Help! My Cousins Cut Off Their “Narcissistic” Dad. But I Think He’s Harmless.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My cousins and their father (all of whom I’m very close with) had a giant fallout about a year ago. Since then, my cousins have gone into counseling, decided their father is a narcissist, and have completely cut off contact with him. While he can absolutely be bullheaded and a pain in the neck, I cannot say I have encountered any true narcissistic tendencies from my uncle. He brings treats and gets my kids on the bus with me at least once a week, comes to their school events, and generally enjoys spending time with them. I have been working on a few home improvement projects lately and he volunteers his time to come assist or teach me without me even having to ask.

My cousins say he has me completely fooled and are upset that I’m not supporting them, but I just don’t experience the behaviors they’re suggesting and am actually grateful that he is actively part of our lives. Am I being a terrible person for supporting my cousin’s “abuser”?

—Absolutely Befuddled

Dear Befuddled,

You’re focused too much on terminology here. After all, one person’s bullheaded pain in the neck is another person’s narcissistic abuser. It would take a professional to decide once and for all whether your uncle is diagnosable. But you don’t need that information to believe that whatever he did to lead both of his children to cut off contact with him was serious. And let’s be clear: He did something! As a general rule, children do not end their relationships with their parents without a really good reason. In this case, more than one has severed their ties.

So, open your mind and sit down with your cousins with the goal of getting the full picture of what their experience with their dad has been. Remind yourself that just because he’s done home improvement projects for you doesn’t mean he hasn’t seriously hurt them. I’m telling you to do this for yourself as much as for your cousins. Because family is important and if you have to pick sides here, you don’t want to end up isolated with the person who sounds unpleasant at best and possibly much worse.

Dear Prudence,

My nieces are lovely girls in every respect except one—they are extremely wasteful when it comes to food and drink. Recent examples include opening a bottle of water, taking one sip, then tossing it out, or opening a pudding cup, taking one spoonful, then tossing the rest into the garbage. They’ve been like this since they were toddlers, so I don’t expect to change their behavior. However, my husband and I just bought a home in a tourist area and I am sure they will be coming for extended visits. I enjoy their company immensely, but how can I ensure that we don’t end up tossing out dozens of water bottles or bags of chips while they’re here? I certainly don’t want to monitor their every bite or tell them to ask before taking anything from the fridge, but I wouldn’t dream of wasting food like this and it drives me absolutely nuts. (I should add that it’s not about the money per se; though I don’t love throwing that down the drain, either.) Any suggestions?

—Finish What You Started

Dear Finish What You Started,

The best plan here is to make a clear and reasonable, non-threatening, non-demanding request, while also understanding that you still might see the occasional almost-full pudding cup in the trash: Try this: “Welcome, girls! You can put your bags here, and here’s the kitchen. Help yourselves to whatever you want! I do have a bit of a thing about food waste, so if you could try to be mindful of that and get as close as possible to finishing what you open rather than throwing out a lot, that would be wonderful. And here’s a reusable water bottle for each of you. You can fill them using the pitcher in the refrigerator.” You say you don’t expect to change their behavior, but it’s fair to expect it to improve a little after you bring your preferences to their attention. After all, they are enjoying a free vacation at your home.

Dear Prudence,

Our youngest son has an ultra-rare disease that requires constant care around the clock. We are lucky enough to have him in a public school, with some accommodations. We are also lucky enough to have the means to hire caregivers after school until bedtime, but we painstakingly recruit, vet, and train those caregivers, who are oftentimes college students. To our friends, they seem like perfect “babysitters.” How do I politely refuse to share our caregivers with friends who ask, or who want advice for getting their own fabulous sitters? It seems so unfair for parents like us to do the legwork for parents of neurotypical kids.

—Life Is Hard Enough

Dear Hard Enough,

“Molly doesn’t have any availability but I can share some notes on how we recruit, vet, and train our caregivers. Some of it won’t apply if your kids don’t have special needs but other parts could be helpful.”

Dear Prudence,

My sister keeps inviting her ex-boyfriend to our family functions.

That’s it. That’s my problem. It’s weird. It’s uncomfortable for everyone involved. Why is this even happening? They broke up months ago and I’ve seen him at three, soon to be four, events since their breakup one of them being our grandmother’s funeral. It’s super awkward and kind of creepy, no? How exactly do we explain to her that it’s uncomfortable for our whole family when she brings her ex to family events like this?

—He Can’t Sit With Us

Dear He Can’t Sit With Us,

One of two things is going on here. Either he’s better described as her boyfriend with whom she has an on-and-off relationship than her “ex-boyfriend.” Or, they have successfully transitioned the relationship and he’s a good friend. Either way, just treat him as what he is: An important person in your sister’s life whose company she enjoys. There’s really nothing awkward about that at all.

Dear Prudence,

For how long is it appropriate to display accolades acquired in high school? I’ve heard the bashing of people in their 30s that still celebrate their high school years, but people seem to be divided on exactly when that starts being trashy. For context, I just turned 19 and I’ll be starting my second year of college soon. My high school years were successful—I got straight As and ended up finishing in the top 1 percent of my class. Between that and my involvement in STEM/arts/foreign language programs, I had six cords and three medals at graduation.

One of the cords was a freebie (score tier of a required standardized test) and another was very easy to get (career readiness cord only slightly beyond graduation requirements), but I did go out of my way to earn the others.

In my dorm during my freshman year, I displayed the cords and medals together under my loft bed. Now, those things are a full year behind me, and my parents among others have told me that my period of bragging rights is over. I don’t want to come across as stuck up or a bragger— even when they were up in my room, I only disclosed their meanings when asked. I wouldn’t really be losing anything but some pretty decor by leaving them at home, so is that what I ought to do from here on out?

Dear Sophomore,

I’m sure your parents love you very much but they’re also currently among your biggest haters. Seriously, you want to know how I feel about things that don’t hurt anyone? Do them! Do them proudly! Do them as much as you want! Showing off symbols of your achievement (in your own space, by the way!) falls into this category. You should display your awards for as long as they are meaningful to you and make you happy—while of course, using your gifts and talents to work toward new goals that reflect your current stage of life.

