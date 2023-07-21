Spelling Bee has never failed to humble me. I can barely make it through a Wednesday crossword. I got so upset the first time I lost Wordle that I wrote a whole piece about it. So I’m as surprised as anyone to be registering the following complaint about Connections, the New York Times’ newest game: It’s too easy.

Connections, which debuted last month, presents players with a four-by-four grid of gray rectangles, each enclosing a different word. The player is told to find groups of four words that fit together—you’re supposed to select the four words in front of you that have a commonality, like that they’re all names for pasta shapes, or cuts of beef. The challenge comes when you don’t see any patterns right away, which sometimes happens, or you spot a word that might fit in multiple categories—for example, a board recently included the word “rock,” and the player might have initially thought it fit into the same category as “blues” and “country,” which were also on the grid, until they noticed that “paper,” “scissors,” and “shoot” were on the grid that day, too. If this is starting to sound familiar, it might be because there’s a BBC game called Only Connect that operates very similarly, as some outlets groused upon Connections’ unveiling. In Connections, each correct group of words is transformed into a solid-colored bar, so that when you win, your handiwork is laid out in front of you in the form of four rainbow stripes:

So aside from the hiccup of accusations of copycatting and an overly literal name that sounds more like a generic social network than a game, what’s not to love about Connections? Well, once you figure out that there’s usually a trick word or two hiding in the grid, there’s not much strategy to the game. You may not know all four categories, but if you get one, you can figure out the rest via process of elimination. Or you can not figure out the rest and still win the game, simply because you’ve got four words left and they have to go together. Speaking of that: By the time you get to the last round and only have four options left, why does the game bother having you group and submit them? There’s an unsatisfying lack of progression to the whole thing. You do a lot of the figuring out, such as it is, before you make the first guess, and the fun kind of deflates thereafter. You get four wrong guesses before you lose, but you just don’t feel like you’re getting down to the wire the same way you do when playing Wordle. Your first guess might feel something verging on excitingly risky, as you pick four words from a pool of 16, but by the time you’re picking four from a pool of 12, or eight, the air has been let out of the exercise.

I often end a game with the distinct impression that a preschooler could have accomplished what I just did. I don’t want to completely knock this—preschoolers sitting around rearranging their blocks are some of the happiest people around. But at this point, I’ve come to rely on the New York Times’ slate of games as a purveyor of tough love, an anti–participation trophy emporium that’s one of the only places that can be counted on to tell me I’m not actually as smart as I think I am. For this same normally exacting mistress to now be patting me on the head and hitting me with a “Perfect!” after I’ve made four little rows of words? Ugh. What ever happened to standards in this country?

The game wasn’t designed to be facile. Judging by a piece that Connections’ editor wrote for the Times about how she puts the game together, a lot of thought goes into each and every word on the board, and there’s a paradox whereby categories that seem like they would be the hardest to pick out actually wind up being the easiest, due to their specificity. Maybe it’s so smart it’s actually dumb?

The game usually feels too easy, but I’ve occasionally been stumped by it. Perhaps the game-makers are recalibrating based on the response they’re getting? Not that the response has been so overwhelming—there are a few sites covering the game’s solution every day, Wordle-style, but a subreddit centered on Connections had just five members as of press time. Still, I’ve seen a little chatter on social media, some of it praising the game, some of it sharing my gripes. In addition to how we feel about the game on a conceptual level, sometimes we take issue with individual games. There are times when I’ll find myself appreciating a particularly inventive category, but there have also been plenty of times when it feels like the categories are random, or only make sense in retrospect. I’ve found myself wondering if they can actually be solved using logic, or basically require lucky guesses and mind-reading. I’m still not sure what to think of a recent category of words that become countries when “A” is added—chin, cub, malt, tong—but I’m leaning toward not a fan. And surely they just made up that there is a candy bar called “Chunky”? No? That one’s on me, I guess.

The curse of the Times’ massive, craze-level success last year with Wordle may be that any game the Times releases in a post-Wordle universe is inevitably going to be found wanting in comparison. Connections simply can’t compete. Wordle went viral partly thanks to the clever way that players began sharing their results on social media and in text-message conversations, which showed others how they had done with that day’s word without revealing their guesses. Connections, trying to duplicate that success, offers players the option to share their grids, but they lack the at-a-glance comprehensibility of the Wordle grids. Each category is supposed to be classified from most straightforward to tricky—yellow to purple—but it doesn’t instantly read as more impressive to see a Connections grid in the most difficult order—purple, blue, green, yellow—than it does to see the colors in any other order. Your grid will reflect your wrong guesses, too, but getting a guess wrong in Connections doesn’t feel meaningful in the same way a wrong Wordle guess does. I don’t want to make light of how difficult it must be to come up with a game, or a new edition of it every single day—I certainly could never. But if there’s one thing Connections has done, it’s renewed my appreciation for the ingenuity of Wordle, a game I’d mostly stopped playing.

Perhaps the way to think about the different Times games is that they’re best suited for different moods. I’ll stick to Spelling Bee when I want to be challenged, and Wordle for when I crave instant puzzle gratification. And now there’s Connections, for when I want to be coddled.