Help! My Boyfriend Wants His Daughters to Crash My Serious Backpacking Trek. They Are Not Prepared.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!)

Dear Prudence,

My sisters and I were raised in the great outdoors. We knew how to fish and hunt by the time we were 5. By 15, we were going on deep wood camping trips on our own and often teaching adults the ins and outs. Even with us living in major cities, we still try to get together and pass off the knowledge to the next generation—my nieces.

I am dating a great guy with two young daughters. I love him and get along with the girls, but their interests are very much not running around in the woods. We have gone on some trips together but that was renting a cabin with AC and plumbing or going for “hikes” at a local park. I have a sister trip coming up during spring break where we will be camping in a famous national park. The girls have expressed interest in coming but I have explained it isn’t like our regular trips and they would be expected to sleep in the ground and have to dig holes to pee in. They would be miserable. The girls insist they could do it but these are the same girls who would complain about the bugs and the heat and refuse to use porta potties when we go to outdoor festivities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

My boyfriend thinks I need to give it a chance and it will be a great bonding activity. It will show the girls that my family is their family. I think it is a disaster in the making. I get along with the girls but a several-day camping trip without their father is too chaotic. If he joined us it would defeat the purpose of a sister’s trip and we haven’t had the chance to do one in over two years. Am I awful for not wanting the girls to come? I have suggested we, as a family, try some light camping ourselves to get them girls used to the experience but my boyfriend is taking my refusals as a personal statement about my commitment to our relationship. Help please?

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Camper Damper

Dear Camper Damper,

This isn’t about camping and you don’t need to have a debate about everyone’s level of enthusiasm for the great outdoors. Your boyfriend (I had to go back and read your letter to confirm that this really is just your boyfriend, not your husband) wants a child-free weekend, and he wants you to be the caregiver for that weekend. No, you are not awful for not wanting the girls to come and, in fact, he is awful for trying to pass them off on someone who doesn’t want them around, doing something they don’t want to do. Tell him you’ll be happy to take them after they do a rugged camping trip with him and have confirmed that they enjoy it. It will never happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Even More Advice From the Dear Prudence Podcast

Dear Prudence,

I’m looking for advice on the proper etiquette for when other adult guests have meltdowns or mental health crises at social gatherings. This is such a specific situation that I can’t find any advice on it online, but it’s happened at events at least six to seven times this past year. Most of my friends are neurodivergent in some way. We’re all independent professionals in our mid-20s and mid-30s, but I guess the stress of the pandemic years has really gotten to everyone and everyone seems way more sensitive and in a way more vulnerable state. I guess it’s nice that everyone feels close enough to feel like they can be open about their feelings, but it’s uncomfortable when someone’s standing there sobbing or screaming in the middle of a party or when someone obviously runs out of a gathering and hides in the bathroom for a long time. I never know what to do! It’s not like it’s even the same few people! That at least would make it easier to predict how they’d want me to respond. It’s made me start to become nervous about socializing because you never know who will go nuclear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Playing Emotional Crisis Whack-a-Mole

Dear Whack-a-Mole,

I agree that it’s good that so many people in your friend group feel comfortable letting it all out with everyone around. I’m sure each situation is unique but in general, I’d suggest the following series of actions:

1. Approach the friend having a crisis and ask if it’s OK to touch them.

2. If they say yes, pat or rub their shoulder or back. If they say no, keep your hands to yourself.

3. Repeat some of these words in a soft, calm voice: “It’s OK. It’s going to be OK. We’re here. You’re OK. We understand. We’re all here for you.”

4. When things have calmed down a tiny bit ask, “What would help right now?” And then really listen. If the person having the meltdown says, “I want to go home” or expresses another request, make it happen. If they say, “Nothing!” start making suggestions, including a glass of water, a hug, or getting away from the crowd.

Advertisement

That’s really all you can do at the moment. But I also suggest following up with these friends in the days and weeks after the event to see how they’re doing, offer a listening ear, and most of all, to make sure they know nobody is holding their outpouring of emotion against them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dear Prudence,

My parents have been divorced for six years and have not spoken to each other for about a year. While I completely respect their desire to be out of each other’s lives, my mom still frequently asks me to be a spokesperson for her to my dad—this is something I did while they were still speaking to each other as well. Mostly, she’s asked me to tell him he owes her money and while this is true, I’m very uncomfortable asking him for it. It has gotten to the point where I have given her the money myself—money I can’t necessarily afford to be giving her—in order to delay telling him. I have told her that I’m not comfortable with asking him these things, but she says that talking to him gives her anxiety. I know it should be easy to just say no, but I feel very responsible for her well-being and don’t know how to stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

—Messenger Pigeon

Dear Messenger Pigeon,

It would be easy to tell you to just draw a boundary and stop, but I know you would have done that already if it felt possible to you. So let’s work on this in two different ways at the same time. First, you have to be in therapy. That’s the only place you’re going to find answers about how to turn down the volume on the voice that is telling you that you are the only person who can make your mom happy and if you don’t do what she asks, she will be miserable and it will be your fault. It’s going to be a process but slowly, if you find the right person to talk to, you may be able to see things a little differently.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the meantime, I don’t want you to keep paying your dad’s debts or stop speaking for your mom cold turkey. Instead, here’s what you do: Start a group text with the two of them to create a place where neither of you has to speak to your father directly or alone. That’s where you can gather all your nerve and type things like, “Dad, Mom wanted me to ask for the money you owe here. Mom, how much was it?” and hit send.

Classic Prudie

My wife was in a very stressful situation about a month ago when she was at a park in our hometown. After trying to balance a full-time job while caring for our three children for four months, she honestly just kind of lost it. She snapped. My wife is now the subject of a “Karen” video that made the rounds last month in our town (luckily it didn’t spread beyond that).