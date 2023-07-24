In Defense of the Anxious Mother

Not long ago, my son’s preschool went into “soft lockdown.” The threat was an active shooter on UC–Berkeley’s nearby campus. For several minutes after getting this news, I sat paralyzed at my desk. I was trying not to picture exactly what no parent should picture in these circumstances—the small, beloved face contorted by fear, confusion, pain. I was trying not to think about how obsessed with and terrified of death my son happened to be right then, how creatively he tried to think his way through a problem with no solution. Recently he had taken to telling me, as we cuddled together at bedtime, that “scientists are working on” a cure for death that will “probably be ready in time” to make us both immortal.

In my fear, a thought came into newly stark relief: There is a mismatch between the primal maternal drive to protect our offspring and our knowledge that we’re largely powerless to do so, and this gap between what we long to do as mothers taxed with seeing the next generation in, and what we can realistically do as human beings, is one of the more brutal gifts of evolution. No wonder anxiety is such a fundamental part of motherhood.

And yet, historically, anxious mothers have been ridiculed and institutionalized. We are a society that venerates motherhood while denigrating mothers, and so we hold impossible standards of care while dismissing the painful grind of actually caring. And we see the consequences of this double bind everywhere, from anti-choice legislation to the so-called parents’ rights movement to rising levels of depression in both mothers and children. What’s a mom to do? One solution: Take your worry seriously.

I say this as though it’s easy. But learning how to respect my maternal worry without letting it control me—or, by extension, my child—has turned out to be one of my toughest parenting challenges.

My son’s harrowing birth certainly didn’t help. He was born by emergency C-section with the cord wrapped tightly around his neck and a hidden plug of mucous in his airway that the medical team found only after 10 minutes of fruitlessly administering CPR. When they finally got him breathing, they whisked him to the NICU. For more than an hour afterward no one could tell me whether he would live or die. In the end he was fine, saved by a reserve of oxygen in his cord blood. I took home a healthy newborn, but the terror of almost losing him also came back with me.

Soon began a game I played several dozen times an hour: Are these my maternal instincts, or is this just anxiety? My instinct to insist on a C-section had saved this child’s life. Surely, I had to trust my instincts. But instincts are irrational, tendrils of thought and feeling that take you out past the available evidence. Somehow, I was supposed to have a mother’s instincts while also being calmly rational, and this seemed as much a contradiction as a sexy nursing bra.

My entry into motherhood was extreme, but I’ve heard from many mothers, especially in my clinical work as a psychologist, that their worry, too, feels subject to a lose-lose version of the Goldilocks effect: They are worrying either too little or too much, but never the right amount.

For the past year, I’ve been conducting research into maternal anxiety, asking mothers to describe the experience in their own terms. A common theme is worrying about their worrying. As one of my participants put it, “If you’re a worrier, you must not be a happy, playful mom, so that’s another way you’re messing up your kids.” Another said, “It can feel like this double bind where you’re supposed to care but not worry, but they are actually the same thing.”

The British psychoanalyst Rozsika Parker puts this dilemma in terms of navigating between the internalized stereotypes of the overprotective, smothering mother and the cold, rejecting mother. For BIPOC mothers it’s an even tighter squeeze: The realities that you’re protecting your child from are harsher, and the judgments for every choice you make more punishing, especially when these choices deviate from white norms.

Instincts vs. irrationality. Worry vs. care. Anxious vs. happy. Overprotective vs. rejecting. Realistic vs. dominant-culture sanctioned. Even if we consciously reject every one of these dichotomies as reductive, it’s hard not to take them in and judge ourselves against them. And once we subject ourselves to their terms, we’ve doomed ourselves to failure. They are all variations on the same directive: Keep these vulnerable little beings safe while also knowing you can’t, and, whatever you feel in the face of this impossible task, make sure it’s in no way affecting your behavior, except in exactly the moments and ways when it had better be.

It’s a maddening set of constraints, and it makes a tough task so much tougher. But it turns out there is a way to release its stranglehold on our psyches. Or at least there was for me. I learned this when, after eight months of waiting for the terrible and unexpected to happen to my child again, it finally did. My partnership with his father crumbled, and I found myself across the country from all my supports, without a steady income, moving from kind person’s spare bedroom to kind person’s couch, frequently relocating a baby and all his gear.

All the routines and systems I’d put in place in order to perform the high-wire act of balancing my maternal anxiety between instinctual and rational, caring but not neurotic —the nap schedule, the toys, the child care, the well-stocked kitchen—receded into memory as I focused on just getting myself and my son through each day reasonably intact. We lived this way for nine months. Without any certainty or stability to shield me from the full force of my maternal anxiety—that aching gap between my desire and my ability—something began to happen. I learned to surrender to the fear that comes along with assuming stewardship over something as uncertain as a human life. The potent combination of responsibility and helplessness brought me down to the bone of myself.

We don’t often think about the sheer existential heft of caring for a child, and how anxiety is baked right into it. To honor this aspect of mothering would be to look head-on at realities we all find harrowing: that life is fragile, we never know what’s coming next, we suffer, and in the end we die. Maternal worry gets at the heart of what is terrifying about being alive, and about loving. The shoulds that afford mothers so little leeway in how they worry are one form of denial. It’s far more comfortable to mother-blame than to grapple with what a bummer the human condition turns out to be.

I haven’t exactly transcended the contradictory messages blasted at the worried mother. I can still beat myself up for being irrational but also not intuitive enough, somehow simultaneously overprotective and negligent, neurotic even when I turn out to be right. But reminding myself of the existential heft of loving through uncertainty makes me more skeptical of the internalized standards that lead to these judgements. The rules of good mothering start to seem less like aspirational goals and more like the furious demands of a toddler who wants you to put the banana peel back on, a child certain you’re withholding when the truth is that you’re up against a situation you simply can’t control.

And here’s the kicker: When I let myself be terrified, although it can make me miserable and surely sometimes smothering, I enjoy being a mother so much more. As one participant in my research puts this point, “I just feel the abundance of the world more. And that comes from being aware of this shadow side of how easy it would be to rip it all away.”

Before I had my son, I heard two very different stories about what this phase of life would be. Some people told me I was about to enter a period of profound and moving contentment. Others warned me to brace for a season of psychological crisis. These were never the same people, and so I assumed my fate would be either one or the other. I hoped it would be the first but tried to prepare myself for either. It never occurred to me it would be both. Loving my son is terrifying because I have never known such joy and plenitude. And I know this joy and plentitude because I live on a knife-edge of fear. I found my way to this realization and the steadiness it brings to my sense of myself as a mother when I stopped trying to separate the wonder and the terror. I learned instead to accept them for what they are—inevitable and inextricable.