We Know “NoFap” Is Misleading Men About Masturbation. It Might Be More Dangerous Than That.

Derrick grew up playing football, basketball, and video games with his friends. He wasn’t monitored when it came to his electronics use, his mom worked late, and he started watching porn when he was 11. His use slowly grew, from age 13 onward, until he was watching almost two hours every weekday after school. He always felt guilty about it, and his traditional Christian-school upbringing, where he was told masturbation was a sin, didn’t help.

“Whenever I was bored, I’d just masturbate,” he recalled.

The shame never went away, and he started trying to cut down on masturbation before college. He soon discovered NoFap, a popular subreddit and “movement” where members are encouraged to never “fap,” an internet slang term for masturbation. Members of the movement, which now encompasses everything from websites and message boards to support groups and authors selling e-books, celebrate and congratulate each other on their streaks of abstinence.

Derrick was told by NoFappers that porn was not only bad for him and would make him weaker, but that he was supporting human trafficking by watching it. He was exposed to ideas like semen retention, proponents of which promised that not ejaculating for weeks and months would give him increased confidence, more success with women, more energy, and less anxiety.

Occasionally, he “relapsed” and started masturbating again. And when he did, things got bad. He recalls one incident particularly vividly.

“It felt like everything was coming together to produce this environment of shame,” he told me. “And that was the worst that I had ever gotten. I just felt an immense amount of shame. That was my lowest point, feeling I just failed everyone by masturbating.” At the same time, Derrick coped by hyperfocusing on not failing, which only made him think about porn more. He’d give in and watch it again, and the cycle would continue. “It was just a really, really weird time in my life,” he said.

The strong moralistic vibe associated with NoFap is relatively new. The term “NoFap” first started appearing online in roughly 2006, on the popular message boards of Bodybuilding.com. Those first NoFappers cared only about increasing the testosterone in the body by not masturbating, leading to more muscle “gainz.” Mentions of the evils of the porn industry or even general self-improvement were rare. NoFap was a solely secular pursuit, a tweak much like adding an extra scoop of creatine or another 10 grams of protein to a nutrition plan.

Now, things have changed, and Derrick isn’t alone in his feelings. Every week, hundreds of people flock to the hugely popular NoFap subreddit to discuss their “relapses”—and express some of the highest levels of shame and regret imaginable. Their plights range from hopelessness to thoughts of suicide, and almost every agonizing state of mind between.

Though Derrick never got that low, 68.9 percent of participants in a recent study on users of the NoFap subreddit said they felt suicidal following their most recent relapse. Roughly 18 percent reported feeling “extremely” so.

This outcome would appear counterintuitive for a community intended to “help” its users with the “addiction” of porn-watching and masturbation, but for men like Derrick, NoFap ideology tends to breed much bigger problems. The study found that suicidal feelings were actually linked to more engagement in the NoFap subreddit and related communities, and the more involved a participant was with NoFap and other groups like PornFree, the more suicidal they reported feeling in response to their last relapse.

One problem with this—beyond the obvious— is that their “relapses” aren’t exactly real to begin with. Why? Because NoFappers—and people who masturbate to porn—aren’t actually “addicted” to it at all.

Nicole Prause, a neuroscientist who researches human sexual behavior at the University of California and the co-author of a recent study on NoFap, believes that there’s no objective basis for pornography addiction, an opinion supported by numerous peer-reviewed studies and experts in the field.

That isn’t to say that people can’t use pornography compulsively, as you may compulsively eat donuts or bacon every day against the best interests of your heart, but that it doesn’t fit in with the very clearly defined scientific idea of addiction, which involves a physiological withdrawal and a loss of pleasure in other activities. “If the public uses terms like ‘I’m addicted to chocolate,’ that’s fine. I’m not gonna police language like that,” Prause explained. “But when you use it to refer to a disorder, it has a very specific meaning that pornography just does not fill.”

This means, in Prause’s eyes, that the same mental models, including concepts like “streaks and relapses,” which help thousands of people every year quit substances like opiates or alcohol, shouldn’t be applied to people trying to get a better handle on their compulsive pornography use —and choosing to use them can have significant consequences.

“If the model is wrong, the treatment will be wrong … they’re offering the wrong treatment because they have the wrong diagnosis. And that’s harmful.”

“A real therapist would not treat fantasy as a relapse,” as NoFappers do, Prause said. “And we don’t even think about it as relapsing, because, you know, it’s not an addiction.”

Even in the case of drugs that are objectively addictive, like Xanax or Percocet, Prause points out that expert therapists will often gravitate toward a harm reduction model, where use is gradually and holistically tapered off, instead of the continuation of sober “streaks” being harshly enforced. “Relapse models are problematic and can induce overdoses because people fall off the wagon; they say, ‘The hell with it, I’ll just take five.’ ”

It isn’t just suicidal ideation and depression that are linked to participation in NoFap communities. Erectile dysfunction, one of the main issues users are trying to combat via abstinence from masturbation, is also strongly correlated.

NoFappers believe that viewing pornography and masturbating leads to ED. But the men in Prause’s study who attempted a “Reboot,” an extended period of not masturbating or viewing erotic material, reported significantly more issues with erectile dysfunction than those who didn’t, despite watching less pornography. Though the lack of any previous link between erectile dysfunction and pornography viewing has been established before in the scientific literature, the correlation between Reboot attempts and ED may come as a surprise to some.

But if viewing pornography isn’t linked to erectile dysfunction, then what is? The primary factor which correlated with ED among the study’s participants was anxiety around sexuality, or what’s known as “sex negativity.”

And anxiety is the very thing that, in Prause’s eyes, gets fueled by NoFap’s quasi-religious demonization of masturbation.

Derrick feels that many of the ideas that he was exposed to in the NoFap community played into his guilt around sexuality, and in a way familiar from his Christian childhood.

“I feel like the whole organization is based around the sense of purity, and that aligns with the church in a lot of ways. I feel like they’re just as moralistic.” Derrick had struggled with mild ED for years, and thought, as per NoFap ideology, that his porn usage was the cause. After consulting with a doctor, he later discovered his weak morning erections were due to relatively high doses of his prescription ADHD medication, Vyvanse, a stimulant drug that can commonly weaken erections shortly after use in some users.

We’ve seen three real-life suicides among NoFap users, though there is no way of telling if these were due to their membership in the community. In 2015, a prominent NoFap moderator believed she was lesbian and was trying to suppress these urges, according to her posting history, thinking pornography had made her gay. She posted about coming out to her husband as a lesbian, and then 24 hours later, she died by suicide. Though the movement is overwhelmingly male, it’s not unheard of for women to participate.

This idea of “escalation”—the belief that viewing pornography will eventually lead to viewing more extreme content, leading the consumer out of their “normal” sexuality—is extremely common in the NoFap community. The NoFap forums are filled with users expressing the belief that viewing homosexual erotica is an “escalation,” with some even going so far as to claim it eventually leads to the consumption of images depicting child sexual abuse.

Again, this is an idea that Prause believes to be completely erroneous. “There’s absolutely no evidence for that. There’s not any kind of evidence of content escalation like that in what the science has looked at.”

Though there is no evidence against the idea of “escalation of time”—the phenomenon whereby heavy users gradually increase their pornography use—the results are inconclusive. But it’s unlikely that PornHub is going to change you from a liker of vanilla sex to a connoisseur of amputee gangbangs—and certainly not in real life.

So if it isn’t pornography in and of itself that is causing issues like post-masturbation depression or ED, what’s the real cause of the seemingly very real problems in the NoFap community?

According to Prause, the data show that most of the people who seek treatment for pornography addiction “overwhelmingly” end up diagnosed with depression—around 90 percent, according to data from one inpatient facility.

“There are lots of disorders that have frequent sexual behaviors as a symptom. The best-known is probably bipolar disorder. In mania, frequent masturbation is a very common problem,” Prause said.

Though the vast majority of people going through depression tend to actually lose interest in sexual activity, a small but significant minority of roughly 10 percent experience spiked interest in sexuality when depressed, which can naturally lead to excessive masturbation.

But rather than it being an “addiction” in the same sense as opiate addiction, masturbation may simply be a way that those suffering are attempting to cheer themselves up.

“One way to feel better when you feel awful is you can always masturbate. It doesn’t cost money, no one has to know you did it. You don’t have to leave the house to do it, you don’t have to have another person there to do it. Of course some people, when they feel down, they use that to help themselves feel better,” Prause said.

But is there a better way for people who have reason to believe they have an unhealthy relationship with porn? For people struggling, alternatives do exist, according to Prause.

The researcher pointed to an organization of people trained in sex therapy who are equipped to address issues like erectile dysfunction: the American Association of Sexuality Educators, or AASECT.

Prause also recommends what is called Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, or ACT. This approach, which was developed in the 1980s by clinical psychologist Steven C. Hayes, teaches the client to accept and manage emotions rather than avoiding, denying, or struggling with them. This includes acknowledging that “negative feelings” can be an appropriate response to situations. Users are encouraged to instead mold their real-life behavior to their values.

“The goal with this approach is usually not to terminate porn viewing entirely, but to bring it more in line with your values, whatever those are,” she explained.

Derrick’s path to a healthier relationship with pornography bore more of a resemblance to this acceptance-based ACT approach than the harsh, abstinence-focused approach of NoFap, and he hasn’t interacted with the community in years.

“I just stopped thinking about it,” he said. “Especially when I left the church, and once I went to college, I found a healthier relationship with masturbating, just accepting the fact that I enjoy it.”

“There are times where I can, and there are times when I shouldn’t. And I feel that for everybody, it’s different, the times that you should and the times that you shouldn’t.”

“I started having sex more, so I started watching porn less. And that’s just been the trend ever since I went to college.”

If you need to talk, or if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.