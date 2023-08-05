Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: third wheels, orgasm troubles, and inherited wealth.

Dear Prudence

What About a Babysitter: I have been dating “Diane” for several months. She is 24 and has a four year old son “Stevie.” She lives with her parents and works full-time. I enjoy spending time with her and her son, but she has this nasty habit of forgoing arranging child care and just dragging her son along on our dates. These are always activities I have arranged weeks in advance and are not child friendly, like kayaking (we never got in the water) or parties with my friends (my friend had a board game party and Stevie ended up using his markers on the wall).

Diane always claims her sitter backed out at the last minute and she had no choice. I find it hard to believe that it happens so often. I send her reminders and Diane texts me that her mom will be watching Stevie, only to turn up with him. The last time we were attending a local music event that was standing room only and the tickets weren’t cheap. Diane swore up and down that everything was all right. She showed up with a very cranky and tired Stevie. The kid should have been in bed an hour ago.

We ended up having a huge fight. She accused me of calling her a bad mom when I questioned why the hell was Stevie here. I told her she should have just canceled on me. I could have sold the tickets or found someone else to go with. She called me selfish. I told her it shouldn’t be so hard to find a babysitter. My parents had weekly date nights and so did my sister and her husband, and they have three kids! Diane ended up taking Stevie home after he started crying. I ended up selling the tickets to a stranger and going home myself. Diane later apologized, but I honestly don’t know if our relationship should continue. On every other level, Diane and I click, but this habit is frustrating. What do I do?

Care and Feeding

Not That Protective … Am I?: My 13-year-old daughter came back from a sleepaway camp she was at for the past week. She’s always been a rule follower, a goody-two-shoes, shy, and a bookworm. The camp she was at was a nature exploration/science camp, so most of the other kids were also nature nerds. She’s also been having a lot of issues with her body image recently. She feels as if she’s really ugly. My wife and I are very worried and are waiting for her to be seen by a mental health professional.

My daughter and I have a very close relationship, in that she tells both me and my wife everything about her life. She told me she had her first kiss at camp. This boy lives about a 20-minute drive from us. Our daughter really wants to see him. Obviously, they have each other’s phone numbers, so they text all the time, but she wants to meet up with him too. My wife thinks it would be great if we could facilitate this. I’m not too sure it’s necessary. From what I remember of middle school, kids would start dating and break up after two weeks, so if we just wait a few days, the whole thing will blow over anyway. I’m also worried because this is a bit out of character for her, in that she is very worried about breaking rules, and kissing other kids is against the rules at this place. Given her recent mental health issues, I want to be very cautious. My wife is accusing me of wanting to coddle her, being an overprotective father, and projecting too much . I don’t think I’m usually an overprotective dad. My 16-year-old daughter has a boyfriend whom I like quite a lot, so I’m not irrationally worried about my daughters dating. But am I being too protective in this scenario?

How to Do It

Petite Mort Just Keeps Getting Smaller: I’m a cis woman (29), and in the last couple of years, the quality of my orgasms has steadily dropped. They’re still enjoyable, but nothing like what they used to be. It used to be a big crescendo and then fireworks, and now it’s just a little crescendo and nothing. I’ve been through some big life changes over the past few years, including moving across the country to move in with my long-distance partner and changing jobs. I also completed a year of pelvic floor physical therapy for vulvodynia (I previously always had a lot of pain with penetration, including tampons, fingers, and penis-in-vagina, sex, which is now much more manageable and sometimes even pleasurable). And I’m no longer quite the horny young person I used to be. The change is noticeable both with my partner and solo, and with so many changes in my life, it’s hard for me to pinpoint a single cause. But I’d really like my orgasms to go back to how they were! Any advice on how to bring back the magic?

Pay Dirt

No, I’m Not Rich—My Husband Is: When my husband and I started dating 20 years ago and got married 14 years ago neither of us came from money. His family was solidly middle to upper-middle class throughout his life—and I grew up with very little money. Through the sale of their family company and other business ventures, my husband and his family have accumulated around $80 million in cash and $4 million in assets in a family trust over the past three years. When the trust was written my children, my husband, and both his dad and stepmom were written into this trust but I was not. I’m honestly torn on how to feel about this.

On one hand, I understand that I was not a part of that company and it was my husband’s hard work and effort that got them where they are, not mine, so I am not entitled to anything. But also, it makes me feel like they don’t see me as a part of this family even though I’ve been a part of it for 20 years. I also left a thriving career with a great salary when we had children to stay home with them (which I love) while my husband has been able to build wealth. I used my retirement so my husband could purchase a rental property years ago so I have very little assets and no wealth of my own. On top of all of this, my husband makes me feel guilty and like I’m not smart with money because of my spending habits. While I recognize that I am incredibly privileged to live a comfortable middle-class lifestyle, I think this is ridiculous. I drive a 5-year-old base model Volvo that I’ll continue driving until it’s 10 years old, all my clothes are from Target, Amazon, or Old Navy, and most of our furniture is second-hand or IKEA and I don’t ask or expect more. Am I being an entitled, ungrateful wife by feeling like I’m treated as a guest of my husband’s wealth, or do my feelings have any merit?

