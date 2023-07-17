I Do Not Trust My Sister-in-Law’s New Fiancé to Take Care of My Kids

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have two kids: a 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. My sister-in-law is named as their legal guardian if something were to happen to us. She has a close relationship with the kids, is very financially responsible, (until recently) lived within the same school district, and understands our values/wants in raising the kids. In the past few months, she started dating someone new who we met casually a couple of times before they unexpectedly announced they were moving in together last month. Because he has a daughter (10) already in school, she moved in with him about an hour away. We helped with the move, and it was the first time we saw him with his daughter. He is an authoritarian as a parent. In the time we were there, he spoke very sternly to his daughter over things ranging from not calling my mother-in-law “ma’am” when she was introduced to asking if she could go over to her friend’s house to play when we were moving the big stuff she couldn’t help with.

That night, they got engaged. My husband and I talked about it and told his sister that since he’s officially joining the family, we’d like to talk to him about the fact that she’s the kids’ guardian and make sure he’s on board with the fact that our children would potentially be a part of their household at some point. This past weekend, we did just that, and he treated the whole thing as a joke. He said the kids would be fine because there are a couple of extra closets they could live in (obviously I know this was an attempt at a joke) and asked about what kind of trust/accounts they would be coming with and if there’s any restrictions on how it can be used. My husband and I are very sarcastic people, so I’m sure he was just trying to be funny, but we were trying to have a serious conversation. We are very seriously considering changing our kids’ guardians to close friends we have developed in the last four years that live down the street and have a kid in the grade between ours. We brought our concerns up to my in-laws, and they said we were overreacting and are trying to punish my sister-in-law because we think she’s moving too fast in the relationship. I know it’s unlikely we will ever need them as guardians, but I just keep imagining my kids, grieving their parents and having moved away from their school and friends and getting yelled at by their dick of an uncle because they forgot to bring their water cup out of their room to the dishwasher before they left for school (a real thing he yelled about when we were there). We need an outside perspective, please!

—Doing It for the Kids

Dear For the Kids,

You should be comfortable with the people you ask to raise your children. So, on the one hand, I think it’s perfectly acceptable to choose a non-family member to take on this responsibility. My parents chose family friends so that my sister and I wouldn’t be uprooted to another state to live with family, and it always struck me as a sensible option. If keeping your kids in their same district is important to you, that’s a reasonable motivation.

On the other hand, you are just getting to know your soon-to-be brother-in-law, and while I understand you’ve spotted yellow flags in these interactions (they’d concern me, too), I don’t know if you have all the information you need to fully know what kind of guardian he might be. I have friends who are much stricter than I am as a parent, but they’re also incredibly loving and generous to their kids (and friends); it would be easy to mischaracterize them from one or two interactions.

I think you need to gather more information. If your neighbor friends say they are open to guardianship, have a more in-depth conversation where you can each ask questions of each other. Use this conversation to envision what non-blood-relative custody might look like. For example, how would they maintain connections between the kids and family? How would holidays and other milestones be celebrated? Would their parents embrace your kids as new grandchildren, and do you want that? Through these conversations, you might discover that you’re more comfortable keeping guardianship in the family, or you might be more confident than ever in the neighbors.

Meanwhile, make a point to spend more time with your new brother-in-law and niece; in doing so you’ll come to better understand how he parents and you’ll see how your kids and his daughter take to one another. You could continue the conversation about guardianship with your sister and him, to see if the same behaviors/comments emerge, or if he takes it more seriously. All of these will help you get a more well-rounded vision of how your kids would fare in that household. I’m confident that, with a little time, your best option will reveal itself.

Dear Care and Feeding,

How far in advance should one start planning and making decisions with an eye toward elder care? Due to my husband’s family dynamics, we’re, realistically, the only source of elder care on that side. Things are a little murkier on my side. Two of my siblings are active-duty military and the other sibling has three kids. My husband and I just have one child, so I feel like the pressure is on for us to be the default for elder care for my parents.

I watched my parents struggle with caring for their parents; it was a financial strain on my family, even after my grandparents’ homes were sold and basically all the money went directly to their care. Both my grandmothers lived in nursing homes for more than 10 years; the costs of that in today’s dollars would be staggering. Of course, both my parents and my in-laws have the typical Boomer response of “Take us out back and shoot us before you put us in a home.” Both sets of elders (my parents and my in-laws) are in fairly good health and independent, but I know this won’t last forever.

The looming reality of being in the “squeeze generation” is kind of terrifying. How do we plan ahead for this? How do we talk to our parents about their expectations? How do we broach the topic with my siblings so I have some clarity on how much each of us is willing and able to pitch in, both financially and in terms of practical support (e.g. driving them to doctor’s appointments, picking up groceries)? I don’t want to sound presumptuous or entitled to my siblings’ resources, but sometimes, the financial and emotional weight of caring for a small child and four elders is completely overwhelming.

—About to Be Freshly Squeezed

Dear Squeezed,

I read a great quote not long ago from science fiction writer Brian Herbert: “The only guarantee in life is death, and the only guarantee in death is its shocking unpredictability.” I’ve written before about how I’m a huge proponent of financial and logistical planning because plans bring me comfort. I enjoy knowing that I have taken some of the uncertainty out of a complex and unpredictable situation. I suspect you are the same.

To me, elder care shares much the same qualities that Herbert alludes to about death—impossible to predict, full of strife and/or grief, financially costly, and logistically messy. So, I think it is never too early to discuss elder care plans. If your parents are prudent, they have already been talking, at least among themselves, about what their final years would look like (Boomer humor notwithstanding).

Ask each set of parents for a serious conversation about their plans for the future, where you explain that you aren’t trying to pry, but that you want to understand their vision so that you can help make it a reality. Invite your siblings or not, as you feel is appropriate. You can ask them directly and gently about whether they’ve made any plans (such as going on waitlists for any retirement communities) and whether they have the financial resources to fund those plans. These are sensitive questions, to be sure, but it’s important that you know the answers. Of course, it’s hard to know what kind of reception you’ll get. For some people, it is a relief to know that their kids are prepared to jump in when they will be needed; others are daunted by discussing their mortality and won’t offer much guidance. So, you might ultimately need to live with more unknowns than you’d care to. This is, unfortunately, part of the gig.

Next, call a sibling meeting to discuss the topic. Share the parents’ plans and ask everyone whether they envision actively caring for mom and dad, financially contributing, or neither. You can be frank: “I have a suspicion that [husband] and I might wind up as the primary caretakers of both sets of parents, and that is going to be logistically, financially, and emotionally challenging. If that’s not the case, I’d like us all to discuss how we’d work together to help them. But if it is mostly going to fall on me, I owe it to mom and dad and my family to start thinking now about what that looks like.”

When it comes to awkward family scenarios, brave and open communication is almost always a virtue. So long as you don’t spring the topic on anybody spontaneously and you avoid drudging up past family drama while solving future problems, you’ll hopefully be fine. Good luck!

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m a 21-year-old guy living at home for the summer while I’m doing an internship. My dad isn’t around anymore, and my mom is traveling for the whole month of July, so I’m home by myself. My aunt and uncle live a few streets down. They have two daughters—a 9-year-old, “Charlotte,” and a 7-year-old, “Natalie.” Throughout the summer, I’ve been babysitting regularly for them. Charlotte and Natalie both really love me a lot. They’ve started calling me their big brother to their friends. My aunt and uncle are going away for their anniversary. It’s the first big anniversary vacation they’ve taken since it’ll be their tenth anniversary. My internship finishes around the time that they’re going on their vacation, so it works out perfectly for me to just watch the kids for that week. I have a lot of fun activities for us to do together and they’re also going to a day camp all week (so by the time they come home they’ll be exhausted).

I’ve watched Charlotte and Natalie for a night or two before with no issues, and since they love me so much, my aunt and uncle thought it would be a great setup. Unfortunately, Natalie has been working herself up about it. Natalie is an anxious kid in general. She has a lot of worries right now—like that I won’t remember to feed her—but they all basically boil down to her being scared that her parents will be in a different country. She’s never been away from her parents for more than a day. My aunt and uncle are mostly unbothered by Natalie’s anxiety. They say that if I ignore it, she’ll adjust in a few days. My girlfriend, who worked at a sleepaway camp, said that she thinks it’s cruel and I should get my aunt and uncle to strongly reconsider. I feel like both sides have valid points, but I don’t want to start anything, and my aunt and uncle are pretty set on going. How can I help Natalie adjust to being with me for a week?

—Caring Cousin in Cincinnati

Dear Caring Cousin,

I’m sure your girlfriend has good intentions, but you have to trust the parents in this situation. They’ve likely seen enough examples of Natalie’s anxiety to know her patterns. They may also feel like, given her affection for you, you’re the family’s best option for making this big step a successful one. There’s nothing cruel about any of that, as far as I can see. Even parents of anxious kids deserve some time to themselves, and helping Natalie become more independent is important.

Why don’t you sit down with Natalie and make a list of things she has concerns about and the steps you’ll take to fix them? For example, the list might say, “Problem: [Cousin] forgets to feed me… Solution: We set an alarm every day for 5:30 p.m.” Include things like how many times, or under what circumstances, she can call her parents. Hang the list on the fridge as a reminder that you have a plan for the week. Even creating simple checklists for things like the morning routine, or what to pack for camp, may help Natalie feel more grounded and more confident in you. Check these ideas with your aunt and uncle, just to be sure they don’t contradict anything they are working on with her.

My guess is that all five of you will have a great week, even if Natalie is slow to warm up to it. Enjoy this special opportunity with your cousins!

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I have two special needs sons, ages 14 and 15. The older son, John, has autism and ADHD and is now dealing with major depressive disorder. The younger child, Mark, has been diagnosed with ADHD, social anxiety disorder, and schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type. They have both been dealing with their disorders for years; Mark was first hospitalized with psychosis just after he turned 8. We have had to adjust the medications for both of them fairly regularly, but it has been a particular struggle to get Mark’s medications right. Although the psychosis is now mostly under control, Mark has been battling severe depression, abrupt mood swings, and anxiety for years. He has had periods of stability, but they have been relatively short-lived. I also strongly believe that Mark is a highly sensitive person and that this makes his situation even more difficult.

More than two years ago, the children’s paternal uncle and paternal grandmother passed away, six months apart. The boys had only met their uncle a couple of times (once very shortly before his death) so they did not really have a relationship with him. Their grandmother was not a very warm and fuzzy person, so although they did see her a handful of times, she did not take much of an interest in them and they did not really have a relationship with her, either. We did not tell either boy that their relatives had passed. We made this decision because of Mark’s mental health issues and the fact that he had shed tears over a grandfather who died several years before the kids were born. Only recently did Mark ask about his grandmother, specifically asking if she was still alive, and I tried to avoid answering. When he insisted on an answer, I lied. We were on vacation at the time, and I could not imagine opening that can of worms right then.

My question is: How and when should we give them this information? I sometimes wonder if Mark will ever be emotionally stable enough to receive the news. I do not feel great about the fact that we have kept this from them, but on the other hand, neither my husband nor I felt that Mark could handle it.

—Passing Time

Dear Passing Time,

It seems to me that your next steps should be tailored to your kids’ particular needs and abilities, so I would strongly encourage you to discuss this question with your sons’ psychiatrist(s) or other mental health professionals, in order to get the most informed advice possible. If that’s not possible, I’d speak to your own therapist about it. (And if you don’t have one, get one if you can afford to do so.) Parenting kids with multiple diagnoses is no small feat, and you need an outlet to go to for guidance and support.

Meanwhile, here are some things I would consider in your position. While I know you’re probably anticipating these conversations with dread, remember they are necessary for Mark and John. Eventually, you and your husband are going to pass away. (And the reality is, that could happen suddenly.) Finding ways to speak about and accept death now can help them be at least a little more prepared for when your time comes. So even if traumatic and hard, done right, these kinds of conversations may also be something of a gift. I find children’s books to be incredibly wise in the way they model language to use around hard topics. Your library might have a section in the children’s wing devoted to death and grief, and that could give you some inspiration for how to frame your conversation (you don’t have to read the books to your sons to benefit from them).

I would also be prepared with some kind of actionable step. It sounds like Mark is either saddened by death in general or feels a particular sense of duty to know and keep close to his family relations (even if he never knew them). Planting a memorial tree, tending a garden with stones emblazoned with the names of the deceased, or learning more about the deceased person are all ways that Mark and John could feel a sense of control or agency—and possibly make death feel more integrated with life. Regarding the lie you told Mark, I understand why you did it at the time, but it seems like it could be more destructive in the long run for him to think that important information will be kept from him. Again, I would want to defer to professional advice about how to correct the lie, but I suspect that explaining that you were trying to be kind, but that it was a mistake, will be important elements of that conversation. And plan to avoid such lies in the future. Good luck.

—Allison

