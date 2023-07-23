My Neighbors Are Turning Me Into an Unwilling Balcony Voyeur

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I’ve had two neighbors move in below me recently. Nice young couple, met them briefly as they were moving in, but haven’t had much interaction with them beyond passing in the hallway and occasionally holding the door for each other. The problem: They’re loud in bed. Not only are they loud, they appear to take no steps to contain the noise they’re creating. A great day off for me ends with a cigar and a book on my balcony, typically late at night, and my neighbors started to enjoy each other’s company very loudly with the window open. Losing access to the balcony of my small apartment so as not to become an auditory voyeur absolutely sucks. I’m glad she’s getting where she needs to go, but is there a polite way to ask your neighbors to be a little more considerate with the noise level? I definitely don’t want to ask anybody to have worse sex, and if it were coming through the walls at a moderate level I would just put headphones on and ignore it, but this is getting ridiculous.

Advertisement

—The Man Who Heard Too Much

Dear Heard Too Much,

I don’t think you should abandon the headphones idea before trying everything technology has to offer—a lot of noise-canceling headphones are very, very good. Bose has long been an industry leader. I have Apple AirPods Max, which are almost worth their obscene price.

If you like earbuds, look into Sony’s WF-1000XM4, which are wonderful (and sometimes sound even better than the AirPods Max to my ears). This column isn’t called How To Do Headphones, but you just happened to bring up one of my perpetual life staples, so I’m happy to offer suggestions there.

Advertisement

Additionally, you can just write these neighbors an anonymous note, stuck to or slipped under their door. That way you all avoid awkwardness when crossing paths. A courteous letter—one that cheers them on for having clearly enjoyable sex even, but lets them know they’re quite audible and reminds them that the simple act of closing window could go a long way—is hopefully all you’ll need to get them to be considerate in turn.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

My sex partners keep accidentally slipping into my butt—and it’s making me anxious during sex! I’m a late-20s cis woman who has mostly had sex with cis men. Four times in my sexual history (of about 10 years), dicks have accidentally slid into my asshole. I’m genuinely not worried that they’re doing this on purpose, as I like pretty vigorous sex with lots of lube, and this has always happened very much in the heat of the moment when things are moving fast and no one is paying much attention to accuracy. Two out of three partners have been super apologetic in the moment and have immediately stopped sex to comfort and cuddle me. But it’s happened twice now with my wonderful boyfriend, and not only does it hurt a bunch, it brings up traumatic memories of the partner who WASN’T super comforting, and—worst of all—it’s making it difficult to relax when things get going. I’m constantly thinking, if he slips out now and thrusts back in without being careful, will he accidentally go in the wrong hole?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

I’ve polled some friends about this issue and everyone is sympathetic but says that this has never happened to them. What can I and my partner do to keep this from happening again and help assuage my anxiety—different positions, less lube, a purely protective butt plug? Please help!

Advertisement

—Broken Back Door

Dear Back Door,

I tend to be suspicious of guys who say they accidentally put it in the butt instead of the vagina, given the widespread fixation with anal that men display. But if you’re confident this is innocent, OK!

As for a solution: Yep, a butt plug immediately springs to mind. They come in small/beginner sizes. Even something like this “anal rimmer” toy might work as a literal stopper. Other than that, ask him to try to refrain from pulling out all the way while thrusting—this may be difficult depending on the stroke technique that he’s accustomed to, but it’s certainly not impossible. And should he slip out, make sure you’re the one to put him back in. Try more sex where you’re on top, which may give you more control. It can be a bit trickier to reinsert when the receptive partner is on top, and the need to sort of recalibrate and consciously aim could potentially facilitate a mindfulness that will make such mistakes less likely.

Advertisement

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Dear How to Do It,

In our 11-year relationship, my wife and I have been through a lot. Break ups, addiction, multiple moves, cancer scares, and in my case recently serious mental health issues. We have been there for each other and our sex used to be incredible. Intense, loving, kinky, and involved multiple other partners and toys. Our relationship is now stronger than ever. We are closer and happier than I ever thought possible and she is my best friend, confidant, and the love of my life. The medication I am on for depression has improved every aspect of my life … except in the bedroom. I’m aware of the impact that these meds can have, but to achieve orgasm I find myself needing to think about rough, hard sex. My wife is open to it and it’s been part of our “menu” in the past, but I am struggling to take her like this as I am so in love with and protective of her! I’ve spoken to my therapist about it. Our sex has stopped over the past few months and I know it’s bothering her, but she’s as supportive as always. I just can’t get it up without thinking it should be kinky, but I don’t want to “destroy” something beautiful. Any advice?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Destroy Something Beautiful

Dear Something Beautiful,

A clarifying conversation may help—she’s “open” to rough and hard sex, but it might make it easier to approach it if she is enthusiastic about it. So check in and see. Perhaps setting boundaries and selecting a safe word would put you more at ease. You could also try role play to further dissociate the wife you want to protect from the sex partner you want to ravage. Hell, even masks might be useful. I don’t mean the rubber type that scared Wendy Williams, but the masquerade variety that people sometimes eroticize. I think at the heart of your issue is the closeness that sometimes, seemingly paradoxically, gets in the way of sexualizing a longterm partner might be the issue here—Esther Perel writes about it at length in Mating in Captivity, which you should check out for even more tips on achieving that sexy distance I’m recommending here.

Advertisement

Did you write this or another letter we answered? Tell us what happened at howtodoit@slate.com.

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a 40-something guy who has been keen to experience a prostate orgasm for a while now. I’ve tried various toys with little success and have decided that it may be time to try and find someone with more experience in this field who may be able to help me with this. While I’m primarily attracted to women, I do feel like a man would be a better choice for this. I have fooled around with guys in the past, generally in a sauna-type environment, and have had a handful of experiences taking cock. I can’t say that it did a huge amount for me back then, but I’m not sure how much of that was down to the scenario that I was in and the fact that the cock in question belonged to a stranger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

My plan is to try and find a guy that I can build up a bit of trust with who is up for helping me to explore this side of my sexuality, but there is one thing that is giving me pause. Since I was last fucked by a guy, I’ve developed hemorrhoids. I’m up for hitting up Grindr to try and find the right guy, but I would like some advice about how to find what I’m looking for in general, as well as advice around how to handle the whole hemorrhoid situation. Is this something I should be communicating up front? Should it be mentioned in my profile? Or is it something that is considered no big deal and so not worth mentioning until I’m heading into a situation where this fact is likely to be discovered?

Advertisement

—Unexpected Item in the Bagging Area

Dear Unexpected Item,

I’ve spent an embarrassingly extensive amount of time on sex apps geared toward men who like men, and I’ve never once seen anyone mention hemorrhoids in their profile, nor have I ever received a heads-up about their presence, not even from someone who has visible external ones. Generally speaking, they’re accepted as coming with the package. If yours are internal and you aren’t in the midst of a flareup, you have little to worry about. If they’re external but calm, again, there’s not much to worry about—some partners may be turned off, but experienced tops are already aware of the possibility, and a guy who really wants to fuck most likely isn’t going to let a bump or two slow him down. I would just play it cool and not even mention them, unless they’re so large and numerous that they threaten becoming a distraction. If you’re regularly playing with toys and not experiencing bleeding or pain, you can proceed to bottoming for a pole of flesh with confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

To answer your other question, it’s certainly possible to find regular buds on apps, though what often attracts people to these apps is the variety that they offer, which means that many guys on there are looking for a one-time thing on their conquest journey. You can state in your profile that you’re looking for a connection/fuck bud and not really interested in randos. There’s no guarantee that someone who says he’s amenable to that will prove to be, but that is something that you may find it useful to be upfront about.

—Rich

More Advice From Slate

Last year, my husband of two years—together six—and I were out to drinks with his childhood friend and the friend’s fiancée. (We’re both straight couples.) When we were several in, we were talking about losing our virginities, and his friend’s fiancée made a comment along the lines of “well, you know what they used to do.” I did not know what they used to do!