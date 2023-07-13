This week, we’re helping you round out your summer reading lists by asking some of our favorite authors to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice. This is part of our Guest Prudie series.

Today’s columnist is New York-based writer Delia Cai. She is the senior vanities correspondent for Vanity Fair and pens the media newsletter, Deez Links. Her debut novel, Central Places, hit shelves this year.

We asked Cai to weigh in on disastrous Portugal trips, spinster sisters, and “comfortable” silence:

Dear Prudence,

“Kelly” and “Lily” and I have been a trio of friends for years and lived in the same town until Kelly moved about a year ago. Leading up to her move, I felt somewhat sad, but honestly mostly relieved she was out of my day-to-day life. I love her very much as a friend, but I’m happier that she’s a “catch up once a month on the phone” kind of a friend now and not a two-three times a week hang. Lily and I still see each other often and are closer than ever.

Kelly recently came into town, and it was so nice for the three of us to get together! We got a bit carried away and decided we all absolutely had to take a trip to Portugal together this winter. We’ve all been separately but never together, and decided it’s a special place to all of us that we’ll all definitely be returning to in the future. Now that the shine of our nice little visit has worn off, I absolutely do not want to take this trip (or any trip) with Kelly…but I would love to go with Lily!

My biggest reason is that Kelly has a disordered relationship with eating and exercise, which is both upsetting and tedious to be around up close and personal. There are also a ton of small reasons relating to her very particular preferences and general lack of planning skills. The three of us went on a short weekend trip a few years ago and it straight up wasn’t fun. Additionally, my and Lily’s partners know each other really well, but Kelly has only been with her partner for less than a year and Lily hasn’t met him. He’s nice, but not someone I would want to vacation with, and my partner didn’t click with him either. I’m looking at my vacation days now and wondering, is there any way Lily and I and our partners can head off to Portugal or somewhere else together? Or should we skip it this year and try to revisit it after some time has passed since the initial idea? I haven’t asked Lily what she thinks yet, and I’ve really avoided talking with her about Kelly in general because I don’t want to be negative and gossipy toward our friend together. And again, I really love Kelly, I just don’t want to try to navigate the world together even for a short time!

—Got Ahead of Myself

Dear Got Ahead of Myself,

Ah, yes, I’ve seen the brightest minds of my generation overcommit to a group Portugal trip. It happens! It’s well within your rights to back out of a trip, of course, but your instincts are correct: It would indeed be a terrible look to jet off with Lily separately in the immediate aftermath.

But I think there are ways in which you could configure the existing planned trip to make it bearable (namely, shorter or smaller in scale). Traveling abroad is an ambitious and stressful undertaking for most people, whatever their personal history and usual routine might be. Is there a world where you and Lily downgrade this into a weekend trip to visit Kelly? If you two stay at a hotel, you can have some Lily quality time without making Kelly play host (plus, then Kelly can stick to the routines that work for her). If I were to venture a guess, I’d say that going to Portugal or whatever is less important to Kelly than simply feeling included in something fun with the two of you. (For example, I think if you do this weekend trip, then you and Lily can globetrot to your hearts’ content afterward.)

At the end of the day, I’m of the mind that above-average friendships are worth potentially imperfect trips because life is short as hell, and seeing cool places with people you like is pretty much the tippy top of the Maslow pyramid in terms of satisfying ways to spend your time. You do not need to make your travel plans revolve around (or in direct avoidance of) Kelly, but if she is important to you, there are a million ways to spend time together that don’t involve a ticket to Lisbon. It’s the company, not the destination, right?

Dear Prudence,

My younger sister is engaged and I couldn’t be more thrilled! She has been dating her fiancé for seven years and their relationship has been heading in this direction for a while. He’s nice and she seems very happy. However, I am dreading the endless pitying questions from my family. “Are you okay?” “How nice for you sister—wouldn’t it be great if this happened to you?” “Are you jealous? Are you worried you missed your chance?” Rationally I know that these are dated responses and that a woman’s worth is not dependent on whether or not she is a wife but it’s very hard not to feel a dip in ego when everyone is asking you these questions. To make matters worse, my mother left me off a text chain announcing the news to the family, which means the jokes and barbs will be nonstop. When people inevitably ask me these questions what should I say? How should I steel myself for the coming onslaught of pity?

—Spinster Sister

Dear Spinster Sister,

I’m answering this on a plane coming back from the wedding of my oldest childhood friend, who not only had the temerity to be a rather matchless golden child throughout our entire lives, but who also met her future husband when they were both 16 and never looked back. THE GALL, RIGHT? She has never had to download Tinder, ever! Where is the justice????

The wedding was gorgeous and amazing, of course, but I got a fair share of interrogation/judgment from every auntie in attendance who watched the two of us grow up in our hometown’s Chinese community. I shit you not, one actually told me I needed to “keep up.” I ended up doing breathing exercises outside Adler Planetarium at midnight, so just know that whatever happens, you will be coping better than I did.

What I’ve since realized is that pity is unimaginative. People will always ask single women about being single in a weird, sad way because generally, our culture has no interest in promoting the entire cosmos of ways that a life sans partner can fulfill you. Someone asking, “Are you jealous?” is both a predictable question and one that says a whoooooole lot about both their own insecurities. Can they really not think of anything more interesting to ask? We need to be questioning each other more about aliens, in my humble opinion. So that’s one way to react to the inevitable questions: How boring!

You’re right, though: You will need some armor going into this wedding season and beyond. But you do not owe these people serious answers. Instead, there’s some fun to be had here deciding just how confrontational/trolly/hilarious you want to be. For example, you can play Single Socrates and answer each question with a question:

Them: Are you okay?

You: Why wouldn’t I be?

Them: Ummmm because you’re single as fuck.

You: Why would that bum me out?

Them: Because you’re lonely lol?

You: Why would being single mean that I’m lonely?

Them: ***glitching sounds****

Plus, this is a great opportunity to practice deflecting, which is a hugely underrated skill that more celebrities and fewer CEOs need to master. If they ask, “Are you worried you missed your chance?” You can respond, “That’s so nice of you to ask, how’s the new job going?” or deliberately mishear and go, “I’m so glad you asked about my love life, in terms of the national agenda, Infrastructure Week is totally going according to plan; next week we are going to figure out the debt ceiling thing.” You get what I mean. If you turn the questions back on them, most people will be so happy to talk about themselves that they’ll barely notice. Because that’s what this pitying questioning is about—themselves and their limited vision of an existence not currently spent orbiting an almighty wedding.

Kierkegaard said, “Anxiety is the dizziness of freedom,” and Ted Chiang wrote a novella under the same title about free will. Put that shit on a mood board, or perhaps on the back of some business cards to hand out during these inevitable nosy inquisitions.

Keep your armor on, and keep your fellow single friends on call for venting. Oh, and call me if you need a good girls’ night out.

Dear Prudence,

I hate to think that I’m writing an in-law letter—it feels so cliche! But here we are. Generally, I get along quite well with my husband’s parents. We have our differences but they have been generous and welcoming to me since we started dating. The problem is that my father-in-law makes comments about women that ENRAGE me. In particular, he often criticizes his sister’s weight (behind her back) and uses terribly derogatory and offensive slurs (both weight-related and more general aka “bitch”). He seemingly thinks because they have a contentious relationship (I’m not judging that—I understand difficult sibling dynamics) that it’s OK to insult her for her weight. WTF?!

I’ve tried to make my discomfort known while not starting a fight, but he still says these terrible things around me. And now, I’ve just given birth to a baby girl and I do not want her to EVER hear those words come out of her grandfather’s mouth. Not to mention that when my husband and I started dating I was close to underweight, but now after the pandemic, years of hormone therapy, and a difficult pregnancy/postpartum period, I am now medically classified as obese. So there’s an added layer of embarrassment for me (as if I AGAIN make known that I’m offended by his language—POOF—I’ll be outing myself as a fat person and not just a temporarily weight-challenged new mom).

My question for you is: Do I have to be the one to shut this down? Can I make my husband talk to his father about it? He seems annoyed by his father’s hurtful words but not nearly as outraged as I am. (If you’re wondering about my mother-in-law, she also seems uncomfortable with her husband’s words but brushes it off with an almost playful, “Stop that, Bob!”) I have a sneaking suspicion my outspoken feminism isn’t always appreciated by my father-in-law, and I assume that’s why he hasn’t listened to my appeal to stop this behavior in the past. I also think it’s unfair that the fat woman so often has to be the one to shut down fat-shaming men. Can’t my husband handle the emotional labor of this for once? If not for me, then for our daughter? Or is that just me taking the lazy way out?

—Elephantine in the Room

Dear Elephantine in the Room,

Honestly, I am kind of perturbed that your husband simply “seems annoyed” rather than full-throttle disgusted by his father’s behavior. I’m sure he thinks it’s Just How Dad Is, but if you’ve made it clear that you’re finding the father-in-law’s comments personally hurtful, Husband needs to step up here and, at the very very very least, limit the exposure.

It sounds like you’re afraid your father-in-law could say something like that about you—or your daughter—in the future, if not already. I think that is a valid fear. In my experience, men do not typically confine endearments like “fat bitch,” or whatever, to one specific woman they have issues with. I would LOVE to know, the next time this guy starts spewing, what would happen if Husband asked (in a totally neutral voice), “So, are you going to talk about your granddaughter like that one day?” If Husband can’t firm up that spine and you feel spicy, you could ask that yourself.

But no, it is absolutely not on you to play hall monitor when an in-law is being misogynistic. It does sound like you need a serious chat with your husband about how much this upsets you, and what steps you both will be taking to limit your time (and that of your daughter’s) around this man. If Husband doesn’t take your distress seriously, then I have some major, major questions about how brosky plans to be a supportive partner and parent in a world that provides no shortage of things for women to be rightfully furious about.

Dear Prudence,

“Annette” and I were close childhood friends and stayed friends through it all despite living in different states since we were 18. I value our history, and her honesty, intelligence, and kindness over the years. We stay in touch through video chats and she sends lots of cards. We see each other about twice a year because it’s very expensive.

Annette has been having a tough time since 2018—she’s always been brilliant and was in the final year of medical school when she had a major health event and had to withdraw. After a year, she was healthy enough to work but her doctors and therapist say that operating in fast-paced environments is no longer an option for her, and so she has all the drive and all the debt with no degree. She really struggled emotionally and financially with the loss of her dream, so I gave our friendship a lot of grace. Then her long-term boyfriend moved them to a far-off state and dumped her, so again, a lot of grace.

But it’s been a couple of years since then, and I’m trying to figure out how to handle the new, bitter, judgy woman that Annette has become. She really seems to see people and talk about them in black and white, very different than she did five years ago. Our conversations leave me feeling sad and stressed because nothing she does or tries ever pleases her, and she seems to be digging more into this as time passes. She’s definitely been through it, but I feel like the friend I adored for more than two decades is becoming someone I don’t recognize. Is there anything I can say or do?

—Missing Her

Dear Missing Her,

You are a good friend for even bothering to ask. I think that is the takeaway here. I’ve been in your shoes, and I’ve been in Annette’s, so I know how easy it is in these scenarios to just…kind of….fade into the ether? I think that’s the only wrong move here: to disappear.

We can’t expect our friends to only change for the better, and Annette definitely sounds like she’s in a dark place. Health stuff can rewire a person completely! It sounds like you’re not planning to ditch her, but of course, it is not your job to “rescue” her, either. So, what then?

I think you need to find out how much of this change she’s actually aware of herself. There’s a difference between A) someone who’s going through a tough time, but can acknowledge that it’s making her cynical and angry, versus B) someone who’s going through a tough time and can’t see how she’s lashing out and holding the world at a distance. Your friend is trying to protect herself and process an unknown quantity of anger and grief (over the life she thought she would have). As someone who’s known her for this long, you do have the grounds here to point out that, in the process of feeling her way into the next part of her life, she’s closing herself off to the world.

Have a conversation over whatever medium you both prefer (I would almost favor an email or a phone call because that gives her a buffer of time/privacy to react) where you ask if you can make an observation. Then say: You seem deeply unhappy. I know you have been put through the wringer over these last few years. It’s completely unfair and awful. I’m so sorry. Is there anything I can say or do?”

She might choose to get vulnerable with you, she might not. That’s okay. At the end of the day, she’s going to feel relieved that you see it, too.

Dear Prudie,

I have been dating a great guy for over six months. I love so many things about him, and I’m so glad I met him, but I have one thing I’m worried about. We text when we’re apart, but when we’re together I feel like we don’t talk much. He says it’s a “comfortable silence,” and he’s not worried, but I was in a bad marriage where my ex thought togetherness meant being in the same room while he watched TV. I really don’t want to relive that. What should I do?

—Is This a Red Flag?

Dear Red Flag,

Dump him. Babe, I know that sounds harsh, but I feel this in my bones. Dump him—not because a preference for quietude is a “red flag” per se, but because it’s a “red flag” in that you have a clear relationship requirement that this guy can’t and won’t fulfill.

Listen to me. I have probably shorn years off my lifespan trying to wheedle conversation out of taciturn men who prefer to cocoon themselves within a thick weighted blanket of silence. There are a million reasons people (not just men obviously) do this, but that kind of doesn’t matter, because you can’t change this part of them. For a while, I thought I just had to say the right thing—hit on the right password that would unlock an almighty gush of verbal expression my way. Then I thought, well maybe I’m asking for “too much.” As if a partner who will TALK TO YOU ABOUT STUFF is not the whole appeal of a relationship. As if great conversation with someone you care about is not THE SWEET, VIVIFYING NECTAR OF LIFE?????

Some people truly have no use for chatter in their relationships. I’m sure they will find each other and go on to raise weird, noiseless children together, and happily so. But it sounds like you need chatter. So do I. Within a relationship, I know I need great conversation like I need water. This means I can’t be walking around cosplaying Moses, trying to beat the shit out of some stoic (albeit handsome and well-dressed) desert rocks with my shrill little walking stick in hopes of unleashing something close to drinkable. Neither can you.

And now you know. It took me a long time to realize that good conversation is pretty much my number one casting requirement for the role of “romantic partner.” But now that I do, I’m constantly shocked when I notice how easily that exact talkative energy I crave will come from often the most random people—new dates, new friends, strangers, even. It felt like I’d been performing emotional dentistry on my hands and knees, trying to get a tiny hit of what I wanted so much. You’re telling me that, all this time, all of these other people have been giving it away for free? And I get to pick which one I want?

I want that feeling for you.

