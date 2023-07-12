Taking Care of My Sick Boyfriend Has Given Me a Very Weird Desire

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 29-year-old female and have been living with my boyfriend (31 years old) for two years. During the last six months, I haven’t been too much into sex and would only engage in it because I know he wants it. Don’t get me wrong, I feel attracted to him and actually enjoy having sex with him, I just feel lazy starting it and it always seems to be something else to do. After this brief background comes to my question. He had to be hospitalized and had emergency surgery, fortunately, it was not life-threatening and he is on his way to recovery. However, seeing him on the hospital bed and sick truly aroused me, more than I’d felt before. Taking care of him makes me horny and I feel guilty for it. How can someone crave sex so badly under those circumstances? I’m confused about my reaction and haven’t been able to find an explanation for it, hope you can shed some light on it.

—Corny and Horny

Dear Corny and Horny,

You might be turned on by the shift in power, the role of caretaker, or reinvigorated by the fear of losing him. Who knows. I reached out to Justin Lehmiller, author of Tell Me What You Want, in the hopes that he might know something I don’t:

“I can’t say that I have any data directly relevant to this. The closest thing I can think of is the feeder/feedee kink, in which some people are aroused by the idea of the feedee becoming so obese that they become completely dependent on the feeder for virtually everything. That’s ultimately about a dominant-submissive dynamic, and I suspect that might also be at the root of the caregiving scenario you mentioned. Perhaps this woman was previously living a submissive role but now finds herself in more of a position of power and control over her partner? Maybe it’s the newfound sense of power or role reversal that she finds arousing.”

You might lean into your feelings a bit—possibly fantasize, or pay more attention to what you’re aroused by—to get some further detail about what exactly is turning you on. And, if your partner is at all reasonable, it’s worth speaking to them about what you’re feeling once they’ve recovered.

Dear How to Do It,

Two years ago I (F) entered into an amazing relationship with my partner (M). Both of us share a wonderful, passionate, and compatible sex life with our preferences leaning toward rough and kinky. As someone who did not have much sex previously these past two years have been a learning curve on finding physical limitations and best practices. For example, sometimes I get jaw pain that lingers for days from giving head, my vagina sometimes needs a day break in between sessions, and I learned a lot about the importance of cleanliness before, during, and after, etc. As someone who cares a lot about their sexual health and making sure I do not do any permanent damage to my body long term so we can have many years of fun… I was curious if you knew of any educational resources (like a modern kinky Kama Sutra) on best practices for people who have a lot of sex, or best practices for BDSM that go beyond the basics, and how they have cared for themselves overtime, stuff to look out for and avoid, etc.

—Healthy Sex For Life

Dear Healthy Sex for Life,

There’s no master compendium of ways to care for a sexually active body while doing All The Things. First of all, you don’t get to do all of the things all of the time, for long periods of time, without a break—as you’ve learned.

Dr. Jen Gunter’s The Vagina Bible can help you understand your vagina and what it needs as far as care. You can also speak with your actual gynecologist (presuming you have one who values sexual satisfaction) about any concerns to do with your vagina, vulva, and other lower parts.

I’m guessing you’ve run into RACK—Risk Aware Consensual Kink. The point of moving toward that acronym, and away from Safe, Sane, and Consensual, is that there are risks to BDSM behaviors. There are risks to pounding hard, beating, using wax, and all the other ways a person might incorporate BDSM into their sex lives. The hardest part is that these risks are individual.

So, if there were a book—a modern kitchen-sink-of-sex bible—it wouldn’t be made for you. You’ll have to get out there and take classes. Seek out books on the specific activities you like to get up to. Speak with professionals. Cobble together an education yourself. Do remember that specificity helps. And good luck.

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve got a bit of a unique situation. I’m in my first relationship with a guy, and it’s a friends-with-benefits one, on account of him being aromantic and me not being in love with him/romantically attracted from the get-go. We’ve known each other for a few years but weren’t particularly close before getting together. There are a few hiccups here and there between us, I won’t lie, but the main thing is this: The guy isn’t sensitive at all!

It’s not a particularly bad thing—he’s very patient with me and my inexperience, hook-ups last at least an hour, sometimes more, and he never complains if I’m slower or want to stop. But the thing is, I’m incredibly sensitive. Kiss on the neck? Quiet cursing and clinging to him tightly. Mouth on my chest? Trembling and whining. Hand down my pants? Biting my hand and continuously being noisy. I can barely get a sound out of him when he gets off!

I feel really bad about this. He gets off every time, while I haven’t yet (though I obviously enjoy myself more), but I can barely make him feel good, or not for long, at least. Part of the reason he’s not sensitive is he jacks off twice a day, every day. Would it be wrong of me to ask him to jack off less close to the days we get together? Would overstim be a good idea, if he was game? He doesn’t like much foreplay for himself—kissing repulses him and just touching him doesn’t do anything. He likes a few things, but I’m just not ready for those things yet—mostly butt stuff. Should I just try and do it, and see if I do like it? Or are we stuck like this until I figure out how to do things we already do in the way he likes?

—Stuck, Sensitive, and Slow

Dear Sensitive,

Where is this idea of being stuck coming from? You say he isn’t pushing, and you seem to be experiencing plenty of pleasure. So where’s the pressure coming from? If he’s pushing subtly, I’d bail—because I’m getting a weird vibe from the whole letter. But if the pressure is coming from inside you, it’s worth considering why you’re so ready to push yourself into things that you say you’re “just not ready for.”

I’m sorry, I don’t know what “overstim” is but the internet suggests it may have to do with continuing stimulation after orgasm. If this is correct, and the desire stems from wanting to see your partner out of control, you might spend some time thinking about why that is and where the want comes from. If you need the ego boost of seeing him make the same vocal responses you do, by all means, ask if he’s willing to forgo his twice-daily wanks for a few days. Do prepare to be disappointed—men are usually less vocal, and he seems to be one of the least palpably responsive. You might, if you want to stick with this relationship, recalibrate your metrics of sexual success to give more weight to his assurances that he is satisfied.

Lastly, don’t do anything—including butt stuff—when you don’t want to.

—Stoya

