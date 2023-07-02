Back in the early 2010s, my mom, older sister, and I would all pile into the biggest dressing room we could find, all the way in the back of our local Miami Loehmann’s. Known for its off-season designer brands, the store was conveniently located next to a shop called MUSIC, where my sister and I took lessons. In her endless pursuit to pass the time while I blared away on my guitar, my mom had become a devoted follower of this discount Disney World tucked away in a strip mall. None of us knew anything about the designers—the price tags highlighting the steep discounts did all the legwork in luring us. Some days I’d walk out with armfuls of $5 dresses, the three of us practically glowing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is what it felt like to spend an afternoon under those fluorescent lights: We’d each carry our piles of finds into one cubicle and hang them up on all the knobs and slats available. We’d take turns yanking too-tight jeans up our thighs and pulling down tube dresses that got stuck at our armpits, our bellies bouncing with laughter. We’d be so loud, and it was so funny sometimes that I’d think I just peed myself a little. We’d try to shush each other in between bellows. “I look like a tamal envuelto,” we’d take turns shouting out at each other. We’d contort ourselves and still end up trapped inside halter tops.

Advertisement

I’m a tween in these memories, and I haven’t yet learned the difficult, imprecise math of women’s clothing sizes. Instead, we pick enough options to leave room for the inevitable misfires, even though I know that some of these Loehmann’s designs were made for lankier bodies. Are the other women in the neighboring stalls laughing at the person they’d thought they could be when they picked out today’s garments too? When the items end up being ropa de perchero, as we call them—clothes that are meant only to be hung—I can’t complain. I’m starting to understand that these clothes weren’t made for me, and in that way, I realize that, here in this dressing room, we’re performing a heist.

Advertisement

Loehmann’s crumbled in the years that followed before briefly coming back as an online retailer. Its spot in the strip mall has since been transformed into a medical center. It’s been years since I’ve felt as free as I used to feel in those dressing rooms. I live in central Illinois now, without my mom or sister. Our stores here are frozen in time—Pink still sells the bright body mists I kept stashed in my high school shoulder purses.

Advertisement

A few weekends ago, I walked into my local mall to do what I once dreaded most: bathing suit shopping. On this particular Sunday, the mall is eerily vacant. Very few places are selling bathing suits. At Victoria’s Secret, I ask the associate for their swimwear. “Sorry, but we only carry that online now,” he tells me. I walk straight out to the parking lot and order a two-piece from Skims—the Kardashian-based online brand—on my phone. This is what a lot of shopping in 2023 looks like.

Advertisement

Ever since online shopping first came on the scene in the early ’80s, it’s been on the rise. First, it was the dot-com rush that helped kill stores like Loehmann’s; now it’s influencers on TikTok, showcasing their hauls from their homes. (I decided to try Victoria’s Secret only after seeing a plus-size creator’s video about her purchase.) One report found that 70 percent of Americans shop online—a 16 percent increase from just three years ago. Obviously something big happened in those years: a pandemic that transformed public space. While some stores remained open, most dressing rooms shuttered, and online sales dominated. Our bedrooms became our fitting rooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are obvious benefits to moving away from in-person shopping. For one thing, sizes often not offered in stores are much more accessible. And scrolling through an online catalog helps me envision the potential of an outfit. But I can’t help but feel that a major way we’ve come to relate to style and fashion is being lost. I’m trying to hold on, but sometimes I think I’m totally alone in having actually positive memories of these spaces. When I asked around among friends and colleagues about their own memories, I received a lot of colorful complaints about dressing rooms. One friend, Natalie R., a 24-year-old in New York, wrote me an impassioned list of everything she hates: “How fucking hot it is, those curtains that never fully close, when they only let you bring five things in and then I have to leave stuff with the attendant. Do I have to get dressed in my own clothes? Can I be in my socks? I am so vulnerable.” She likened it to going through TSA. Many folks I talked to now prefer the TikTok-haul mode of fitting rooms: buying clothes, trying them on at home, and returning the items they don’t like.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I truly hate dressing rooms,” my own sister told me. “At home, you’re in natural lighting, in the comfort of your place, no one’s bothering you. … I’m always more likely to like the clothes if I try it on at home because I’m in a better mood.” It’s like a real-time example of how people differ—her Loehmann’s memories don’t loom nearly as large as mine do.

Related from Slate Pamela Gwyn Kripke One Day, I Slipped a Note Under the Door of a Loud Neighbor. Only Later Did I Realize My Mistake. Read More

But no one, not even me, misses the dread of having to face an attendant after they’ve decided they hate everything they tried on. Recently, at Free People, I actually apologized to the woman who helped me for not liking a single thing. And the curtains that inevitably gap? It’s just the worst.

Advertisement

So I am sympathetic to all of these explanations of why our new habits are better. And, honestly, more: Dressing rooms are where I learned some very hard lessons about what it’s like to be a person who is big and exists in the world. In places like Loehmann’s, my mom and my sister taught me how to make this body I inherited work, against the odds. But that doesn’t mean I don’t remember standing in a Bloomingdale’s dressing room, hysteria rising in my voice, as I realized that the dresses I’d pulled were now two or three sizes bigger than normal and they still didn’t zip. Next to me, my mom calmly explained that numbers vary by brand. Still, that day spelled out the fear I constantly lived with—that one day I might not fit into any size at all. What then?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When my best friends and I used to pile into the car to go to Forever 21, I always knew what would happen there. My cheeks would redden when I couldn’t find a miniskirt or dress with enough stretch to close. I’d resort to picking up a necklace or pair of earrings instead. Year after year, I stretched Target bathing suit bottoms across my legs, knowing that the stuff my teen counterparts could pull off would simply look obscene on me. Dressing rooms have felt worse than body-con dresses: tight, claustrophobic, unwearable. Each room held a fun house mirror with different distortions, and sides of myself I didn’t want to see. They were places for big emotions. I understand the desire to feel these complicated things in private, at home, just as well as anyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But I also think of the unreplicable moments. At Macy’s, when I slipped on a Guess leather vest and decided to use it to launch a new personality. Some days, the stars aligned, the overhead light was golden, and the American Eagle sundress fit in all the perfect places. I’d walk out of the cubicle to a gaggle of smiling friends who were convinced I would die if I didn’t buy it.

Advertisement

Dressing rooms are also the backdrop of our special occasions: the place where we might imagine who we’ll be at our proms and on our summer vacations. I first laid eyes on the dress that would become my lucky amulet on every first date for years to come in a Marshalls fitting room. And because everyone around you is searching too, it’s one of the few remaining places where striking up a conversation feels natural. “I like making a temporary little stranger friend when you’re both there alone who is like, ‘What kind of event is this for? No, I totally think it works and the green is great,’ ” Slate copy editor Robin Dickerhoof said.

Advertisement

There’s a reason dressing rooms are a vital component of the makeover montages in beloved films and episodes of television. For me, the magic of a dressing room exists in figuring out where I can tweak, sew, or pin to make something work, often with the help of my friends or loved ones who are there with me as my personal fashion counsel. It’s a place for imagination and seeing potential. If clothing is expression, then dressing rooms are the space to workshop. When it works, when the sizes are right and an item makes you feel more yourself, you sail. It’s a lovely place to play dress-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

When I enter dressing rooms now, they are a neutral place. I don’t panic when the clothes inevitably still don’t fit. But I also go on fewer shopping trips. I do most of my browsing online. I rarely have a second opinion join me at the mall. Most dressing rooms in town are empty. I’ve lost the social part of fashion, and I haven’t found a way to replace it. I send photos out to my group chats, hoping I’ll get a text back before I reach the register.

Advertisement

Just before Memorial Day this year, I drove two hours north to a mall that eclipses what my small town offers. I waited in lines to try things on! I leaned over to my fiancé and told him, “I forgot how much I hate waiting in these” by the time we’d reached our third store. At Abercrombie, the dozens of people snaking around the racks had a clear vantage point of the rooms, which the store employees commandeered like sergeants. I worried about holding up the process, so I snapped photos and pulled my partner aside after we escaped. “Which shorts: the longer ones or the shorter ones?” I asked, swiping back and forth. At another store, one woman complimented the skirt I came in with. I was buzzing. I heard moms bicker with their daughters in the stall next door. I debated the merits of purchasing a new long-sleeved shirt in the middle of May while overhearing Urban Outfitters girls talking about their college majors. I thought about how I could’ve left with only a pair of earrings that afternoon, and still the drive would’ve been worth it. But instead? I got the shorter shorts.