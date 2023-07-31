It’s easy to unintentionally annoy, aggrieve, or provoke your partner through the shortcomings of the English language. We’re always one boneheaded, misconstrued comment away from a long set of apologies, desperate to claw back the formerly undisturbed relationship harmony that now seems so alien and out of reach. “Babe, please, when I said I didn’t want chicken tonight, I wasn’t insinuating that your recipe sucked!”

In order to eradicate those nervy moments of frayed communication once and for all, my girlfriend and I have developed a bespoke language hack that has never let us down. It’s called “I.F.”, an acronym for “implication free.” It’s the perfect clause to attach onto anything you might say that could be received the wrong way.

Advertisement

“I.F., but could you take care of the dishes?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is I.F., but I’m not sure Kraftwerk is the vibe we’re going for at the dinner party tonight.”

“We need to keep this bookcase more organized. I.F. by the way.”

“I.F.” is not a universal life-building touchstone. It won’t be cited in any self-help guides or marriage counseling seminars. In fact, I don’t think any of our friends and family know what it means. Instead, it’s an idiom that surfaced out of our limitless inside jokes and knowing looks, which, over the years, have sublimated into a private dialect that only we can speak. Every relationship on earth develops these tricks of the trade. We’d be lost without them, reduced to sweaty, first-date unfamiliarity. When you spend enough time with someone, it only takes two letters to articulate an entire universe of thought.

Advertisement

Lately though, I’ve started to think that it’s a shame we keep all of these idioms cordoned off from one another. I’m sure “I.F.” could be helpful in countless other romantic partnerships, and I know that the tricks concocted by other couples would be extremely useful in my own lexicon. So, I hit up a couple Slatesters and asked about the shortcuts they use in their relationships. Consider them best practices. We should all be taking notes.

Shannon Palus, one of Slate's senior editors, recommends "hat on" as a shorthand for, "Listen, I love you, but I'm extremely busy right now, and I'm unwilling or unable to respond to whatever you're saying." In other words, if you wander into the living room to give your beloved the latest update on Ariana Grande gossip, and she issues a terse "I'm hat on" without looking up from the laptop, you're probably best occupying yourself elsewhere.

Dan Kois, a longtime Slatester, writer, and editor recommends "ESBU," which stands for "Everyone Sucks But Us." In the middle of a boring conversation at a party? Feeling a creeping malaise that everyone on earth—except for you and your partner—fundamentally cannot relate with one another? Dealing with a terrible gameplan in the group chat? Annoyed at your in-laws? Boil down the angst into four letters: "ESBU."

Mark Stern, a senior writer at Slate, is a fan of "HCP," an acronym for "high clutter potential." It's the best way to peacefully deflate an interior planning idea floated by your partner that you know, in your heart of hearts, will only add to the labyrinthine madhouse of junk piled up around this place we called home. "Hmm. An air fryer? I don't know, it sounds like HCP."

Susan Matthews, Slate's executive editor, has a friend who uses an emotional safe word. (Which, yes, is different from the other kind of safe word.) Good-natured teasing is a fulcrum for so many romantic dynamics, but if the jokes go too far and you wish to defuse the situation with incredible subtlety, then an emotional safe word is your best bet. Ideally, you'll select an uncommon noun that doesn't carry any additional connotations, which has admittedly gotten more difficult in a post-emoji world. "Eggplant" is a no-go.

And lastly, Lizzie O'Leary, host of What's Next: TBD, is currently raising a toddler. She and her partner use the code phrase "BDBI," which stands for "big dry banana inside." O'Leary reiterates to me that this is not a "sex thing," but instead a reference to the way her child likes his banana. (Medium to large, with a snappy peel and sturdy texture.) However, I think BDBI has so many other potential use-cases. A dirty diaper? A kid in a car seat? The possibilities are limitless.

There you have it. I’m sure all of your relationships will achieve newfound verbal clarity from now on, as you tell your partner, “I.F., but I think the new speaker system could have HCP.” (I’m sure they will then respond with their emotional safe word.) If only everyone shared the same inside jokes. We’d never be lost in translation again.