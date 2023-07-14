This week, we’re helping you round out your summer reading lists by asking some of our favorite authors to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice. This is part of our Guest Prudie series.

Today’s columnist is New York-based writer Sarah Thankam Mathews. Her work has been published in Best American Short Stories and received fellowships from the Asian American Writers’ Workshop and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. In 2020, she founded the mutual aid group Bed-Stuy Strong. All This Could Be Different, Mathews’ debut novel, was shortlisted for the National Book Award. The paperback edition hits shelves this August.

Advertisement

We asked Mathews to weigh in on wide-reaching rumors, unwelcoming brides, and a mother’s betrayal:

Dear Prudence,

In the wake of our break-up, my ex-girlfriend is lying about me to all our mutual friends. Traditionally, these would be stories about what an awful boyfriend I am, but in this case, it’s that I’m a freakishly intense, kinky, and satisfying lover with a penis that borders on alarming.

I know there are people who would appreciate that, but I actually find it kind of awkward and embarrassing. Particularly since the rumors have spread to people who I don’t know. I have had a few awkward conversations with women whose interest in me turned out to be based on some very inflated expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The truth is that at 23, I’m still a virgin and so is my ex. At the start of our relationship, we were both very religious teenagers who wanted to wait for marriage and then my girlfriend had some medical issues related to it to work through. It turned out we couldn’t work through it together so we split up. I guess she’s embarrassed at the fact we didn’t have sex when she feels she should have by now, but I am embarrassed by that too and now everyone thinks I’m some sort of kinky sex god. I’m a nerdy pharmacist with asthma! There have been a few awkward dates with women who were either expecting A LOT or were actually put off by my “reputation.”

Advertisement

My question is, how I can deal with this? I have tried to just let it blow over, assuming people would get bored, but it doesn’t seem to be. I did ask my ex once to stop with the stories, but she thought it was funny and that it wasn’t hurting anyone. Plus at this point, the story seems to have a life of its own even without her additions. Do I need to get a doctor’s note attesting to the perfectly average size of what’s in my trousers?

Advertisement

—Doomed to Disappoint

Dear Doomed to Disappoint,

Friend, I am so sorry to say that I laughed so hard at this letter that I sprayed ginseng oolong tea on my laptop display. All was okay, nothing catastrophic followed. This is also how I feel about your predicament of being gossiped about as a devil-dicked Lord Byron. It’s not great that your ex told these stories, but it also seems best to move on with grace. Try to date people outside your friend group. Whoever you date, feel free to, at some point, share the strange and funny story of how your ex narratively enhanced your uh, reputation. Don’t feel like you need to be too self-deprecating in this divulging, and trust that you can tell a story well; from this letter alone, you’re clearly a funny guy. The right people for you will hear you out with sensitivity and good humor. Your ex’s insecurity does not need to become your own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Enjoy yourself and the process of discovering how to please others and yourself in bed. Be gentle with yourself as you navigate intimacy; religious shame around sex can be challenging to shed—it was, at any rate, for me. Packed with endorphins from my full-body fit of mirth, I am wishing you well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pick Up a Copy of Mathew’s Debut

Slate receives a commission when you purchase items using the links on this page. Thank you for your support.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

How do I let a close friend know that I don’t want her long-term boyfriend at my wedding? I’m getting married in early fall, and we’ve planned a small-ish wedding and reception with about 70 guests. I have a close friend who I’d love to be in attendance, but I don’t want to invite her boyfriend of two years. I don’t trust him. He’s struggled on and off with addiction and mental health issues, but to the best of my knowledge, he’s not seeking help. He’s been financially abusive to my friend and generally treats her poorly. I’ve heard countless stories of gaslighting, name-calling, and irrational mood swings. She knows I don’t approve, and despite my advice to end it, she’s still in the relationship. Can I tell her that I don’t feel comfortable with him being at my wedding without damaging our relationship?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Unwelcoming Bride to Be

Dear Unwelcoming B2B,

I am sympathetic to your plight: Who wants a wasteman boyfriend around at happy hour, let alone at the event where you’ll be paying $60-plus a plate out of your own silk voile pocket? It is very painful to see our friends be treated in a way that falls far short of what they deserve. With that said, no, you cannot at-will skip over inviting the boorish long-term boyfriend and leave your friendship unscathed.

And I will gently caution you against the whiff of self-centering that wafts around your letter, my dear UB2B. “She knows I don’t approve, and despite my advice to end it, she’s still in the relationship.” You’ve let your feelings be known and she has, at least for the moment, made the choice to stay. It’s often an indicator of buried pain, lack of security, or maimed self-esteem that people stay in trash relationships that don’t serve them. I hope you can find it within you, regardless of the stress and momentousness of your nuptials, to care for your friend’s pain.

Advertisement

Our culture frames weddings as occasions of rapturous princess-fantasy-realized for the two people getting married, but there’s often an opportunity for them to become something better and deeper—a chance to envision the life you want to lead after your wedding day, the people you want to keep close for a long time, and the ways in which you wish to practice love within and beyond your marriage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Call your friend up. Ask her how she’s doing, and really listen. Tell her you are making the guest list for your intimate-ish fall wedding and ask whether she would like an invite for just her, or both her and Wasteman Boyfriend. You can say that you are checking because you know that W.B. has had a tough time in the past with addictive behavior and being around a lot of booze and partying could be hard for him, and by extension, for her. Tell her what she means to you as a friend. Say that it’s important to you that she has a good time at your wedding, say that you’re truly good with either option—and mean what you say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She’ll almost certainly want to bring W.B.; weddings are typically much more fun with company. There’s a narrow chance she might decide that she won’t want to be babysitting her dude on an important night. But you’ll be giving her a chance to center the question of what she wants, UB2B. If you two stay close—and I hope you do—the matter of what it is she wants in the long term is what is actually at hand: what kind of life, what kind of treatment, what kind of partner. It will in all probability be the work of years for her to tease out, and then act on, this self-knowledge. On your special day and after, be a loving friend to her along the way.

Advertisement

How to Get Advice From Prudie

Submit your questions anonymously here. (Questions may be edited for publication.) Join the live chat every Monday at noon (and submit your comments) here.

Dear Prudence,

When my wife and I fight, she will immediately ask me to hug her and tell her I love her. But after a fight, I want time alone to gather my thoughts, and I get resentful when she demands affection while I’m still processing what happened. She told me she feels insecure after we fight and needs reassurance that I still love her. I told her she should know my feelings won’t change and that I would rather not do those things when I’m annoyed with her. Is there a middle ground?

Advertisement

I do tend to raise my voice when I get worried or annoyed, which I’m trying to be better about, but I feel my wife should know this about me and not take it so personally. As an example, last week, she wanted to move some heavy bookshelves so she could rearrange the furniture; I was in the middle of something, so I asked her to wait for me because the shelves were very heavy. Not 20 minutes later, I hear a huge thud; the shelves had fallen on top of her. She was fine, albeit bruised, but I yelled at her for not listening to me. She started crying and asked for a hug, but I was so annoyed with her that I had to lock myself in the bedroom. We’re fine now, but we both know these spats are untenable. Is there a workaround between my need for space and her need for reassurance? I love my wife dearly and otherwise, we are very happy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—I Need Space, She Needs Hugs

Dear I Need Space,

We all have our styles and preferences in relational conflict, shaped by formative experiences largely out of our control. Your wife is anxiously looking for evidence of safety and reassurance because her brain is telling her that something catastrophic could happen when you both fight. You are looking for space and time to process your emotions, which can be powerful and overwhelming. You resent something else being asked of you when you’re already trying—and maybe failing, given the yelling—to master and translate what you’re feeling.

You and the wife should, I suspect, have a(nother) big-picture conversation about conflict and how you both want to be toward each other. During this conversation, consider sharing your histories with conflict from childhood onwards. Describe what it feels like, for each of you, when you fight, using Bookshelfgate as an example. And then come up with a compromise in your styles. You could probably work, as an aside, on yelling less.

Advertisement

When I was younger, my mother invented a post-fight maneuver that I called The Touch. She held out her index finger to me, like she was pointing, and I returned the gesture with my index finger. We looked at each other, touching forefingers, for a few seconds. The Touch was a non-verbal gesture, intended to mean we are okay, we are at peace, we are friends again. It was offered in place of an apology or verbal processing. But it was powerful and effective—physical contact from those we love has tremendous power to soothe us when we are dysregulated. What I’m suggesting is that you and your wife, as a compromise, use The Touch (or something like it) post-fight as a nonverbal signal of reassurance and commitment, and then you go off to feel your feelings. Talk them out after, apologize generously, and then reenter your happy lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Even More Advice From the Dear Prudence Podcast

Dear Prudence,

My mom and I have always had a messy relationship—despite my attempts, I was always the kid among my siblings who didn’t measure up. But I do love her, and want the best for her. She lost her part-time job in the pandemic but her spending hasn’t changed, so I’ve been helping pay her rent since 2020, which is tight but not impossible for me. Recently, I went home for a visit and noticed the cousins and aunts were treating me more coolly than usual.

I was confused until my aunt confronted me: Apparently, my mom has been claiming that she’s helping me pay my bills, that I’ve been irresponsible with money, and that I have a spending problem! I was so shocked and hurt that I burst into tears and even though I tried to explain it was a lie, I don’t think she believed me. I’m home now and want to stop sending money and clear my name. I’ve never made waves but I’m so hurt and angry about having my generosity thrown in my face. How do I clear this up and be believed? And also, how do I stick to my decision? I’m in nursing school so I don’t earn much yet, but my siblings are all high earners and could help her out if she was really in an emergency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—So Sad

Dear So Sad,

This is so, so deeply wild. What a betrayal from your mother. My heart aches for you.

Your plan of communication should begin with your siblings. Talk with them—whether that’s over the phone, email, text, or in person—whatever feels right in your relationship with them. Bring the receipts, so to speak, like bank statements that show the truth of the money you’ve been sending. Tell them how hurt you are and that you can no longer send your mother money. And then ask them—if they are sensible people who can be counted on in some way—how they think you can “clear your name” among the larger network of the extended family. My hope is that they’ll say that they will intervene and correct your various aunts and cousins, or otherwise suggest a different pragmatic path that doesn’t put all responsibility for addressing your mother’s harm on you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is entirely up to you, in my eyes, whether you reach out to your mother in addition to the conversation with your siblings. You could simply stop sending the money and speaking to her. You could write her a letter saying what you feel, asking her why she did what she did—slandering you in a way that was so pointless and untrue—and saying that you are not okay with your family being told this lie about you. Depending on how she replies, you can make the call on what to do in response. You could also, if you wish, follow up with the aunt who confronted you and show evidence that you were telling the truth. Don’t worry about making waves. Your younger self and your present self are worth standing up for.

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

I have a group of college friends that sometimes takes weekend trips together, and we split hotel rooms to save money. The way things usually unfold with group dynamics, I usually end up splitting a mattress with “Sarah,” with maybe a couple splitting another bed in the room. The problem is Sarah has the worst snoring problem I’ve ever heard. I can handle normal snoring, but I genuinely think she has sleep apnea because she sounds like she’s choking all night long. As a result, I never get any sleep on these trips. I’ve asked her if she could get it checked out, or wear nasal strips, but she brushes it off and treats it like no big deal even when I insist.

Advertisement

Recently, I got a better job with better pay. When the group started planning a new trip, I said I was going to spring for a hotel room on my own (and did not mention Sarah being the reason). This immediately got a lot of blowback, because this threw off the pricing if I wasn’t splitting with other people. One friend figured out that the snoring was the reason and insisted she could make sure Sarah would wear nasal strips. Sarah herself said she wasn’t sure she could afford to go if she couldn’t split costs. Someone offered to let me sleep on an air mattress on the floor instead. I just want to get some actual sleep, but now it’s turned into a huge issue. Am I wrong to stick to my guns here?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Just Wear the Strips Already

Dear Just Wear the Strips Already,

When I was in college my young dumb ass got by on three or four hours of sleep most nights. Once I turned 30, a minimum of seven hours every night began to feel as essential as breathing. Sleep is important and you should defend yours. As an aside, what is up with your friends that they’re not bothered by Sarah’s snores? Are you a light sleeper or are they somnolent logs?? Anyway, it’s lovely that you and your friends have this tradition, and your strategy should start from twinned objectives: keep the sanctity of Friend Trip, and avoid martyring yourself in the process.

I know you’ve spoken about this before, but if you can muster up the goodwill, give it one last try. Reach out to Sarah and ask if she can talk. Tell her that you are stressed at the prospect of another Friend Trip with zero sleep. Tell Sarah she and Friend Trip are important to you, and that you thought that getting a room for yourself would solve the issue, but it clearly hasn’t, due to the necessity of sharing costs. Say you want to do what makes sense for the friend group as a whole and allows you to be functional and get a good night’s rest. Ask your homie if she’ll get and wear a nasal dilator, and say you’ll wear earplugs or noise-canceling headphones as a meeting-her-halfway move.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Say all this with compassion and sensitivity, while asserting your care for her and your investment in your friendship. For example, “I hope you’re feeling okay that I’m being this direct, I would probably feel a little weird hearing from you that I snore loudly. But we are friends, and I want us to be able to be real with each other and ask for what we need.”

Advertisement

If she can’t be flexible, or won’t, then get your own room. If it’s the latter outcome, rest easy, knowing that you tried for something more harmonious, but that harmony, like much else, is the work of many hands.

When Rebecca Makkai Was Guest Prudie

I recently began dating a widower with adult children in their 30s, and they all live within a couple of miles of each other. We live a few hours apart and he owns a successful business, so he’s very busy. I appreciate the fact that he is willing to drive hours so we can spend time together. During our dates, his kids have been tracking him via his iPhone and texting/calling to find out why he is so far away. He has apologized to me, saying he is pretty enmeshed, and knows he needs to set boundaries.