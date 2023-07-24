My Bedroom Is About to Become Me, My Husband, and the Internet

How to Do It is Slate’s sex advice column. Have a question? Send it to Stoya and Rich here. It’s anonymous!

Dear How to Do It,

I just read the column with “mom friend” and you said that if someone was looking to get into online sex work and wanted to know how to stay safe to write in. My husband and I plan to start an OnlyFans account and I would love some safety tips.

—Safety Advice

Dear Safety Advice,

OK, first up, let’s differentiate between “safety tips” and “staying safe.” Safe is a lie. It’s a comforting woobie to wrap ourselves in when we want to ignore the reality of a situation. And, as long as you’re using the ostrich method to insulate yourself from uncomfortable emotions about the dangers of life, you won’t be able to see dangers coming. Rule number one: There is no such thing as safe, only safer.

With that said, your exact location is the thing you’ll want to keep as private as possible. Your accents, home decor details, and the weather will give people some ability to guess where you live. That’s probably fine. You might even want to play up your general location (sports team themes, etc.) or find yourself accepting opportunities for local press exposure. But you will want to get into the habit of putting anything with your address on it away immediately (i.e. sort the mail as soon as it comes in and file it properly, and break down and dispose of boxes with address labels ASAP) to avoid doxxing yourself via trash in the background of a photo or video. You’ll also do well to turn off location tracking in the photo/video app on your phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another thing to consider is the way you engage with fans. I had one particularly assertive stalker who was mentally unstable, and as near as I can tell, the issue started with an imposter engaging with him in a way that encouraged him to think I needed saving and wanted him to save me. Vic Cippola, husband of Dani Daniels, talks about Daniels having similar issues in his book Wait For the Corn. Imposters are obviously out of our control (no matter how hard we try to muster our contacts to report fake profiles on social media, they’re rarely removed), but you can control how much you lead a subscriber on, as it were. Good luck.

Help us keep giving the advice you crave every week. Sign up for Slate Plus now.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I am a 21-year-old trans man, and my girlfriend (20, cis) is the first girl I’ve ever had sex with. It’s been great, but there is one thing. She has an assault history and prefers to use dental dams for oral sex, and every time I go down on her, my face gets an itchy, prickly, red, blotchy reaction that’s hot to the touch and painful. It lasts about 35 minutes. I don’t think I’m allergic to latex, since I’ve used latex condoms with men for years with no problems, and we use a plain water-based lube that’s also historically caused no issues to other areas of my body. We tried switching from the sex-specific dental dams (which have flavoring) to the plain medical ones. Same problem. She got a very thorough round of STI tests to see if it was that, but they all came back negative. Is it the friction? How do I get to the bottom of this, since I do love giving oral and my girlfriend is working through her experiences with a therapist but has said she’s not able to change this boundary right now?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Facing a Dilemma

Dear Facing a Dilemma,

Go to a dermatologist. Explain the situation and get their medical opinion. They can test you for a latex allergy so you know for sure, and give you advice regarding the lubricant that you’re using. If you’re in a particularly conservative area of the country, you may want to check with the local LGBTQ+ center or the Kink Aware Professionals Network for a referral, but most doctors have heard about many more sexual situations than people tend to assume. Once you’ve ruled out allergies and allergic reactions, you’ll be in a better place to troubleshoot what it might be.

If your girlfriend is comfortable with it, you also might try plastic wrap—it hasn’t been evaluated for effectiveness against STI transmission, but your situation is more about comfort than infection control.

Advertisement

Dear How to Do It,

I’m a straight married woman. I have (excellent) sex approximately once a week. We don’t use condoms. I was recently talking to a friend who has sex daily and jokingly asked if she has cum leaking out of her all the time. She looked at me like I was crazy. We talked more and I found out that she “pushes” it out after each time. Can you explain how one might do this? Or how people get cum out of their vaginas? I’ve been sexually active for 20+ years and birthed two babies and cannot figure out how to get it out. I didn’t even know you could. Normally I just let gravity do its thing (and I’ve always done that) but it’s gradual and messy. Did I miss something?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Need a Clean Up Crew

Dear Clean Up Crew,

There’s a sort of push-squeeze motion involved with smoking when you have a vaginal canal, which is the closest thing I can think of to what you’re describing. Think of it as bearing down but also opening the ring around the vestibule. Other than that, I’ve got nothing. Would your friend be open to chatting about the mechanics of how she does it?

Advertisement

There is also a product called the Drip Stick—it’s sort of like a fast-acting tampon. I can’t speak for the effectiveness myself, but it seems like it’s worth a try.

—Stoya

More Advice From Slate

Since a very young age, I have used porn to explore my own sexuality. Nowadays, the way I view porn is on my phone when I’m alone and wanting to masturbate. I have been in a relationship for over five years but haven’t been truthful with my partner about the extent of my porn watching. Early on when we started dating, she told me she was totally turned off by and against dating men who watch porn. My response was to keep it hidden from her because I didn’t want her to break up with me.