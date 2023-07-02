In the New York urban-exploring scene back a decade ago, the Williamsburg Bridge was the Holy Grail. For photographers and graffiti artists who lurked beyond the Keep Out signs, in abandoned buildings and dusty subway tunnels, climbing to the summit of that bridge was like a pilgrimage. As long as you were up there, you were the king or queen of the city.

One photographer I know made a tiny snowman at the top. Another proposed to his girlfriend up there, and they climbed down together fiancés. When I eventually made my trip to the top, I was surprised by the serene silence several hundred feet in the air above the buzzing city.

Advertisement

But since then, the Williamsburg Bridge has taken on an entirely new reputation. To some now in that scene, it’s nicknamed “Death Bridge.” That’s because of subway surfing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More and more risk-taking young people are dying in New York in the newish trend in which they climb atop moving subway cars and often take videos. Just on Thursday night, a 14-year-old boy died attempting a surf on a train in Queens; a week earlier, another 14-year-old died outside a train in Brooklyn.

The Williamsburg Bridge has been especially deadly. A typical case was 15-year-old Zackery Noel Nazario’s death earlier this year. As a Manhattan-bound J train crossed the bridge, Nazario exited a subway car and climbed up to the top. He presumably had turned to help his girlfriend climb up when his head struck something that knocked him onto the tracks. His girlfriend narrowly escaped injury. Another 15-year-old, Ka’Von Wooden, also died surfing on the Williamsburg Bridge; an unidentified 32-year-old man was killed there when he, too, lost his footing.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says subway surfing incidents increased by 350 percent to 928 incidents in 2022, up from 206 in 2021. So far this year, the MTA has tracked an average of two people subway surfing every day on its subway system, though it’s likely the actual number is much higher. And the agency says it knows what’s to blame: Viral videos of the stunt are popular on apps like TikTok and Instagram. Several videos show kids rushing onto a train as it pulls into the station, either grabbing onto the back of the train car or climbing up to the top as the trains fly down the tracks at 20 to 55 miles per hour.

Advertisement

New York Mayor Eric Adams has suggested that quickly removing subway surfing content from social media could have prevented deaths like Nazario’s. “Some of these sites, they’re more addictive than drugs. People can’t get off them. And you start duplicating this behavior,” he said. “I think the national government must come in and say, ‘What is the corporate responsibility of social media?’ ” Or as MTA chairman Janno Lieber put it, “If they were running videos of people playing Russian roulette with live bullets, they would understand the consequences, and this is the equivalent for kids.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

I looked back to my own Williamsburg Bridge photos, and it wasn’t hard for me to understand why these kids keep doing it. When I talked to a few, they told me they know why deaths tend to keep happening on the bridge. They’ve watched it happen in real time. And it has modified their behavior, if not convinced all of them to stop.

An 18-year-old known as K Dot told me he, too, was drawn to surf the bridge. “Man, it was like the best view ever. It was really serene and beautiful. Other than dodging beams and stuff, it’s, like, a really picturesque moment,” he told me, recalling the first time he train surfed. “Personally, I stopped surfing the Williamsburg Bridge because I knew that shit was going to take somebody out one of these days. First it was some kid who hit his head. This guy was literally dodging beams, and he hit his head. He didn’t die, he just got stitches on his forehead. And then, as we all know, Ka’Von died. After that, I was like, ‘This bridge is Death Bridge.’ Literally, people are dying left and right on this bridge.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Heather Schwedel Why So Many People Have Decided a Purple McDonald’s Monster Is Killing Them With a Milkshake Read More

He was first exposed to train surfing through Instagram. In 2020, when he was 15, he watched a few video clips shot from the top of a subway car and added himself to a train surfing group. When they scheduled a time to meet up, he dressed in all black and met them near the bridge. “We went to Williamsburg Bridge, and everybody got up top. But I was kind of hesitant, so I only sat down,” he said.

The moment he decided never to surf again came abruptly. On his way home from work one night, he approached the Delancey–Essex platform to ride over the Williamsburg Bridge—from the inside of the train—to go back home from work. “And what do I see: The train conductor bugging out over the loud speaker. He’s yelling, ‘NYPD to the back of the train! NYPD to the back of the train!’ ” He took out his camera as he noticed familiar faces on the platform, other train-surfers he recognized from the scene. Then he saw his friend lying unconscious on the train tracks. “I saw his face bloodied up. And that really broke me. I thought he was about to die. After that I was like, ‘Nah, never,’ ” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maddox, a 15-year-old, also told me he quit train surfing because of how many people were getting hurt. He recalled being angry at a video circulating within the community of the aftermath of Nazario’s death. “They were like ‘Welcome to New York, where you see a dead n-word on the track,’ ” he said. “If it was me in that situation, and I was just lying there, I wouldn’t want anyone to make fun of me while I’m split in half.”

Maddox became enchanted by train surfing after he saw videos on TikTok. When he and a friend were riding the train, they egged each other on and climbed to the top. It became an addiction quickly. But after seeing other kids get hurt online, and after some of his own friends hit their heads, he lost interest. “I thought I could be next. It’s like testing your luck doing this stuff. It feels different seeing someone you know on the news. It feels crazy,” he said.

Advertisement

This is the same story with most subway surfers. Another teenager, who goes by Floxks, hasn’t given up subway surfing yet, and he regularly posts videos. He first started just back-surfing, or holding onto the train as it roared down the tracks. “Up until the last moment, I was second-guessing—should I, should I not,” he recalled. “It was such a cool-ass experience. I was just happy as fuck.” He rode the train underground, only sticking his head out to the side to see ahead for one moment before he, too, narrowly escaped being hit by a sign. “I weaved that shit, like, at the last two, three seconds. I was like, ‘I’m not doing that shit again.’ But that’s the only time I almost got hurt.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Floxks blamed deaths on a lack of preparation and not paying attention, citing the teen who turned back to his girlfriend. His videos can look spontaneous, but he said each surf is meticulously thought out and planned. “When I surfed on the 5 train, I wasn’t just like, ‘Fuck it, I’m going to go on top.’ Hell no. I checked that entire tunnel. I rode back and forth to make sure there were no metal beams hanging that could hit me head,” he said. “This is the type of stuff you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to check the area.”

I asked him if he thought his videos were helping contribute to more kids trying to surf, and if a crackdown on the videos was warranted. “I’m not going to lie. I see what they’re doing, and it’s for the better. At first, when I started doing train surfing, I was like, ‘This is cool.’ Then I introduced my friend. But now, looking back, people should never have been posting all this shit,” he told me. “When I first started, I don’t know how many other people did it. I was thinking I was the only person, because I didn’t see other people train-surf until mid-2021. And now it’s like everybody doing it, everybody is making it hot, and now everybody is hating on train surfing. It’s like, ‘Damn, I was just trying to have fun.’ ”

Advertisement

K Dot and Maddox also agreed. “The censorship is fair because people are dying,” K Dot said. “Kids will still get the idea, whether through Instagram or not, but it’d stop some,” Maddox said. Though they both think back to their experiences surfing as fun, both said they didn’t want to inspire more kids to try it.

Advertisement

When Maddox explained how he got into exploring and train surfing, he cited a video that sounded familiar to me. “Watching 2E with my mom as he takes photos in Domino Sugar factory, I was like, ‘Imma do it,’ ” he said, referring to the legendary urban explorer and photographer. I had a moment of shock. “I was with 2E at Domino!” I said. “That’s the video that inspired me for this! Thank you,” he said. We chatted for a bit about other videos I’ve shot in the subway tunnels, documenting graffiti artists making massive pieces in abandoned subway stations.

After the call, I felt uneasy. I never subway surfed, but the videos that I shot exploring off-limits New York are still out there. Maddox said he’s holding on to hours of footage from the tops of subway cars, no longer willing to glorify it. He is smarter than I was.