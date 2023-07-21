A Surprisingly Compelling Conversation With the Man Who Claims He Invented “Taco Tuesday”

Taco Bell this week succeeded in its quest to cancel Taco John’s patent on the phrase “Taco Tuesday” after a nationwide campaign that at one point featured LeBron James asking “How can someone own Taco Tuesday?” in a TV ad. (James once tried and failed to register the trademark for himself.) News stories on the matter noted Taco Bell could now use “Taco Tuesday” everywhere, with one exception: New Jersey. Why is that? That is because Gregory Gregory, the owner of the appropriately named Gregory’s Bar in Somers Point, New Jersey, has had a trademark on the term since 1982. And even in the face of great Big Taco adversity, he isn’t going to give it up.

Advertisement

Gregory told me this week that he long ago inherited his family’s Jersey Shore business, which was founded in 1946 by his grandfather, Walter “Pop” Gregory, along with its unique building made of wood salvaged after a major storm. Over the phone, I asked for his thoughts on Taco Bell’s bid to “liberate” the phrase from him and how he came to have his very first Taco Tuesday more than 40 years ago. Our conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aymann Ismail: Can you just describe to me the moment that led to the concept of Taco Tuesday at Gregory’s?

Gregory Gregory: I was running a bar restaurant in Philadelphia in a shopping mall. I went down to the food court to do food marketing, see what everybody’s eating, and everybody was in line at a place that said ta-co. T-A-C-O. So after three days I went up and said, “I’ll try a ta-co.” And the lady said, “It’s a taco and it’s Mexican.” Well, she made me one. I sat down, took one bite, thought it was horrible, never finished it, threw it out. And then I was taking over the family business in a month. So, the family business was a bar restaurant at the Jersey Shore. We came down, we’re setting up the menu, and I said to my wife and my partner Walter Gregory and his wife, I said, “Let’s put tacos on the menu.” And they said, “No, we don’t even know what they are. Nobody has them.” There was no Mexican restaurants in 1978 down near Atlantic City. Nobody ate Mexican food.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And I said, “Well, let me tell you, I want to do it one night a week because it is a phenomenon up here. People stand in line for these things.” And so they said, “When do you want to do it?” I said, “Well, the bar down the street has ‘Drink and Drown Wednesday.’ Let’s do it on Tuesday, the night before they go out, and we’ll call it ‘Taco Tuesday.’ ” And we said, “Yeah, that’s got a nice ring to it, we’ll call it ‘Taco Tuesday.’ ”

We started it, and the first night, on a Tuesday in 1979, in February, we sold five orders, which was 15 tacos. And then the second week we sold 30 orders. And then the third week we sold out. And then after that, it was crazy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What was on the taco?

The recipe is ground beef with taco seasoning that we bought from our food supplier, fresh tomatoes, fresh lettuce, fresh cheddar cheese, and the salsa was from a salsa recipe from Playboy magazine. And we still use that recipe now for the salsa. And that’s it, the basic taco. And we’ve sold over 2 million in the 44 years we’ve done Taco Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At what point do you say, “We’ve got to trademark this?”

In ’79, about a year into Taco Tuesday, the casinos were just starting here, and my public speaking professor from college came in and said, “This is crazy. You’ve got a line out front, two people in, two people out. You’ve got to trademark this.” I said, “Oh, OK, sounds good.” He comes in a couple months later and says, “How are you doing with the trademark?” I said, “I didn’t do anything.” He comes back two weeks later, says, “Give me a check, sign here.” I gave him a check, signed the paper, he found the lawyer, he did all the legwork, and we were awarded a trademark in 1982.

Advertisement

And then Taco John’s swept in.

That happened in 1989, when we didn’t advertise out of New Jersey and we didn’t really try and do anything national because we’re a small, one-unit family business. And so after they lawyered us for a while, we settled, and said, “We’ll take New Jersey. You can have the rest,” because we’re not going to expand.

OK. So I was reading the Taco Bell argument and they’re saying that they’re trying to “liberate” Taco Tuesday. Right? They wrote, “Taco Bell believes ‘Taco Tuesday’ is critical to everyone’s Tuesday. To deprive anyone of saying ‘Taco Tuesday,’ be it Taco Bell or anyone who provides tacos to the world, is like depriving the world of sunshine itself.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Where were they in 1982? The home of the original Taco Tuesday is what we are. Twenty years ago, I walked into a bar in San Diego that had “Taco Tuesday” on the sign. I walked in about to yell at the guy, but he goes, “Hey, Gregory.” It was a guy from around here that opened his own bar out in California and took the night with him. We started it. There’s no doubt about it—that we’re the original Taco Tuesday.

Can you explain how it hurts your business if somebody in San Diego, for example, is advertising Taco Tuesday, if you’re only concerned about New Jersey?

If Taco John wants to let everybody have it, then let them have it. But you know what? Taco Tuesday, to me, is the day before payday here. I use Taco Tuesday to finalize my cashflow to pay my employees. You know what I mean? It’s one of the biggest days of my week. So I set up my payday so that when I had to write a check, it was after Taco Tuesday. That’s how important it is to us.

Advertisement

Do you really think that Taco Bell’s going to take your customers if they start calling their Tuesdays “Taco Tuesday”?

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’m not worried about Taco Bell. I’m worried about the bar down the street, who I’ve already had to tell two or three times that I get triple damages before they stopped using it. I’m worried about my business. I’m not worried about liberating the phrase for the rest of humanity. I’m worried about South Jersey. I’m just a little frog in a big, big pond.

What went through your mind when LeBron James got involved?

Related From Slate Josh Gondelman One Seltzer Brand Towers Above the Rest—and It’s Not Even Close Read More

You know what? He spent more time making the commercial than he did dribbling the basketball. They got swept while that was happening. If he wants to come down and sling some tacos now that he’s not working, I can always find place on the line for a guy to make a couple bucks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve seen you describe this as a David-and-Goliath story, like you’re squaring up against Taco Bell.

I’m just a little guy being picked on by big business. I don’t want to sound like a guy that’s—it just doesn’t feel fair. I’ve been paying my fees to have my trademark. I don’t call my hamburger a “Whopper,” and I don’t think they should say, “OK, let’s make ‘Whopper’ be the national word for hamburgers. We’ll stop using it at Burger King.” Right? Does that float?

Advertisement

What’s the latest with the trademark right now? Do you think it’s at risk? Do you feel like you still need to defend it?

Advertisement

I still have to defend it because I still have it. Taco John’s let theirs go, and we’re looking into seeing whether it reverts back to me, because they took it from us a while ago, maybe it should revert back to me because I’m the original guy that coined the phrase. That’s a point that we’re going to have to look into.

What does a reasonable solution look like for you? If you could sit down with the head of Taco Bell today, what would you tell them?

Geez, I don’t know. The head of Taco Bell’s probably a great person, because you’re not going to be the head of a giant firm like that if you’re not a smart guy. Yum Brands is a behemoth. They’re too big to fail. So I don’t know what I would say, to tell you the truth. I’d say something. I know I’d say something.

Advertisement

We’re going to continue to protect our brand until it just isn’t feasible anymore. We’re just sorry that it’s gone this far. I don’t even know if I want you to say that. We’re in the bar, restaurant, fun business, and Taco Tuesday is fun. And Taco Tuesday’s been good to us. My boat’s called Taco Tuesday. We’ve got all kinds of things Taco Tuesday, and we’ve given bazillions out on Taco Tuesday benefit nights over the 40 years. So it’s something that’s near and dear to us, and we’d like to keep it.

Can you share some Taco Tuesday memories?

We’ve had now numerous sports stars. We’re only 10 minutes from Atlantic City, so a lot of the casino hosts would bring their guests in for Taco Tuesday. We’ve had comedians, we’ve had singers, we’ve had a bunch of stars. The year that Ron Jaworski had a bad season with the Eagles, somebody brought him in for Taco Tuesday, and he got booed out of the place. Philly fans and South Jersey fans are the toughest. They throw snowballs at Santa Claus and stuff like that.