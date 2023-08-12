Slate publishes a lot of advice each week, so we’re pulling together a selection of our favorites. Here are a few of the most compelling questions from the week and links to hours of advice reading. This week: wedding showers, mothers-in-law, and polyamory.

Dear Prudence

Still Swimming: Our son is getting married this fall. He and his fiancé are mad about each other, as you would hope for your child. Our family is close, sentimental, and demonstrative, and so is hers. We’ve begun a friendship with her parents, with whom we have much in common, in our values and our social personalities. I’ve told them that I am so glad he’ll have them for in-laws, and I mean it. As for our future daughter-in-law, she’s smart and cute and delightful—when she feels like it. As far as we can tell, she contributes nothing to the work of any relationship, with us or with our son. She won’t work, cook, clean, shop, manage the bills; all practical and emotional labor falls to him. My husband and I feel like she avoids any casual contact with us unless forced, and she makes no effort at developing personal bonds with either of us. It feels sort of like we’re the parents at a teenager’s party: We provide the house and the snacks but we’re not on the invite list.

For example, we threw a shower, and I wrapped in a keepsake box of mementos from his childhood; art and trinkets that I have held over the years. It was, for me, a deeply sentimental gift, and I looked forward to giving it. She opened it, made a comment about making her hold on to all this stuff so I didn’t have to anymore, and put it aside. She showed no curiosity at all about the treasures inside. She moved on to other gifts. The shower was lovely, everyone had a good time, and only this morning I allowed myself to acknowledge the hurt and the disappointment.

I don’t know how to keep this up for the years to come. I worry for my son, that he’ll carry all of the burdens until he breaks someday, and I don’t know how to keep managing the feeling of being slighted. I want a loving relationship with my daughter-in-law, and I fear that it will always be pretend. What do I do?

Care and Feeding

More to Love Than Food: I have a 2-and-a-half-year-old son with a common food allergy. Our family and friends are well aware, and he is happily learning practices that keep him safe, like wearing a medical bracelet, declaring his allergy, and remembering to bring his backpack with his medication with us when we leave the house. He does not yet attend school or daycare and spends all his time with trusted adult family members, so I’ve focused more on teaching him to be ready for when a reaction happens and letting adults manage prevention.

What has become a challenge is keeping him safe around his grandmother, who has declining mental faculties and lives with a lot of extra help in assisted living. We visit weekly, at minimum, and often have meals with extended family. She is constantly trying to feed him snacks and has enough clarity to know she should not be, though she can’t always recall why in the moment. I often hear, “I know I shouldn’t but …” The reasoning is always some variation of, “I wanted to.” I fully understand that sharing food is an expression of love for her, but she’s exposed him to his allergen at least once, and possibly another time, in group settings where we haven’t been able to fully watch or stop her in time.

Do you have any suggestions for how to manage visits with her, especially with extended family, that can help prevent another food mishap?

How to Do It

Sitting This One Out: My husband and I have been married for 11 years. For most of that time, we’d frequently invite other women into our marriage and bed. Sometimes I’d be an active participant, other times I would just watch. It’s been a little over three years since our last playdate, coinciding with the pregnancy and birth of our youngest child.

Recently, my husband introduced me to a friend of his and suggested she be our new “date.” Our sex life is healthy and fun, but I’m not quite in the mood for extra entertainment right now. I’m tired from chasing a toddler and working full time. Thus, we’re juggling the idea of him pursuing this relationship on his own, and I’m open to the idea. She is as well. How do we do this?

Pay Dirt

Dream House or Nightmare: My spouse and I are in a very emotional disagreement about moving into a bigger house. I want to (and think we can afford to) and they panic about money even though we are doing quite well. We have a very healthy 401(k) and 529s, we have no debt except for our current mortgage, and I expect my small business to experience significant growth in the next one-two years. We are looking at a house that includes a rental property and the rental property basically covers the increase in our mortgage but our maintenance/utility bills will also surely go up. We have had to dip into savings and sell some stocks in the past few years to do things like take lavish vacations and do home improvements.

My partner takes this as a sign that we cannot afford our lifestyle. I think this house is a good investment and a great opportunity. It is a great location in a great neighborhood, a suburb of a major city. To be fair, my partner works in an industry where they are worried they will age out and be laid off without warning. Do we need to be able to put money into retirement and college funds AND into a savings/brokerage account every month to feel like we can really afford this move?

