wave of layoffs and spent a year and a half waiting for the job market to open again only to find that I’d be starting at square one with my mental health. How do I push through this so I can perform at work and not torture myself all day? How do I feel like I belong with a great team at a great company? I know I need to see a therapist to untangle this anxiety and imposter syndrome, but I’d love to hear any advice you may have to offer. Any books you could recommend?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Work Imposter

Dear Work Imposter,

Wow, I very much relate to this. When I was writing my second novel, my anxiety was devastating. Every day I sat down to write, I spent hours talking shit to myself. I’d say, You can’t do this. You suck. This book sucks. No one is going to like this. You’re going to disappoint your editor. And then you’ll be out of work. And then you’ll lose your house. And so on, and so on. It was months and months of pain. In the end, I finished the book and it landed at number one on the New York Times bestseller list, but even that didn’t relieve my fears that everything was about to blow up. My therapist suggested anxiety medication, and it has helped tremendously.

Advertisement

You absolutely must make an appointment with your therapist. Today. No excuses. Therapy gives us tools and a deep understanding of ourselves, but remember that sometimes we need medicine in order to access those tools and see ourselves more clearly. I say this because there is still such stigma around anxiety medication, and I want you to know that it’s an option and one that should carry no shame. As someone who has spent much of her life “pushing through,” let me tell you that you don’t have to. There’s no honor in suffering.

Advertisement

I’m so happy you’ve found a job and a team that you love. That’s no easy feat! Give yourself the best chance of enjoying your success and sharing your brilliant brain with your colleagues by taking care of yourself. Because you will make mistakes at work. We all do. So you need to be in a place where you can acknowledge it and move on without beating yourself up over and over again. And remember that mistakes don’t mean you’re not good enough. You are! I’ll say it again: You. Are. Good. Enough. (I suspect you’re probably more than that. I suspect you’re fantastic.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ve asked for book recommendations, and because I’m a novelist, the best one I can think of is Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott. It’s a book about writing, but it’s also a book about anxiety—and I think it’s a wonderful read regardless of whether you’re an author or not. Now go make that appointment.

Get Even More Advice From the Dear Prudence Podcast

Dear Prudence,

Two years ago, I had a romantic fling with my best friend of four years. I’d fallen in love with her, and I thought she had with me. Over the next few months, our relationship deteriorated, she broke things off, and we haven’t spoken since.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I was devastated, but I’m in a much better place now. I’m in a relationship of over a year with someone I love, and I don’t feel the same pain I used to when I think about my former friend. The problem is, I still think about her quite often, and I worry things will always feel unresolved. Losing touch with her is the greatest regret of my life. Should I reach out to her to try to get closure so I can move on? Or do I avoid stirring things up, live with the uncertainty, and accept that this will always be a deep regret?

—Friendless

Dear Friendless,

Reach out. Life’s too short. And great friendships are all too rare.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My mother’s awful obsession with diet culture and weight continues to affect us. She was very strict about what was brought into the house and what we consumed, enforced extreme portion control when we were children, and often reminded us of the dangers of “blowing up.” Though we are in our 20s and 30s, my mother continues to make unnecessary comments or give unsolicited dietary advice. She often comments on the portion of the food we consume or makes suggestions on what food we can get rid of during a meal. She also makes rude comments related to weight and body appearance. These comments are uncomfortable and hurtful, and clearly ineffective, as my brother is overweight and I am dealing with body image issues. I’ve told her many times how this affects us in a negative way, but she doesn’t seem to understand. How can I help her change?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Fed Up Daughter

Dear Fed Up,

I’m so tremendously sorry that you and your brother are experiencing such ugliness from your mother. To put it plainly, this is verbal abuse, and neither of you deserves it. My heart goes out to you both. Our parents should be safe harbors, and your mom isn’t fulfilling that role. Good for you for telling her how you feel. I’m sure that wasn’t easy. Unfortunately, we have no control over what others say or how they behave; we can only control how we respond.

Since you have voiced your pain without any change from your mother, it’s time to think about what you are going to do to protect yourself from her abuse. Perhaps it’s time to consider decreasing how often you see your mom or even taking a break from her for a few months and seeing how that feels. If that seems too extreme, then how about not sharing meals with her? Your mother is unwilling to understand how her comments affect you, but limiting your time together will send a clear message that it’s not OK for her to continue treating you as she has.

When Rebecca Makkai Was Guest Prudie

I recently began dating a widower with adult children in their 30s, and they all live within a couple of miles of each other. We live a few hours apart and he owns a successful business, so he’s very busy. I appreciate the fact that he is willing to drive hours so we can spend time together. During our dates, his kids have been tracking him via his iPhone…