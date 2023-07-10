I’ve Finally Discovered Women’s Secret Weapon in the Bedroom

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a cis heterosexual woman in my 50s and I’ve finally purchased my first vibrator. My problem is that I’m not completely sure what to do with it! I have taken it for a spin a couple of times but could use some suggestions or ideas on how to best use it. I was hoping that it would come with instructions beyond how to charge it and wash it. Also, do you have any suggestions on how to incorporate a toy with a partner once I feel comfortable using it solo?

Advertisement

—Old and Clueless

Dear Old and Clueless,

Your best bet is to experiment and develop an idea of what works for your body. Since you’ve never used a vibrator before, no wonder you’re wishing you had an instruction manual to get you started. You can look up the structure of the clitoris to get some ideas about where to use your vibrator—the glans of your clitoris are just the start. You might enjoy stimulation of your labial folds, the areas where the wings of your clitoris are, the area between your vulva and your anus, or your anus itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Regardless of the kind of vibrator you have, one thing you can do is play with pressure and therefore intensity. There’s a whole range of possibilities from barely touching part of your vulva to pressing quite hard, and the sensations will change with the kind of pressure applied. You might find that one kind of sensation “gets you going” or “warms you up” while other sensations are more effective at helping you orgasm.

Advertisement

Some partners are threatened by vibrators, but most find them intriguing or a typical part of sex. After all, most women prefer some clitoral stimulation, which penises rarely provide, and many require clitoral stimulation to orgasm. Do your best to bring your vibrator to bed matter-of-factly. “Here are the condoms, here is my vibrator.” Do be aware that some people may get weird—that’s simply information. They’re letting you know that they’ve got a hangup, and might not be the right partner for you. Enjoy.

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

A close friend recently said she’d be starting an OnlyFans account. She’s always found interesting, unconventional, and entrepreneurial ways to make money. I don’t doubt her hustle, and she’ll love the performing aspect. She seems to fit the role, but as much as her heart is in it I’m concerned about how little she’s considering her own safety. Which is: not at all. When she first brought it up I offered to be her “Find My Friend,” so we could see each other’s locations via the app, at least while she was working. She brushed the idea off and said she would only be doing virtual sessions and didn’t need it, and also didn’t want anyone else involved with her schedule. When I asked what she was planning for personal security she maintained that she was safe enough just being remote from clients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Personally, this terrifies me. All the sex workers I follow on socials seem to be hypervigilant about their own protection for very real and concrete reasons. Of the two of us, I have a much lower threshold for sounding the alarm, which has been a longstanding part of our dynamic (i.e. I’m much quicker to say “Hey, that guy is giving me the ick, you shouldn’t talk to him”) which she rarely appreciates. I think that’s definitely a contributing factor to her waving me off, but this doesn’t feel like I should let this go as “Lydia’s just gonna do what she’s gonna do.” I plan to talk to her again (and again), but think she would be more easily convinced with guidance from the pros. Are there resources I can turn her to? Is a tough reality check the way to go?

Advertisement

—Mom Friend

Dear Mom Friend,

Your friend is an adult, capable of making her own risk assessment. You’re being overbearing, and infantilizing her. You sound like you might be weaponizing the language of protection (“mom friend”) to do a little stalking yourself.

(If someone reading this column is this person’s friend, or similarly beginning online sexual labor, and wants safety tips, please do write in and I’ll be happy to provide some.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

You aren’t asking what the issues she’ll face are. You’ve decided that you know what’s best for her, that you know what the most dangerous obstacle she needs to be protected from is, and you’re wrong. Use some of your excess energy to consider why you’re trying to control your friend under the guise of safety.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I am a catholic 20-year-old woman. I have dated people before and am currently four months into a relationship with someone who I have known for a long time. He is a great guy and is really supportive and kind. I am a virgin and cannot get around the fact of sex before marriage because my entire childhood that’s all I was taught. As a teen, I was told by people in my church community that sleeping with someone before marriage is a horrid thing and I just can’t get around that. I want to sleep with my boyfriend but even if these same people would never know, I just can’t shake the fact that I’m committing some horrible sin. How do I get over my own fear?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Afraid and Annoyed

Dear Afraid and Annoyed,

The Lutheran Church isn’t quite Catholicism, but Nadia Bolz-Weber—deeply sex-positive ordained Lutheran minister, and author of Shameless: A Sexual Reformation—had some thoughts to share with you:

My friend James Allison is (I do not hesitate to say) a genius. He also happens to be an out, gay (Jesuit) Catholic priest. Here is some of his latest on sexuality. I suppose I would love to ask “Afraid and Annoyed” more about the name they chose. Afraid of what and why—and annoyed by what and why. And I wonder if perhaps her own honest answers to these questions would lead her to what she already knows to be true—like, deeply true. I would perhaps remind her that in the Garden of Eden, we see that we were naked and unashamed in our sexual bodies until we listened to a snake. This means that shame has an origin and it’s not God. Shame doesn’t come from God’s voice, it comes from voices who claim they are speaking FOR God—and that’s different. I mean, sure, when there was no dependable form of birth control and marriage happened within 45 minutes of puberty, and we really needed to be sure whose babies were whose because of how wealth and land and power were inherited through bloodlines, then fine. Great. Sex before or outside of marriage presents some problems. But we haven’t been an agrarian society for a very long time so maybe we can like…MOVE ON. Her God created her to be a sexual being. Not as a passive aggressive test to see if she loves God enough to ignore her natural sexual desires, but because God is good and life is brief and meant to be enjoyed. AND life is messy and meant to be lived with wisdom. The short section in Shameless about Augustine might be helpful here. So many of the Catholic church’s teachings on sex come from one guy’s personal hang-ups. Then the church encased that guy’s shit about sex in amber and they laud and magnify it like it is the WORD OF GOD FOR ALL PEOPLE. It isn’t. It’s one guy’s shit and bless him, but let’s move on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It may feel like you have to choose between your sexuality and your faith, but you don’t. There are sex-positive people of the cloth out there. There are sex-positive interpretations of the Bible. Take your time and listen to your link to God. You’ve got this.

—Stoya

More Advice From Slate

I’m a woman in my late 20s and I’ve been with my boyfriend for two years. We are a good team—he is funny, affectionate, adorably shy and kind, and there is very little I would feel uncomfortable talking to him about. A year into our relationship, the day after his work’s holiday dinner, he confessed tearfully that he had drunkenly kissed someone. He didn’t work with her, and after some time and conversations, I decided that an immediately confessed drunken kiss with a stranger wasn’t that big a deal…