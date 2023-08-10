My Daughter’s Dating Habits Are Horrible. It’s Time I Did Something Extreme.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our daughter is a broken record when it comes to getting involved with bad men. She dropped out of college twice to pursue relationships that didn’t work out, she has quit jobs, and randomly moved across the country because some guy was “the one.” They never are. Her first marriage lasted less than two years with her ex constantly cheating on her and bankrupting her personal finances. Her second marriage lasted nine months and her husband went to jail on fraud charges. Every time her life falls apart, she comes crying home and expects my wife and I to pick up the pieces.

I love my daughter, but she is over 30. She needs to start learning from her past mistakes instead of repeating them. Recently, my wife confided in me that our daughter was dating a married man who she works for. I told that her when it blows up in her face, our daughter isn’t moving back home again. My wife feels that I am being too unfair. I feel that our daughter is never going to learn if we keep enabling this. Help!

—Broken Record

Dear Broken Record,

I’m with you on this one, with a caveat. While I understand your wife’s concern for your daughter, she’s not going to stop this pattern if she can always rely on Mommy and Daddy to come to her rescue. However, if she finds herself turning to unseemly men when she’s in need, you also have to deal with the possibility that she’ll continue to do so if she isn’t able to turn to you instead. So yes, push her towards independence, but you may want to still leave the door open if she finds herself in a truly dire situation.

Remind your wife how many times your daughter has returned to your home after a failed relationship, and point out how little she seems to be learning from experience to experience. She needs to deal with real-life consequences for her actions. Come to an agreement about what level of support you all are willing to provide.

If you decide that you won’t allow your daughter to return to your home again, let her know before her current situation goes left. You should also encourage her to think about how an affair with a married employer could find her very quickly without a job and urge her to consider making a decision with her professional future in mind. Encourage her to interrogate her pattern of relationship choices and to do some serious self-reflection. Be loving, but firm.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I are approaching retirement. We have plans to travel, teach classes, and volunteer. We have always warned our kids that while we would love any grandchildren we get, we aren’t raising them. We have done our time with sleepless nights and skinned knees. Our daughters got the message, but our daughter-in-law refuses to. She and our son have a 1-year-old and are struggling with the cost of childcare. She has repeatedly told us that we need to “step up” as grandparents and take care of our grandchild so she can go back to work.

We are fine with the occasional babysitting, but taking on continual childcare is not in the cards. We are worried that once we open this door to help out we will never be able to close it again. We are concerned that if our son and his wife are having this much trouble with one child, what happens when another comes along? It doesn’t help that our daughter-in-law is more than a little prickly and tends to take offense easily. We spoke with our son, but it hasn’t helped. What do we do?

—Upcoming Retirement

Dear Upcoming Retirement,

You’ve set your boundaries, now it’s up to you to maintain them. Remind your daughter-in-law and your son just what sort of babysitting you are available to provide and how often, and firmly tell them that this won’t be changing anytime soon. Don’t allow yourself to take on more than you feel comfortable doing. Proceed with making plans for your retirement. Your daughter-in-law will just have to accept that you guys aren’t available to be full-time babysitters. That’s her problem.

Had you ever suggested that you all would be doing more in terms of child care, then maybe she’d have some reason to be upset. But you let your family know that you’d be prioritizing yourselves during this era in your lives, and that’s basically all that’s left for you to do. It’s unfortunate that your son and his wife are struggling, but like you said, if you extend yourselves now, they may easily become reliant upon you going forward. Your DIL can shade you with “step up” demands all she wants, but you guys are in charge, and you are free to give as much or as little as you see fit.

Dear Care and Feeding,

When I lived 15 minutes away, my sister and her family couldn’t be bothered to visit me. I always had to come to see them because it was too much of a hassle getting all the kids into the car. Now that I have moved five hours away, to a very tourist-friendly location, my sister and her husband have been clamoring to visit with their kids. I … don’t want this. Our parents have already visited me twice, so I can’t claim that my house isn’t ready for visitors and my sister has always been like a dog with a bone when it comes to getting her way. If I tell her no and why, I will be hearing it for the next 30 years. Is there a way to get out of her visiting, short of faking COVID?

—Visiting

Dear Visiting,

Your reasons for saying “no” aren’t quite clear to me. I understand that it had to have been annoying to be the only one willing to travel when you lived closer—though I am also empathetic to the nightmare of getting kids in the car to go anywhere—but is that reason enough to deny her a visit now?

Also, they are lobbying for a visit, singular, right? It’s not as if they’re trying to pull their minivan into your driveway once a week. You’re in a tourist-friendly location, which means your sister’s family is likely to spend much of their trip outside of your home. Unless there’s something awful that you haven’t shared with us, let them come through for a weekend. It sounds like you were game to spend time with them before you moved, so maybe you’ll enjoy some time together with them more than you realize.

That said, if there is some deeper reason for your refusal, just keep hitting her with excuses when she asks. The annoyance of her complaining about it won’t kill you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband’s cousin is getting married, and she invited the entire family except my brother-in-law, who’s in recovery for alcoholism. He has a teen daughter he didn’t raise, and he’s caused lots of stress for my in-laws over the years. He has now been sober for two years, has a young family, and is in a good place. Our relationship with him is stable, though guarded.

Most of the family is coming to the wedding from Europe. We all get along great, except my MIL and her sister, whose daughter is getting hitched. My aunt said it was a numbers thing and invites are based on personal relationships, not just being related. My brother-in-law is the sole familial exclusion.

The family matriarch told her daughter and bride-to-be granddaughter it was a hurtful move. In response, my MIL decided to not attend the wedding. If my husband and I go, are we okaying this behavior? Should we decline, send a nice gift, and risk widening the gap? We have had a good relationship with them in the past, but this is shining an unflattering light.

—Declining the Drama

Dear Declining the Drama,

It’s not a huge deal to decline an invite from a cousin with whom you are not close, but I don’t think this situation is dramatic enough to warrant you not going.

I understand that the rest of the family was invited, but if your brother-in-law hasn’t made amends with these particular relatives in the years since he’s been doing better, then it’s not surprising that he was left off the guest list. Your mother-in-law also doesn’t get along with the bride’s mother, and that probably had something to do with her decision not to attend the wedding herself. It’s probably tense within your family, but to me, it doesn’t feel that messy for you. You have your own relationship with your brother-in-law, and if you feel comfortable doing so, you can advocate on his behalf in conversations with family members in the future.

If you want to attend the wedding, you should. You don’t have to feel as though you’re contributing to some sort of injustice or taking sides, because you’re not—you’re simply showing up to a party you were invited to. Choosing not to go to the nuptials, on the other hand, would be a pretty big statement, and it doesn’t sound like it’s one that you wish to make.

—Jamilah

