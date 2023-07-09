In May, Sydney Leathers confessed to her tens of thousands of Twitter followers that she was smitten. Where’d she meet the guy? Not on a dating app, or through friends, but in the last place she ever expected to find a real connection: her mentions.

“Still can’t believe I fell in love with one of my reply guys. What the actual fuck,” Leathers tweeted. Apparently, things had progressed since December, when she last posted about him: “I had sex with someone who started as my reply guy and I hope this doesn’t inspire confidence in the rest of you because frankly your replies are not that good,” she wrote.

Leathers is a writer, adult performer, and startup employee whose name you may recognize from her part in the Anthony Weiner sexting scandal—this wasn’t exactly her first brush with online flirtation. But it was her first time falling for a reply guy, or someone who was, effectively, a fan.

The term “reply guy” emerged on Twitter about five years ago to describe the behavior of a certain subset of people, usually with very few social media followers of their own, who stake out space in the mentions of prominent users. They can be counted on to reply promptly and frequently to the tweets of whomever they’ve chosen as their object of devotion, and they often seek attention by nitpicking, mansplaining, joke one-upping, and harassing them. Because of this, reply guys—who can also be girls, or people of any gender—are generally understood to be pathetic creatures, without a chance in hell of getting said person to like their replies, much less return their affections. So the revelation that this gambit actually worked for someone is … pretty noteworthy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reply guy success stories may be happening more than we realize. Abby, a 25-year-old in Brooklyn who runs a meme page on Instagram with several thousand followers, told me that she got frisky with one of her reply guys last year. “I’m not the only person that I know that has hooked up with reply guys,” she said. “It’s not as uncommon as you might think.”

Advertisement

Now, Leathers’ Twitter feed is a monument to her relationship, by turns adorable and lewd. “This definitely caught me by surprise,” she told me. “But it’s been the best, happiest relationship I’ve had.”

To attain this goal, a reply guy’s first challenge is to stand out from the crowd. The meme account Abby is the admin for is about politics, so she likes when a guy can show not just that he’s hot, but that they share a political sensibility. “I have to be attracted to them,” she said. “And they have to have some sort of compelling thing to say.”

Advertisement

Leathers concurred. “I feel like I’ve never more than mildly acknowledged a reply guy before now,” she said. “I generally don’t even follow them back.” But when her now-boyfriend started responding to her tweets last year after discovering her through a winding path that involved the singer of the band Eve 6, she took notice. “I’d seen him reply to my stuff a few times. And it was always charming and funny and cute and not, you know, creepy or aggressive.” He knew she liked animals, for example, and would sometimes include animal photos in his replies and messages. For his part, he has quibbles with being called her reply guy—it’s not like he was replying to every single tweet, he told me—but acknowledged that it’s basically accurate. (Leathers and the mystery man requested that we keep his identity private.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arielle, a 32-year-old flight attendant in Los Angeles, actually married one of her reply guys; they recently celebrated her second wedding anniversary. She remembers his replies to her tweets back when they were first talking as being a cut above. “It wouldn’t just be like, ‘You’re hot,’ ” she said. “The way that he did it was so much more delicate and sweet and poetic and not, like, disgusting.” (Arielle is not her real name—she and a few other people interviewed for this story requested anonymity so they could speak freely.)

Advertisement

Ivan, a 37-year-old lawyer and Arielle’s husband, started following his now-wife in 2017. When a picture of her happened to cross his feed one fateful day, “I thought to myself, ‘This is the most beautiful face I’ve ever seen in my life,’ ” he said. With around 5,000 followers, she wasn’t hugely famous or anything, but to Ivan, who had 19 followers, she was way out of his league. He hit follow, but he didn’t interact with her for more than a year. “I didn’t even have the courage or self-confidence to even be a reply guy at that point.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But after a while, he started to notice a way he could differentiate himself. “I would see under every post that she had all these dudes that were just like, ‘Wow, beautiful, gorgeous,’ ” Ivan continued. “I was just like, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She gets that so many times from all these people all over the country.” If he could show he wasn’t like the rest of them, he might have a shot.

An opportunity to break his silence finally arose in 2019. “I posted something like, ‘I had a bad day at work, who wants to buy me a steak?’ ” Arielle said. “And so our first real interaction was on Venmo because he sent me $20 for a steak.”

Advertisement

Once the ice was broken, Ivan felt a little less weird about wading into her replies. “She’s really fucking funny,” he said. “She has the most wordplay- and pun-oriented brain of anybody I’ve ever met. So whenever she posted a good pun, I would post one back.” Or if she posted a photo of her traveling, he’d ask her a question about the trip. And, yes, “if she posted a picture where she looked really fucking hot, I’d be like, fire emoji. They weren’t all winners.” In a way, he was just trying to get to know her better, even though rationally, he knew there was a near-zero chance they’d ever meet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

This strategy is not far off from what Abby and other women who have been in Arielle’s position advise. “If your intention is to flirt with someone, maybe don’t start with like, “Beautiful nipples, princess,’ ” she said. “Start with something maybe not about the physical appearance. Because I think people are more likely to open and respond to things that sort of acknowledge that they are a full person.”

Ramona, a 31-year-old photographer and sex worker in New York, compared most reply guys to cat-callers. “The types of men that are doing that, I feel like, are just self-sabotaging, because they’re not really even trying to make an attempt,” she said. “If they really cared, they would put some effort and some intention into the correspondence.” In her 20s, she dated a man for four years who she initially met because he was a fan of her adult webcam content. As she tells it, it was a slow burn, and she preferred it that way. Even though Ramona’s now-ex had access to her premium Snapchat account and the adult content on it, he only ever sent her innocent messages. “It was kind of funny. He just exclusively sent photos of his cat for a very long time,” she said. When they eventually got to chatting, it felt low-key and friendly. Leathers’ story with her boyfriend was similar: They started by exchanging memes, which eventually turned into chatting, and after a respectful few months, he asked her out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ramona also liked that her ex didn’t act like a fanboy: “When you enter into superfan territory, you get put on a pedestal and you become an unreal thing,” she said. “I don’t think that a superfan in a real way can comprehend that I’m a real person outside of the fantasy of what I’m displaying.”

Advertisement

But other reply guys have had success taking the opposite, completely unsubtle strategy. Devan is a 32-year-old journalist who has a following in the world of Philadelphia sports Twitter, and last summer, a guy named Eric, himself a known quantity in that scene to a lesser degree, very publicly declared himself her reply guy. He started tweeting about her and sending silly replies to posts of hers—“I posted a photo of me and my friend at a Phillies game and he was like, ‘I want you to hit me with a baseball bat,’ ” she said.

Advertisement

It was a bit, but it also wasn’t, and it became a community preoccupation. “So many other people within Philly sports Twitter would kind of weigh in, and even other guys and girls would be like, ‘It was so nice when Eric saved my cat from a burning building and he helped my grandma across the street,’ corny stories that obviously aren’t true,” Devan said. “But it was just cute. It was like everyone kind of had his back and shipped us, in a way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Devan said it helped that she and Eric had mutual friends who could vouch for him. He also won her over with an act of genuine kindness: When she posted a video for work that had an error in it, he reached out to her. “He sent it to me as soon as it was posted,” she recalled, “and was like, just very nicely, like not condescendingly, ‘Devan, just so you know, this is wrong. I just don’t want to have to beat up anyone for being mean to you over it.’ In journalism, and especially being a woman in sports, if I get one thing wrong, then people call me an idiot and a bimbo online. I really appreciated that.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As far as Devan is concerned, it’s not a bad way to meet someone. She said she recently responded to a photo he tweeted of them at a wedding “and was basically like, ‘Ladies, if you’re ever considering giving the weird Twitter reply guy a shot, this is your sign to do it.’ And I got so many replies from girls saying, like, ‘Oh my God, goals.’ ”

Gordon, a 31-year-old writer in Boston, doesn’t love the term reply guy, but he acknowledged that he’s probably been one. “I feel like being a guy on the internet, at some point you are a reply guy in the sense that you have a crush on a person online and you want to make them laugh or want them to like your post,” he said. He was in a long-term relationship with someone he met this way. “They were firmly funnier, smarter, and cooler than I was.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As weird as it may sound to some people, he maintains that it’s actually a decent dating strategy. “In some ways, it’s much weirder to me to go on a dating app, swipe right on an image of someone that I’m attracted to, or to read a bio, than it is to have some form of online friendship with someone where I’m potentially exposed to their opinions and their sense of humor in a much more in-depth way,” he said.

Though it’s worth a try, many of these couples warned that their stories probably aren’t replicable. When I asked her for tips for any reply guys looking to shoot their shot, Arielle said, “Don’t be a creep, obviously. And no, no other tips. You have no hope. There’s no chance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arielle said that one of the benefits of being with her reply guy is that she knows he’s ride-or-die for her. “He loves me the exact way I want to be loved, which is loud and strong and heavy and obsessive,” she said of Ivan.

“That was actually one of the things in our vows, was that I said, ‘I will always be your No. 1 fan,’ and I will absolutely will,” Ivan said. She still has other reply guys, even though she tweets a lot less these days. “I know all their Twitter handles and we’ll joke about them,” Ivan said. But he said he doesn’t feel threatened by them. “Absolutely not, no. I don’t want to sound boastful, but I’m the one that got to marry her. I’m the one that won the lottery.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You know the Talking Heads song?” he asked, referring to “Once in a Lifetime.” “You know, ‘You may find yourself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife’? I think that every day. I don’t understand how I got here. And I don’t feel threatened because I feel like I’m playing with house money. Like, I won. I don’t know how the fuck I won, but I won.” Naturally, he still replies to everything she posts.

“Some of my followers follow him now, and reply to him now, which is really funny,” Leathers said of her boyfriend. “I have one specific reply guy that will tag us both in cute animal stuff and be like, ‘It’s you guys.’ ” They’re not just her reply guys anymore—now they’re their reply guys.