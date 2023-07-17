My Sudden, New Attraction Is Making Me Question Everything

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I (she/her) am a queer cis woman in my 30s, in a long-term relationship with a gentle, thoughtful, sensitive woman. I came out in my teens, even though my environment wasn’t very friendly to it because it was basically impossible for me to hide. I’ve had an average-to-higher-than-average number of shitty homophobic experiences, but I always told myself it was worth it to be who I am. I had a brief sex fling with a person who was assigned male at birth in college, who immediately after transitioned as a woman. Other than that hetero-ish situation, it’s been all female partners all the time, even in situations where I wished I could have been straight. Women are gorgeous, sexy, interesting, and have always been it for me. It’s felt hard sometimes, but I have always been comforted by the fact that to use a cliche, I’m living with my truth.

Recently, my beloved partner and I have been going through a bit of a sex slump (mostly on my side, I haven’t been feeling much desire generally, and I feel guilty about it). But in the past couple of months, I’ve been noticing men, and fantasizing about my ex’s dick. It feels confusing, out of the blue, and like a fundamental shift in who I’ve always understood myself to be, and I’m really sad, upset, and scared about it. Trying to even bring up the topic in general with my girlfriend has been a no-go. I don’t want her to feel rejected and starting the conversation about “Maybe I’m bi?” went really badly. What do I do here? I feel confused and horny at the wrong times, about the wrong things, and like my body and brain have been playing some kind of long con trick on me. But also, it seems like what I understood as the status quo isn’t anymore. What do I do?

—WTF

Dear WTF,

Justin Lehmiller’s Tell Me What You Want is a survey of Americans’ sexual fantasies, and it describes—along with heterosexual fantasies of hooking up with people of the same gender—gay men and lesbians who fantasize about people of a different gender. You’re not alone, and as is the case with most fantasies, you aren’t that odd.

As for what you do, well, you take a deep breath and do your best to be gentle with yourself. You’re who you are, and the boxes we label each other and ourselves with in life rarely fit like a glove. You’re OK as you are—complex, complicated, and maybe a little messy when you’re comparing yourself to a rigid categorization. Whether journaling or thinking in the shower works well for you, or you prefer to talk things through with a trusted friend, game out how you’ll bring this up with your partner. Rehearse it, if you will.

In regards to your girlfriend, I’m concerned about her reaction to the possibility of you being bisexual. She may be projecting her own insecurities about her sexuality or your relationship onto your sexual orientation, and that isn’t fair to you. People often conflate “lesbian” or “straight” with fidelity, and “bisexual” with “I’m going to cheat on you with all the people of every gender.” Regardless of what her reaction is, if you don’t feel like you can be yourself with your partner that’s something that should make you pause and consider.

Dear How to Do It,

What is the etiquette for giving sexy lingerie as a surprise gift? The only way to be certain about a partner’s reaction is to ask, but I think the element of surprise could be (extremely) flattering in a way that picking out a piece with permission isn’t. I think going straight to a “just-for-sex” piece (think crotchless) could put my partner into an awkward and unappealing situation: I’d like to avoid this response. However, I don’t know if a more functional piece like a chemise would skirt that territory. I’d love your advice about whether I’m overthinking it, or whether this kind of gift would be a well-meaning but misguided display of affection.

—Lingering Lingerie

Dear Lingering Lingerie,

And if they want crotchless panties, a chemise might make them feel dowdy.

Really, what matters here is how your partner feels. Do they wear lingerie at all? If so, what kind of stuff do they wear? Have they expressed an interest in lingerie? If so, what kinds? And does your partner enjoy surprises in general? If they’re into lingerie, and like being surprised by you, I’d say go for it. If you’re feeling around in the dark here, maybe let go of your desire to surprise them and get a gift card or offer a shopping trip instead.

Dear How to Do It,

Over the last few years, my partner has gained 50-plus pounds and it has started to interfere with our sex life. I don’t struggle with attraction, I struggle with how our bodies don’t fit the same way they have in the past and the modifications I’ve tried haven’t been very successful. When I’m on top, facing forward or backward, my legs are spread wider than they used to be and my hips just can’t take that for long. I stretch regularly, but it doesn’t take long for my hips to ache and when I’m on top they almost feel like they’re seizing up. I will plant my feet on either side rather than my knees on the bed, which helps, but even that is only good for so long.

In missionary, my hips also end up wider than what is comfortable, but I have found some workarounds. What is killing me is that when he’s on top his lower abdomen rubs my clit in a very uncomfortable way. No amount of angling, pillows for elevation, or even him standing and me on my back at the edge of the bed seems to avoid his low belly rubbing uncomfortably. We end up with him behind me most of the time, which is good, but I really love getting absolutely pounded in missionary and I hate that I’ve lost that. I’ve taken to just putting my fingers over the area, which works, but is distracting and my nails inevitably end up poking one of us. Do you have any suggestions for different positions or ideas in general on how to find new ways for our bodies to fit?

—Aches and Pains

Dear Aches and Pains,

You can stretch, as you mention, and do strength training for your hips. That should help with the discomfort you feel when you’re on top. You also might look into positions that place you both on your sides like spoon and missionary on the side.

You can also consider other ways to block your partner’s lower abdomen from rubbing your clit. If you’ve ever considered latex garments, now would be a good time—the compression will act a bit like a pair of Spanx. When latex is lubricated, any rubbing is more likely to be smooth and pleasurable. Lastly, it might be time to think about how important your nails are to you—the shorter the nails, the lower likelihood of being poked.

—Stoya

