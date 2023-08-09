My Boyfriend Finally Found Us a “Unicorn.” But Something’s Not Right.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

Im a mid-30s female and I’ve been with my boyfriend for about a year in a long-distance relationship. We’ve decided to carry out our threesome fantasy with another female and he found a unicorn where he lives. Is it normal for him to meet her out to get to know her without me? He found her and he talks to her via text. I’ve never communicated with her. I’ve never done a threesome with a boyfriend and I’m confused if this is normal to do when bringing in another girl.

—Jealous and Confused

Dear Jealous and Confused,

I don’t have the ability to say for certain, but my gut instinct is that your feelings of jealousy and confusion are absolutely founded. Long distance is enough of a strain. You don’t mention sharing your feelings with your partner, which leaves me assuming that you haven’t, and the ability to do that kind of emotional vulnerability is key to a connected relationship with healthy communication. So I’m doubting the strength of your relationship.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, your boyfriend isn’t including you. The three of you aren’t in a group chat. There hasn’t been a suggestion of a video call. Instead, he plans to meet up with her without you—not when you’re in town, to have a drink and see how it goes—but on his own.

Advertisement

My concern is that the threesome will be somewhere between mildly hurtful and devastating, and you’ll go home to be angry on the other side of the phone while the unicorn is, well, right there. I don’t think this is some masterminded plan to replace you, but I do think that proceeding with this threesome is likely to be the end of your relationship. Is it worth saving? And, if it isn’t, would you want your first threesome experience to be under those conditions?

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 39-year-old cisgender woman recently divorced from a straight cisgender man. I grew up in a very traditional household and my ex-husband was also a traditional, right-leaning person. I am staunchly liberal. In high school and college, I made out with a few girlfriends at parties (embarrassingly usually because we were around guys), and while I may have been more interested at the time, we were all friends and they were all straight. I have always identified as straight, but I always notice beautiful women and often watch w/w videos when masturbating. I have never really enjoyed penetrative sex. It’s… fine. I have never had an orgasm from penetrative sex, only from oral sex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the many reasons my marriage ended was because I was terribly unhappy with our sex life. He wanted sex three-plus times a week and enjoyed it when I was in a dominant role, which I greatly disliked. I have almost exclusively had sex because it makes my partner happy and have had other relationships end because eventually, I become entirely uninterested. Now that I’m divorced, I’m working on myself—not being a constant people pleaser, establishing better boundaries, and figuring out what I really like including sexually. But, I have no freaking idea how to do that! Am I bisexual? Maybe. Am I asexual since I really have never enjoyed having sex in my prior relationships? That I don’t know feels so embarrassing! What do I even do and where do I start? Part of me wonders if I need to physically explore options but how do I go about that?! While the idea of actually going on a date with a woman seems exciting, it’s also absolutely terrifying. And I would just be testing it out, which seems unfair to others. But telling someone that seems insane. As you can see, my stream of consciousness is a mess. How am I almost 40 and have no idea the answer to this question? HELP!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Utterly Lost

Dear Utterly Lost,

I’m seeing further healing that needs to happen with regard to your recent divorce, self-understanding work around identity to be done, and nerves about possibly hooking up with women to be calmed. Let’s do this.

You’ve just been through a recent divorce! Of course you’re feeling squirrely and have a stream of consciousness that’s messy. Once we’ve factored in the rest of the context, you’re handling a lot. Take it easy on yourself. This is part of the process. Check in with friends, or, if you don’t have anyone you can work through this stuff with, consider seeing a therapist for a few months.

Meanwhile, identity labels are complicated. On the one hand, research requires keywords, whether online or at the library, and labels can act as shorthand—streamlining basic communication in environments like dating apps bios. On the other hand, people often can’t be categorized that neatly and you aren’t the first person I’ve heard from experiencing anxiety over which labels might fit them. Take it easy on yourself here, too. Remember that all these words and spectrums, like asexuality and sexual orientation, are simply ways that humans have tried to make sense of the chaos around us and within ourselves. If they aren’t assuaging the chaos, don’t bother with them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for nerves about first times with femmes—or butches, and anyone else who might be categorized as a woman—they’re also usually part of the process. It’ll get easier with time and practice. Be upfront about where you’re at. There will absolutely be people who don’t want to engage with you because you aren’t sure what your orientation is, or because you might be bisexual (as opposed to something like a gold star lesbian). There will also be lovely people who are excited to meet you exactly where you are, and open to seeing what happens between the two of you. Go slow, and you’ve got this.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

As a female, I love masturbating, and especially spending all this time at home, I’ve been doing it a lot more often. Something that irks me is that I can thus far only get off watching videos that I feel degrade women. It’s weird—I like watching more female-friendly porn, like ZeroSpaces, for instance! But I just can’t orgasm to it. I have fun watching it and it puts me in the mood, but when it comes to orgasm, the stuff I watch pisses me off later. I don’t agree with how it portrays the woman, I feel disgusted afterward, and I hate the tube sites on principle. What can I do? Is this a learned behavior that can be changed? I read this ridiculous article on some news website basically about how all porn is harmful (hard disagree on that), but it linked to this study about how the neural pathways you create while rewarding yourself for watching porn can go on to affect your tastes. Not that I’m worried I, a straight woman, will develop a taste for abusing women. Moreso I’m intrigued if you think we can “rewire” our tastes. I’m not sexually repressed, I haven’t been abused, and I’m totally well-adjusted. I’m not concerned with being into stuff that’s more acceptable to society, I just want to stop masturbating to, and thus, supporting, shit that I feel is bad for the collective female image/teaching boys and men the wrong thing (I.e., Bang Casting on the major tube site), even though I’m sure the women are consenting and willing, etc. Thanks for your input!

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Upset Feminist

Dear Upset Feminist,

Ah, ZeroSpaces. Thanks for the shout-out, I remember the project fondly. I’m certain that we can add tastes—explore, find new specifics that work for us, and nurture those. But I don’t think we can remove tastes so much as stop engaging with them by focusing on other things.

Advertisement

We know, from books like Emily Nagoski’s Come As You Are, that arousal non-concordance happens. I assume orgasmic non-concordance also occurs. I’ve definitely had orgasms with, say, the Magic Wand that were a purely biological process with absolutely zero heart or soul in it. Like, my body did all the things an orgasm does, including the dump of happy brain chemicals, but I didn’t feel it. You can’t help what turns you on, or what gets you off. And disgust has a way of dampening during arousal and returning with a vengeance when the afterglow dissipates.

Advertisement

I do think you’re doing some extremely binary thinking here—”female-friendly porn” versus “Bang Casting on a major tube site” and “female image” as affected by “boys and men”—when the reality is much more vast and complex. You could watch Bang Casting videos on their actual website. Whatever button Bang Casting is pushing for you, there’s probably at least one company that pushes the same button in a less problematic way. The tube sites themselves are sometimes traffic funnels for professional production companies that are owned by the same entity. PornHub, for instance, is under the same corporate umbrella as a shocking amount of production studios, and has been under new ownership for several months. I don’t have enough experience with Ethical Capital Partners to tell you how ethical they are, but the days of a simple “ban PornHub” are long gone. As for the idea of “bad for the collective female image,” I recommend you check out Victoria Bateman’s Naked Feminism to add some complexity to that line of thinking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And, I just can’t let this slide: Performers in U.S. studio porn are consenting and willing under a system of capitalism that requires immense amounts of money to live. The Happy Hooker trope serves none of us, whether the hooking in question is an exchange of money for sexual performance on camera, slinging burgers, or being a lawyer. We all do stuff we don’t want to because we need the money, or the job security, regardless of how sexual our job is. If you want to support workers’ rights in the adult industry, accepting that sex work is work is an important step.

Advertisement

You’ll get better at holding conflict, and your feminism and your sexuality will both continue to bloom as you exercise them. I hope you have many opportunities for conversations about these subjects, and for healthy back-and-forth with disagreement. Thanks for writing in.

