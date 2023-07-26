I Paid a Woman to Go on a Date With Me. Now the Lines Are All Blurred.

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 38-year-old queer woman. A number of years ago, I was sexually assaulted, which left me with extensive physical injuries—it took five years of medical care to regain my health. This did a real number on my dating life (it flatlined) and knocked my confidence down a few pegs. I really missed the company of women, though. So I hired an escort, just to go to the movies and have coffee and dessert after, and talk about things. Turns out we had a lovely time, and we found we had things in common.

I’ve been seeing her since, for a year now. Sometimes it’s shopping, dinner and a movie, or meeting up for a drink; sometimes we just talk on the phone, which we can do for hours. I sleep with her when it suits us, and the sex has been wonderful for both of us. Other times, there may not be sex, sometimes we actually do just sleep together. She has really helped me to enjoy being in my own skin again. Here’s the problem. To explain my absences and sudden unavailability to my friends, I told them I was seeing someone. Seeing not dating, but now they think I have a girlfriend. To be honest, the lines are a little blurry—sometimes she pays for dinner, sometimes I do, and sometimes there is no money involved at all; I would say we are friends of a sort. But what happens if we run into my friends? What do I say? How do I explain this to them? How do I explain it to myself?

—Misbehaving

Dear Misbehaving,

The escort you’re seeing may be feeling similarly to you—confused, uncertain of what you mean to each other, and wanting more clarity around what the two of you are doing together. You do risk the whole relationship if this talk goes poorly, but I think if the relationship is less blurry, you’ll be better able to describe it to your friends. Not to mention the fact that communication is key to healthy, long-term interactions.

Is there one friend who you can trust to keep quiet and to be a good sounding board? If so, ask them to help you think through the situation and work out what you want to say to this woman. If not, you might consider a sex-positive therapist.

I imagine something along the lines of “I enjoy spending time with you, but I’m not sure what we’re doing together anymore and would like to talk” would be a functional starting point. Or “You’re a joy in my life, but I need some clarity around what we mean to each other and what your boundaries are.” I think you’ve got this.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a guy in his mid-40s, married to a woman in her mid-40s. We’ve been married for almost 15 years now, have a kid, and our relationship is basically our sanctuary away from the world. Before we got together, my sex life could be charitably described as “vanilla” and “minimal,” while she would have identified herself as a lesbian and had only dated women until me. Since we’ve been together, our sex life has been good, if a bit plain and more sporadic than we would both like it to be, although we both struggle a bit to communicate our wants to each other. I never really had any language to talk about sex or any way to think about what I was interested in. My wife has found my lack of disclosed interests strange; I have to keep assuring her that I don’t, actually, have any deep interests because I really don’t know what’s available or what the options are. My wife has encouraged me to think more broadly about my sex life and what I want, but I don’t really know where to start.

Porn is unrealistic and therefore unhelpful, but I genuinely don’t know what other aspects I could look at, or where to find out what’s possible. I took a kink test and was somewhat surprised at what came out of it. But If I’m honest, what I really want is to be able to have the experiences I should have had in my early-to-mid-20s and didn’t. I’m genuinely curious about what it’s like in 2023, and what it’s like with the wisdom I’ve gained since I was last single. I absolutely do not want to leave my wife, but I have developed a serious interest in having sex with other people.

My commitment to monogamy has taken a bit of a hit lately. We have a friend who started branching out beyond her husband a couple of years ago; she now has a boyfriend and the two of them are also into the local swingers’ scene; they are fully open about what is happening, and so I have a first-hand view of what that looks like. I reacted badly to learning about this, but I am beginning to suspect it’s because I was actually jealous, and didn’t have the emotional intelligence to recognize that feeling for what it was. I want similar experiences, but I don’t know how to get them without jeopardizing the emotional or physical health of my marriage. My therapist and I are working through these issues together, and I strongly suspect that my wife and I will be seeing a sex therapist fairly soon, but in the interim, I’m struggling with these feelings and wants, and I really have no idea what to do about it.

For her part, my wife has been nothing but supportive and encouraging to our non-monogamous friend, but has also made comments to me that she’s not interested in non-monogamy for us unless it’s the only way to save our marriage. Scratching this particular itch isn’t, strictly speaking, necessary—I can live the rest of my life without having to do this—but it is very itchy, and one way or another, I’d like it to stop. Can you safely explore your sexuality in your mid-40s in the context of a committed, happy relationship? Where do you even start?

—Itchy But Not Scratchy

Dear Not Scratchy,

You aren’t going to have the experience you would have had in your 20s. That time has passed, and you’re in a different place in your life. Here’s what you’ve missed: fumbling, hurt feelings, dodgy consent due to inebriation on the part of one or more people involved, confusion, and a huge time suck. You’ve also missed beautiful moments. What you haven’t missed is the opportunity to explore.

You can get a huge amount of novelty out of different activities with one consistent person. And you can derive further variety by changing the details. Every little moment of fantasy that passes through your mind is a chance to explore something. Take your time and soak up the experiences you do have.

You start with what appeals to you—or to your wife—and then follow what feels good. If you’re curious about feet, go for it. Maybe you’re fancying a flirt with the maid. Light slaps, feather tickles, or other sensations. Wherever you decide to begin, there are a ton of directions you can take.

Dear How to Do It,

Back when I was first exploring masturbation, clitoral stimulation made me feel like I had to pee. Once I ignored the feeling and powered through, and I actually did urinate a bit. I don’t think it was squirting because it smelled and looked like urine. I figured out how to avoid it and basically forgot about it until now. I’m sexually active for the first time and something about my girlfriend’s attentions is triggering a reflex I thought I had overcome.

We discussed it and she said that she feels similarly when she’s about to squirt, and that when she just relaxes into it she squirts and has an orgasm. So I relaxed into it while she was using a vibrator on me, and I think it worked. First I squirted a clear liquid… and then I peed. She was very nice about it, but I still don’t want it to happen again. I also haven’t been able to have a proper orgasm with her. It just keeps building until it’s too painful to keep going. It still feels good before then, and after, but it’s not what I can do by myself. It’s also not just the vibrator, because I have one of my own and it’s never happened when I do it myself. Our communication is great, but I just can’t put her in my head. I have no idea what I did during puberty to stop the urination problem, and I can’t articulate the difference between what she does to me and what I do to myself. It’s just different because I’m not in total control. This threatens to happen whether or not I pee before sex. Could there be an underlying physical problem, or will we just have to figure this out? How can I prevent it in the future and get a better orgasm?

—Not Into Water Sports

Dear Not Into Water Sports,

Whenever in doubt over whether something is a physical problem, get a medical opinion. See a urologist! If they can’t help you, seek out a pelvic floor specialist. Get this checked out in case it’s more than just an inconvenience in the bedroom.

—Stoya

