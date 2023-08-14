Help! My Boyfriend Made Me Take an Uber Home Because I Was “Flirting” With Another Man.

This is part of Help! Wanted, a special series from Slate advice. In the advising biz, there are certain eternal dilemmas that bedevil letter writers and columnists alike. This week, we’re taking them head-on.

In this edition, Prudie will be taking a look at some questions that might feel familiar: a fraught relationship decision, families with a few housing demands, and a wedding guest list saddled with drama. Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

I (47 F) have been in a relationship with my boyfriend (50 M) for three years. I can make a long list of his good qualities and my teenage children really enjoy spending time with him on occasion. I’m going to get straight to the “but.” Although we have been together for three years, I see him sparingly, as I am a single mom to three great kids. I mainly spend a night or two with him every other weekend while the kids are with their dad. Thus, I don’t really have the opportunity to know what he is like on a day-to-day basis. I probably see him on his best behavior. But I’ve had reason to question some things about him.

I think, but don’t know, that he drinks daily and probably too much. I expressed this concern to him and he basically said he would take it into consideration but I don’t see any change in his drinking. We have politically different views, which is fine with me, except his views are driven by anger and misinformation rather than logic and fact, such that I have had to tell him that we cannot discuss politics; we simply agree to disagree. Once, we were visiting some friends of his a few hours away and he got drunk and told me that he thought I was flirting with another man and didn’t want me coming home with him. I ended up walking by myself at night through a city I didn’t know and taking an Uber two hours home. Last weekend, we drove a few hours to stay at the beach and once each on the way there and the way back, he had an instance of road rage so severe that he was driving alongside the other car screaming and gesturing. I felt so upset and unsafe. And I can’t stop thinking that he has jeopardized my safety on multiple occasions now.

But the instances are few and far between, and so out of line with everything else I know about him, so I end up letting them go. So, I am three years invested in this relationship. I feel like I would tell anyone else that this guy obviously has some issues and they should move on, but I have spent my whole life finding ways to justify and excuse others’ bad behavior—it’s my superpower and my kryptonite!—so I’m not confident about what to do here. I feel stuck and not sure which part of myself to trust.

—Determined to See the Best

Dear Determined,

A couple of thoughts ran through my head as I read your letter: “I’m worried for her.” “I’m scared for her.” “He’s definitely going to hurt her.” “Three years is not that long.” The fact that you can’t get over the way your boyfriend has jeopardized your safety is good. That’s the healthy part of you—the part that wants to survive and thrive and live without worry and fear—saying, “Get me out of here!” Also, “I have spent my whole life finding ways to justify and excuse other’s bad behavior” is a great insight. Now you just need to take action to change it. It feels like you’re so, so close.

Why don’t you do this: Take out a sheet of paper and draw a line down the middle. On one side, write down all the thoughts that you know you would have if someone else were in this situation. (“You deserve better!” “Break up!” “Not all men are like this.” “Don’t waste another day feeling this way.”) On the other side, write down the thoughts that you know are being fueled by your past and your tendency to let people abuse you. Then really have a conversation with yourself about whether you want to live a life that’s shaped by your “Kryptonite” or one that’s shaped by healthy, rational choices and self-compassion. If you choose the latter, draw a big black line through every twisted thought that is keeping you in this relationship, and read and re-read the “you should move on” side until you’re convinced.

Also, think about this: Maybe he’ll never cause you any actual harm. Fine. But if you are vaguely satisfied by being in a relationship with someone who drinks too much, who is jealous, whose views you can’t stand to hear, and who could have a rage attack at any moment, imagine how amazing it will be to be in a relationship with someone consistently kind, loving, and good to talk to? Really think about it. People like that exist! And the only thing separating you from a peaceful life with one of them is staying with this monster. Break up and go no contact. To make the choice feel more manageable, tell yourself that after a year, you can always reach out and get back together if you want to. (Spoiler: You won’t want to.)

Dear Prudence,

I own a three-story, four-bedroom townhouse. I am a single woman who likes it that way. I have a home office, art/sewing studio, and guest room. I have a lazy greyhound and four very spoiled cats. My much younger sister has three children under 4. She is facing eviction from her apartment after her ex left without a word. She doesn’t want to move home because that would mean eating crow. Our parents hated this guy, hated my sister dropping out of college to be with him, and hated her having children so young. They would still take her in. Our brother isn’t an option.

She keeps pleading to move in with me and promising my life will not change. I know that is a lie. And if she moves in, she is never going to leave. I have seen my older co-workers take in their adult kids during the pandemic and oops—here are the grandbabies, it is too expensive to move out, teehee raising our kids for us! I have nightmares about baby gates, messes, and being woken up miserable because I have to be a parent when I never asked to be. I have tried to be rational with my sister—asking about her timeline, child care, and her finances. All she does is cry and beg. I have offered to pay her rent for the next three months so she has some breathing room. She refuses and wants to move in with me. I love my sister. I love her kids. I don’t want them to move in with me and it makes me feel like an ogre. What should I do?

—Aunt Not an Ogre

Dear Aunt Not an Ogre,

It sounds like your sister has some pretty good options: Moving in with your parents or accepting a few months’ rent from you while she figures things out. Your offer was extremely generous, by the way. She’s not going to love your decision, but that doesn’t mean the decision is wrong. If she moves in, she’ll still be making unreasonable demands on you but you’ll have less power to push back because doing so will lead to children being homeless. But you know all this already. Here’s how you explain it to your sister: “I am saying no because I don’t think our relationship would survive living as roommates. I love you, I know you have other good options, and my mind is made up.”

Dear Prudence,

My fiancé and I are having a very small wedding in two months. We are a lesbian couple both coming from very traditional Christian families. We initially wanted to elope since we were experiencing some family drama on my side, but my fiancé’s family was adamant about being there. So, by default, we invited my family too. Since then, the drama has only gotten worse and my mom has said how she doesn’t want to be at my wedding but my dad is “making her” go.

We decided to invite five of our close/supportive friends to feel actually honored and celebrated (and act as a buffer on this day). One of my really close friends wasn’t on that list since she’s a childhood friend who my mom tends to prioritize over me. I feel it will only make me more anxious to have her there and I feel she will try to coddle my mom on the day of the wedding. I know she will eventually find out she wasn’t invited since my mom tends to overshare. Should I just invite her to avoid hurt feelings? We don’t exactly have more room for our small venue since we’ve increased the numbers a few times already. I don’t think she’ll be able to make it because she would have to fly across the country, it’s late notice, and she’s out of PTO, but I’m afraid she’ll find a way to make it if I do invite her.

—Conflicted People-Pleaser

Dear Conflicted,

You can’t really single out a “really close friend” to exclude from your wedding, while including other friends at the same level of closeness, and expect the relationship to stay intact. But I have questions! Are you two really that close, if you haven’t been able to talk to her about this troubling dynamic with your mom, and if you don’t feel comfortable asking her not to coddle your mother? In any case, it doesn’t sit right with me that your mom, who does not support you, is having so much influence over the guest list and/or what you might experience on your big day. I realize that disinviting your own mother from your wedding seems like a wild idea, but hear me out: She has said she doesn’t want to be there! That’s the opening you need. Take her off the list—and tell her why. Then send an invitation to your close friend. If she can’t get PTO, you have one more open spot for someone who wants to be there and acts in a way that makes you feel good—which honestly should be the basic requirement in the first place.

