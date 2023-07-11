Help! I Wrote to Prudie for Advice and Isabel Allende Answered.

This week, we’re helping you round out your summer reading lists by asking some of our favorite authors to step in as Prudie for the day and give you advice. This is part of our Guest Prudie series.

Today’s columnist is bestselling author Isabel Allende. Her latest novel is The Wind Knows My Name. Born in Peru and raised in Chile, she is the author of a number of critically acclaimed books, including Violeta, A Long Petal of the Sea, The House of the Spirits, Of Love and Shadows, Eva Luna, and Paula. Her books have been translated into more than 42 languages and have sold more than 74 million copies worldwide. She lives in California.

We asked Allende to weigh in on lifesaving medication, last-name battles, and labor play-by-plays:

Dear Prudence,

My husband has always been very healthy, but he is now well into his 50s and is starting to develop issues. The problem is that he refuses to treat his health seriously. He doesn’t even have a general doctor, has had none of the milestone checks he should have had at his age, and will see somebody only if I make it harder not to, which I am reluctant to do. A little over two years ago, he started complaining of dizziness and chest pains, and after much wrestling, he had a full physical, which identified a cardiac issue that requires a daily tablet. He took the pill every day … until the prescription ran out, then he decided he couldn’t be bothered to “go to all the hassle of seeing some quack.” I found out only a few weeks ago, after I realized he didn’t have his pills with him on a holiday, and he lied about it at first to “get me off his back.” Prudie, I don’t want to parent a grown man, and I am scared for him and angry with him. How do I get him to take his health seriously? He’s a lovely guy, but I could slap him sometimes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Don’t Want to Be a Widow

Dear Don’t Want to Be a Widow,

How ironic, my dear! My mother wanted to be a widow for the last 15 years of her life. She had a black dress for her husband’s funeral hanging in the closet. When she was dying at 98, I told her that she couldn’t go because she wasn’t a widow yet. My mother replied: “Well, you don’t get everything you want in this life.”

My point is that maybe being a widow is better than dealing with a sick and stubborn partner. But if that’s not your choice, then slap him around and don’t feel guilty about it. You will have to take the matter into your hands. Give him the damn pill and ensure that he takes it. Dissolve it into his coffee, crush it into his mashed potatoes, etc. You get the idea. I might also recommend therapy, but it’s expensive and it seldom works in cases like this. What would really work is a heart attack. If he survives, he will take the pill, that’s for sure.

Advertisement

In any case, buy a black dress and hang it in your closet. Maybe it’s a magic trick that will keep widowhood at bay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pick Up a Copy of Allende’s Latest

Slate receives a commission when you purchase items using the links on this page. Thank you for your support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

Why does compromise in a relationship always seem to mean “You do what I want this time, and at some point in the future, I’ll do the same thing for you”? I know that’s a loaded question, but that’s how I feel. My fiancé and I have been bickering endlessly about stupid things that neither of us wants to give way on. However, it always gets thrown in my face that I won’t compromise, except that what he means when he says that seems to be doing what he wants.

Advertisement

I don’t want to change my name, but the middle ground is changing my name. (My name is cool and sounds great with my first name. His is very common—think Jones or Smith.) The fact is, I don’t want to wear a ring, but the compromise is I just do it. The definition of the word that I learned was a solution that both sides were happy with (or equally unhappy with), not that one side got what they wanted and the other side just ate it. And I will admit, at this point I’m being a jackass about it. My heels are now so firmly dug in that the buttercream frosting I can’t eat because I’m diabetic is the hill I am willing to die on.

Advertisement

The wedding planning is grinding to a halt; our relationship is too, I think. It seems ridiculous to break up over something that’s not that important, really … yet here I am, refusing to budge because everything seems to be that important TO HIM. Am I just being difficult? It feels like, if this is the easiest our relationship will ever be, then should I just be looking forward to a lifetime of fighting or being a doormat?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Don’t Wanna Keep the Peace

Dear Don’t Wanna Keep the Peace,

First: Let’s talk about the wedding. I have been married three times, and if I live long enough, I will probably marry once more. I have ALWAYS kept my maiden name, and I have NEVER worn a ring. If this is as important to you as it is to me, don’t compromise. If he cancels the wedding, you lucked out, for marriage would have never worked out. But if it is not that important to you and you are just being difficult, you could offer some solutions. The ring doesn’t have to be the usual kind. It can be a gold snake with diamond eyes or, for a cheaper alternative, a silver lizard with a rhinestone tail. Regarding the name, you can hyphenate yours and his, unless you have a crazy long surname like Gonzecastvarrikaesayfende. Then I would advise you to be grateful for Jones or Smith.

Advertisement

Second: The fact that he is the one that always gets what he wants is a terrible precedent. Sooner or later, you will hate him for this, and I wouldn’t blame you. This guy needs a strong, assertive partner with a loud voice or many years of therapy. Personally, I wouldn’t waste my time, but that’s because I don’t have much time left. I am 80.

Third: To ensure you are not making a fuss about anything, keep a record. A small notebook will do. Write down the event and the date when you had to compromise. For each one, he will have to compromise or compensate. Compensation should be expensive or stressful for him.

Get Even More Advice From the Dear Prudence Podcast

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My in-laws spent eight years steadfastly refusing to acknowledge my existence (they didn’t approve of me for myriad reasons: religious, social, economic differences, etc.) but maintained phone contact with my partner, which has varied over the years between warm and strained. They have warmed to me considerably since he announced our pregnancy to them (by chance coinciding with his sister’s decision to end her IVF attempts, and therefore highlighting our baby as their only potential grandchild). They are asking for daily updates about the baby now, and frequently inquiring about my health. They also want to be kept updated at every stage of my labor. This is making my partner ecstatic because, at the end of the day, he would love for everyone to just get along and for things to be rosy. But, Prudie, I don’t know these people, I don’t like them, and I don’t think they are entitled to any information about my health. I especially don’t want him taking time out from supporting me to text them labor updates! We have spoken about my feelings, but he is adamant that not giving them updates during labor will cause problems with building the relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—My Labor My Choice

Dear My Labor My Choice,

Your in-laws are not only unpleasant, but they are also not too smart. They alienated you and their son, and now they are trying to make up. You have the right to cut them off as they rejected you before. However, sometimes in life, diplomacy works better than confrontation. Unless they have done something unforgivable to hurt you, ask yourself what you have to gain by holding a grudge, even if those horrible people deserve it. And also ask yourself what you have to gain by compromising and being civil.

A grudge, like anger and envy, is a heavy stone one carries around like a curse. It usually hurts the owner of the stone much more than the recipient of the grudge. It can make one’s life miserable. Your in-laws’ stupidity should not interfere with your relationship with your partner or your baby, or your own happiness. They are not so important.

Advertisement

Accepting them can also be very convenient for you. A child is a lot of work. You will need support. Loving grandparents, even if you don’t like them, can be of great help. Make them your allies, and they will be eating out of the palm of your hand.

Advertisement

Now, regarding labor, you have the right to demand your husband’s full attention, but don’t panic if he takes a few minutes to go to the bathroom, have coffee, or make a phone call. Tell him clearly that childbirth is a very private affair and you want only him around. If he disagrees, throw a terrible tantrum and scream until he does. Finally, my dear, your in-laws are not immortal. They will pass. Like everything else in this life.

When Melanie Lynskey Was Guest Prudie

I (30F) have been dating my boyfriend (33M) for four and a half years, living together for over a year and a half. I didn’t want to move in together until marriage or at least engagement, but he didn’t want to commit until we lived together. So I agreed to move in with him and hoped that we would get engaged sometime after that. While our relationship has mostly been great with minimal arguments, about a year into living together, we began fighting regularly. As we were working through our issues, I came to the realization that he wasn’t anywhere close to proposing to me or planning to.