This is part of Pour One Out, a series about what’s happening to America’s famous appetite for suds—and what’s taking its place.

This summer, people everywhere will gather for pool parties, cookouts, and stoop hangs, in a frantic sprint to enjoy every minute of nice weather between now and Labor Day. And when these Warmth Enjoyers get thirsty, many will reach for a beverage that barely existed a decade ago: hard seltzer. And despite the proliferation of new hard-seltzer options in recent years, many will also find that their chosen brand or flavor that they’ve selected, to use a scientific term, sucks. Preventing this needless suffering is what motivated us to begin the research we present here: determining once and for all not just what the best hard seltzer is from an objective standpoint, but also developing a framework for people everywhere to determine what flavors and brands might be best for them.

Well, that was one of the motivations, at least. In truth, this research began as a hobby in late 2020, heading into a second year of isolation and plague. With one of us working in public health epidemiology and one of us working in election administration—both of which readers may remember as “having a moment” at the time—this research served as a way for us to use our data skills for a fun project after a long day of quantifying and analyzing the Horrors. It also provided a reason to drink a bunch of hard seltzer on random Wednesday nights in the interest of science.

Despite relatively unsophisticated tastes, we were familiar with wine descriptions and had preferences: oaky (no), mineral (yes), notes of this and that (maybe). But seltzers lacked such vocabulary. We were inspired to take alcoholic seltzers seriously—perhaps too seriously?—and enumerate their characteristics and tastes. And as reflected in the name of our tracking spreadsheet (“You think you’re better than me?,” a well-formatted Google Sheet), we were entertained by the prospect of describing something other people didn’t take seriously.

Alcoholic seltzers were even less serious for a long time. Zima, introduced by Coors in 1993 as a lemon-lime “malternative” beverage, quickly became a lazy punchline of late night talk show hosts. Even the addition of tangerine and pineapple flavors to its classic lemon-lime couldn’t save it from being discontinued. It wasn’t until decades later, after White Claw’s introduction in 2016, that “cheap, clear booze in refreshing fruit flavors” became first a success and then a sensation. The subsequent rise in popularity and ubiquity has been impressive—hard seltzer sales rose from $500 million in 2018 to $4.8 billion in 2021—and with that came a rush of new varieties being sold in bars and liquor stores across the county. Today everyone from multibillion-dollar beverage conglomerates to microbreweries are pumping out endless new flavors and remixes, all promising to be light, drinkable, and fun.

But how do you pick a seltzer for you? And what makes a good seltzer? We started this journey in the dark of the 2020 winter and continued for months, until we felt confident in our rankings and measurements.

Methods

Alcoholic seltzers have a lot of variations, but we chose some key “in common” metrics to talk about the drinks. Our seltzer measurement has two main sections: objective and subjective.

For the objective measures, we turned to the wine world for inspiration. In the same way you can have a drier or sweeter riesling, we wanted to capture the variation in black cherry–flavored malt beverages. The five basic characteristics of wine (sweetness, acidity, alcohol, body, and tannins) served as a baseline for our categorization. Sweetness, acidity, and alcohol did not need much adjustment to work for seltzer as well as they did for wine. We decided that the defining characteristic of the “body” of a seltzer is another B—its bubbliness. Since we didn’t expect tannic astringency to be too common in seltzers (though some brands weirdly begged to differ), we swapped that category out for what we called fruitiness—less a measure of how intense a fruit flavor was than of how closely the fruit (or other flavor) the can claimed matched the flavor of the seltzer. Each objective scale ranged from 1 to 5.

We also looked at how much we enjoyed the seltzers in our subjective scale. We scored seltzers on flavor, can aesthetics, and drinkability, and added those scales together to get a score out of 10. Flavor was straightforward and was scored from 0 to 5: How much did each of us like the drink? Aesthetics was not very heavily weighted (scored 0 to 2) but gave us an opportunity to appreciate good design. Finally, drinkability (scored 0 to 3) captured how much you could drink of any beverage—the difference between a light draft beer and a pint of Guinness.

Results

We tried 77 seltzers from 17 different brands. On the objective side, we found a lot of variation. For example, Natural Light’s House Rules flavor, purportedly kiwi and strawberry, had not even the homeopathic memory of fruit. On the other side of the scale, Bravazzi Grapefruit—though perhaps most reminiscent of a San Pellegrino soda—tasted much closer to grapefruit juice than expected. Seltzers were sparkling and crisp (Crook & Marker’s Blackberry Lime) as well as flat (Vizzy Pineapple Mango, SweetWater Lime Haze). Interestingly, sweetness and acidity scales were not intertwined—seltzers could be both sweet and sour (a low-scoring Bud Light Holiday flavor, Apple Crisp, and the high-scoring Bravazzi Grapefruit) or neither (Corona Blackberry Lime and Mango, both lightly flavored).

The median subjective score for a seltzer was 5.5 out of 10, and the scores ranged from 1.5 (Bud Light Peppermint Pattie, which tasted medicinal and syrupy) to 9 (Wild Basin Black Raspberry, a light, fruity seltzer that tasted, for lack of a better term, crushable). Many seltzers were bad, most seltzers were fine, but—to our surprise, frankly—some seltzers were actually quite good.

After drinking over 1,000 ounces of hard seltzer each, what have we learned, other than the fact that scientific hangovers hurt no less than unscientific ones? Here is our complete ranking, and a few bullet points:

Science, as a human endeavor of complete knowledge, is futile and hubristic: At some point early on, we realized that the pace at which new seltzers were being released by national brands meant that we would never be able to collect a representative sample, let alone a complete census, of all available options. Beyond this, increasingly more local breweries and distilleries have begun to release offerings that will never be available outside their small distribution areas. Solemn Oath’s City Water Pink Lemonade may be absolutely delicious, and in the only can perhaps worthy of a bonus aesthetic point because of how awesome it is, but that won’t matter to the vast majority of readers, who will likely not be able to find it within a 100-mile radius. So, while we stand by our finding that the Wild Basin Black Raspberry was the highest scoring and thus objectively best seltzer, we also anticipate that some may point to something not on our reviewed list as a counter-example. To that we say: You’re absolutely right (insofar as we cannot conclusively prove you wrong)! We hope that this analysis spurs you to publish your own findings and spread the word about the best seltzer you’ve ever had, and we hope this gives you a way to qualitatively and quantitatively present your arguments to your friends and/or other online fora owned by one or more billionaires or private equity companies.

The king stays the king: White Claw is the Heinz ketchup of seltzer—you can make a house-made version of it that is on-paper fancier and better, but you’re fighting an uphill battle. We were somewhat surprised to see White Claw so far up the rankings, but the advantage to being early to a genre is that you get to help set the expectations. White Claw delivered with, among other things, a ratio of bubbliness to flavor that just seemed correct. Especially in flavors where White Claw Did It First, other brands seemed to prioritize differentiating themselves. Most succeeded—to their detriment. White Claw’s combination of flavor concentration and effervescence seemed to elude some of the more artisanal brands, whose bubbliness often fell flat.

Facts care about your feelings: One of us is, to once again use a scientific term, a slut for anything cherry flavored. Unsurprisingly, a middling black cherry–flavored seltzer may have been scored higher on Donny’s one of our score sheets than a middling mango based purely on personal taste. Observer bias is real, and in matters of taste, it can be borderline insurmountable—which is why it’s so important to consider the characteristics of a seltzer beyond just the specific flavor, especially if you are a big fan of it. Before making any assumptions because a brand has a flavor you like, we would urge you to consider the other characteristics, like sweetness, acidity, and bubbliness for the brand (all of which are fairly consistent from flavor to flavor), because if those aren’t to your taste, you won’t like the seltzer.

When keepin’ it real goes wrong: In the same way that Diet Coke succeeds by being unapologetically unnatural, in general, most seltzers advertise some sort of flavor that has a real-world referent. And perhaps unsurprisingly, the more that a can succeeded at tasting like the name on the can (measured by our fruitiness score), the better we judged its flavor to be. That doesn’t mean that a drink has to taste exactly like fresh blackberries to succeed—the Bravazzi Limonata and Press Pomegranate Ginger seltzers we tested scored well despite being a composite of flavors that are less familiar. And in a few cases, we found that some brands’ versions of flavors like cherry and raspberry were able to successfully replicate the more artificial versions of those “fruits,” the ones that taste more like they came from a slushie machine than the farmers market. Sometimes, you just want a drink that tastes like “red” or “blue.”

Seltzer is for summer. You can tell by the winter flavors. Look, we appreciate that innovation requires risks, and we know that not all flavor experiments are going to pan out. But when we tried the line of Bud Light Holiday flavored seltzers, we were not prepared for how much of a miss they were going to be. It was almost enough to believe that the “war on Christmas” is actually a real thing; these flavors deserved to be tried at the Hague. The Peppermint Pattie flavor was the worst offender, but really, it seems like a reason the vast majority of the market (and the top of our rankings) was dominated by brighter citrus and other summery flavors.

The subtleties matter (and exist!): While we naturally were very interested in the ways that different brands and flavors scored overall, we were surprised by the ways that our more descriptive ratings enhanced our ability to enjoy and evaluate each seltzer. For some seltzers, we found their body (aka bubbliness) to be effervescent straight from the crack of the can but faded quickly. This was especially true of brands that advertised more “natural” seltzers, for which we found that our sips revealed more foaminess than the nose-tickling bubbliness you’d find coming out of an overclocked soda stream. We both prefer the latter, but there may be those of you out there who don’t! You’re valid too—wrong, but valid! Similarly, acidity and alcohol were sometimes hard to tell apart, but when some of our higher-rated citrus flavors nailed their bite, it leapt out to us—a brightness, rather than a stinging astringency, permeated our palates. But if acidity isn’t your thing, mango seltzers felt like a safe bet for those types who might shy away from, say, light-roasted coffee due to its higher acidity.

All of this is to say, in doing this research, we learned a lot about the ways we do and don’t want things to taste—and being able to articulate what you want (and what you don’t) when it comes to flavor is a hard thing to do. It’s a skill that we’ve found transfers to other aspects of our food and beverage enjoyment. This research didn’t turn us into seltzer somms (Claw cicerones?), but it did give us a vocabulary for talking about the different aspects of what we were drinking, and in doing so, it revealed an unexpected level of complexity to a beverage that on its face seemed as if it had all the subtlety of a “Saturdays Are for the Boys” flag. As you crack open your next seltzer of choice, we invite you to take a moment and think a bit more deeply about what you do and don’t like about what you’re drinking. Seltzer isn’t wine. It’s a fun and fundamentally silly thing. But what’s more fun than taking something silly unreasonably seriously?