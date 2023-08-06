In What It’s Like, people tell us, well, what it’s like to have experiences many of us have not even imagined. In this entry, Max, a 36-year-old web developer on the East Coast, tells us about his unfortunate experiences with a large penis and the Transportation Security Administration.

When I’m soft, my dick is still bigger than a lot of guys are when they’re fully hard. At max torque, I’m 8½ inches long, with 6 inches of girth. Flaccid, you’re looking at 6 inches, with a 5-inch circumference—which indeed makes me a shower, not a grower. In addition, I possess extremely large testicles, so there’s a lot going on down there. Yes, there are other men packing 10 or 11 inches who have me beat. I’m not saying I have the biggest dick in the world. But we’re all biological outliers at the end of the day, and we all have at least one thing in common: TSA is constantly patting down our junk. It’s like they think we have a gun down there, or something.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’ve been to any airport recently, you’re well aware of those millimeter wave scanners they’ve installed at security checkpoints—the ones that replaced the old-school metal detectors in the 1990s. You step into the chamber, a plastic beam waves across your body, and you get cleared by the staff on the other end of the chokepoint. What those devices do is compare your silhouette against what a normal body is supposed to look like. So, if any weird lumps or unnatural bulkiness pop up in the scan, the agent will know where to look and pat you down.

Here’s the thing, though: Those scanners ask you to plant your feet in a wide stance, which means my dick is hanging loose between my legs during the audit. And, unfortunately, a massive penis does not correspond with a normal male body type. That means I get patted down about two-thirds of the time I fly. It’s almost unavoidable; a price of being hung.

Advertisement

It’s not like I’m heading to the airport fully engorged. I don’t think anyone is erect when they’re standing in line for security. Does anyone get turned on when they’re turning over their ID and boarding pass to the desk? At first, I didn’t even totally comprehend that it was my penis that kept flaring up the security system. I thought I might just be outrageously unlucky. It wasn’t until one time when I caught a glimpse of the screen that the agents use to determine which part of a passenger’s body looks suspicious. Sure enough, a yellow square was painted right over my dick and balls, as if I was transporting an explosive in my nether regions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I don’t envy the agents who are forced to do the patdown. Nor do I know that the TSA community is aware of this glitch: “Sometimes our system lights up when hung guys pass through the millimeter wave, so keep that in mind.” [Editor’s note: Slate reached out to TSA to ask about this, but has so far not received a response.] But I’m always very professional when they pass their fingers over my junk. I’m not cracking any dad jokes. “Whoa, shouldn’t you buy me dinner first?” Most of those security agents use the back-of-the-hand method when they feel around for potential contraband, so it’s not too intimate. Once they feel what I’m packing, I’m sure they quickly understand why the millimeter wave lit me up. It’s only weird when you’re traveling with family, or on a work trip with colleagues, and they ask why you’re always taking so long in security. I’m like, “Yeah, I don’t know what’s going on, man.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, my dick has only gotten me into one truly awkward moment at TSA, and ironically, it happened after I signed up for PreCheck a few years ago. That purchasing decision wasn’t entirely informed by my penis size—I was traveling a lot for work, and it’s so much easier to breeze through security—but not getting singled out at the checkpoint was definitely a plus. However, on one recent trip, I was one of the randomly selected passengers for a more thorough inspection. The poor agent wasn’t using the back-of-the-hand method. Instead, they were running their palms up the middle of my leg, before grabbing right onto my dick. Their hand ricocheted right off it, immediately, in a real moment of anxiety. I’m guessing they don’t really expect to run into a giant penis when they’re doing their job. It’s pretty rare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The TSA issue is one of the most common ways having a big dick affects your day-to-day quality of life, but nobody really knows about it other than outliers like me. It’s a frequent topic of conversation on the r/BigDickProblems subreddit. Every couple of weeks, someone shares another experience like mine. It’s actually kind of nice to know that I’m not alone. When this first started happening to me, I wondered if there was something else about my body that kept targeting me for extra screening. Like, I’m a fairly slight guy, despite my downstairs girth. Maybe that’s the problem? But no, everyone with a big dick has dealt with this issue. There’s not a lot of people who can relate with the frailties of being hung, so it’s nice to have a community.

Unfortunately, it’s also a problem that’s pretty much impossible to solve, other than shelling out cash for PreCheck. Like, there isn’t a specific brand of underwear you can buy to keep your dick at bay. You either need to get in the express lane, or accept that you’ll be getting an impromptu dick inspection whenever you fly.